3 Things In Biotech, April 11: Spectrum's Entree In EGFR, Karyopharm's Rush, Oncolytics Looks On

Spectrum Pharma shows a glimmer of high hope in EGFR-mutant lung cancer

Company: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

Therapy: Poziotinib

Disease: EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer

News: SPPI released an update to its phase 2 trial, with longer follow-up on the use of poziotinib in the treatment of EGFR Exon 20-mutant NSCLC. Out of 11 evaluable patients, 64% achieved an objective response, and median progression-free survival had not been reached after 6.5 months median follow-up. The full study (2 cohorts) of 50 patients has also nearly reached accrual.

Looking forward: This may seem a bit confusing at first, because established drugs like erlotinib and gefitinib (to say nothing about newer EGFR inhibitors) already are rather effective. But this is a different form of EGFR mutation driving lung cancer, one that is associated with poor response to TKI therapy in its current form. So this is indeed an interesting development for SPPI, as they could potentially break in to a really lucrative area of oncology if they're successful here.

This is an event very much worth watching in my opinion, but it is probably a bit soon to buy on this news alone.

Karyopharm gets on the fast track for myeloma

Company: Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Therapy: Selinexor

Disease: Multiple myeloma

News: KPTI divulged that the FDA has granted their nuclear export inhibitor selinexor Fast Track status for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in patients who have received at least 3 prior lines of therapy. This designation was undoubtedly based primarily on upcoming results from the STORM study. At any rate, Fast Track designation entitles them to better access to the FDA, as well as candidacy for accelerated approval, if their results are good enough.

Looking forward: Multiple myeloma treatment has improved so much over the past decade that it seems there are fewer and fewer new frontiers. But heavily pretreated relapsed disease is definitely a big unmet need. This is because there remains a population of patients who continue to relapse even after everything has been thrown at them. Then, along comes something very new, nuclear export inhibition, to offer a new way of treating altogether. This is adding more and more to the growing embarrassment of riches in myeloma.

Very good news for KPTI, and I think it should prompt a deeper dive for you.

Oncolytics looks toward the Keytruda combo

Company: Oncolytics Biotech (OTCQX:ONCYF)

Therapy: Reolysin

Disease: Prostate cancer

News: ONCYF announced the presentation of a poster at the 11th International Oncolytic Virus Conference highlighting preclinical work demonstrating proof of concept for the combination of their oncolytic virus Reolysin with Merck's pembrolizumab. The work showed that combination of the two worked better to improve survival in mice compared with either alone, suggesting synergistic benefit. The explanation given for the effect was largely based on the observation that Reolysin could induce infiltration of the tumor with lymphocytes, priming them for activation.

Looking forward: This presumed ability to turn immunologically "cold" tumors "hot" would overcome an important barrier for most immunotherapies in prostate cancer. To date, these drugs have simply not worked that well, at least when used on their own. The work is in its infancy here, but ONCYF appears to be sitting on something interesting, and I imagine they are working as quickly as possible to advance this science into the clinic.

Still, a pre-phase 1 buy-in would have you waiting a long time, if this is the news you invest on.

