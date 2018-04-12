Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Make Volatility Great Again

By the first week of May storage is expected to be around ~1.48 Tcf, which is significantly lower than last year's 2.301 Tcf.

This was 8 Bcf higher than our estimate of -11 Bcf and 5 Bcf higher than the consensus average of -14 Bcf.

The EIA reported a -19 Bcf change in storage for the week ended April 6. This brought storage to 1.335 Tcf. This compares to the +9 Bcf change last year and +10 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of traders and analysts pegged the average at -14 Bcf with a range of -9 Bcf to -38 Bcf. We expected -11 Bcf and were 3 Bcf below the consensus. We were off by 8 Bcf on this storage report.

In our weekly natural gas storage report from last week, we said that prices need to go lower first before moving higher. Our original presumption was for May to reach $2.60/MMBtu and gradually climb back higher. But, on Friday, colder than expected weather for the second half of April bailed out the bulls, and May contracts never successfully broke below $2.65/MMBtu.

With prices now lingering around $2.69/MMBtu, the lack of volatility in the natural gas market is preventing great trade setups for us and the traders. In our view, this latest EIA natural gas storage report was interesting because this was the week supposedly Lower 48 production averaged ~80 Bcf/d. But with our implied balance off by some 8 Bcf or ~1 Bcf/d, could it be that our estimate for production is currently too high?

Another way to look at it is that since production started to rise in our model, we've needed to revise higher implied storage draws again and again. What this tells us is that either demand is being understated, or that production is being overstated. In the past, especially during the mid-January to mid-February stretch, we underestimated demand. But, in our recent estimate, we think it's the supply side that might be overestimated.

Ever-Lower Storage

Seasonally speaking, withdrawal season usually ends this week. But thanks to the bullish weather, we are showing a preliminary storage draw of -25 Bcf for next week. This compares to +38 Bcf for the five-year average and +54 Bcf last year. For the next four weeks, we show storage change to the five-year average to come in at a deficit of ~103 Bcf, and ~133 Bcf to last year. This will leave natural gas storage entering the first week of May at 1.48 Tcf, a pittance compared to last year's May start of 2.301 Tcf.

While we have written that there should be plenty of gas in storage by the 2018-19 winter heating season, the tightness in storage is still impressive to see. Our view is to take the market's current assumption at face value: Lower 48 production will grow, but observe it carefully. By May, we should start to see the true balance of the natural gas market and just how "oversupplied" we really are. Thanks to bullish weather in April, the "implied structural deficit" has been some ~3.5 Bcf/d. This clearly cannot be the case given that supplies are some 7 Bcf/d higher year over year.

That said, we look forward to any price correction for a potential setup on the long side. Volatility will return to the market; it's just a matter of time. With the curve increasingly biased to one side, it could make trade setups great again.

