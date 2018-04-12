MediciNova's MN-166 Has Significant Potential In Progressive MS

The last few weeks have been mixed for MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with multiple shots on goal. Shares saw a sharp pullback after MN-166 failed in a mid-stage study in methamphetamine dependence. A few days later though, MNOV bounced back sharply on promising data for another pipeline candidate, MN-001. Even with MN-166, the company has multiple shots on goal. Apart from methamphetamine dependence, the drug is being evaluated in two other indications, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig's disease and progressive multiple sclerosis (NYSE:MS). While MN-166 has shown promise in ALS, it is the data from the Phase IIb study with MN-166 that makes me bullish on MNOV.

Progressive MS Still Represents A Major Opportunity

The MS treatment market is extremely competitive. The competition has only intensified with the recent approvals of generic Copaxone. Furthermore, other blockbuster drugs in MS are expected to go off patent in the next few years. All approved MS treatments though are for relapsing-remitting MS or RRMS.

RRMS affects 85% of the overall MS patient population. This is the crowded area of the MS treatment market. An unmet need remains in progressive MS. An estimated 10% of the total MS patient population is affected by primary progressive MS. The only approved treatment for primary progressive MS is Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Ocrevus, which is also approved for RRMS and has seen extremely strong uptake because of efficacy. In a Phase IIb trial though, MN-166 has shown a slightly better efficacy profile than Ocrevus in progressive MS. This is the reason why I am bullish on MNOV's prospects.

MN-166 vs. Ocrevus

Back in October last year, MediciNova reported top-line results from the Phase IIb, SPRINT-MS study evaluating MN-166 in progressive MS. The trial met both the primary endpoints of safety and efficacy. On the efficacy front, MN-166 showed a statistically significant reduction in the rate of progression of whole brain atrophy.

In February this year, the company reported further data from the study. Specifically, the data showed a 26% reduction in the risk of confirmed disability progression compared to placebo. Confirmed disability progression was measured by Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS). In the Phase IIb study, reduction in the risk of confirmed disability progression was a secondary endpoint. In the pivotal Phase III study, this would be the primary endpoint.

This was also the primary endpoint in Ocrevus' Phase III study in primary progressive MS. Ocrevus is the only approved drug in this indication. At week 12, patients treated with Ocrevus showed a 24% reduction in the risk of confirmed disability progression. At week 24, there was a 25% reduction in risk of confirmed disability progression. If MediciNova can replicate the results of the Phase IIb study in Phase III, MN-166 would have a slightly better efficacy profile than Ocrevus.

Overall MS affects an estimated 400,000 people in the U.S. alone. Given that an estimated 10% of these have primary progressive MS, assuming cost of treatment of $50,000 annually, the commercial opportunity for MN-166, if approved, would be around $2 billion. If MN-166 evens a quarter of this market, we are looking at half-a-billion in sales. This compares to MediciNova's current market capitalization of around $520 million. I believe that based on the potential in progressive MS and the promising data from the mid-stage study, MNOV looks attractive in terms of valuation at current levels.

MediciNova has also strengthened its balance sheet by capitalizing on the recent surge in its shares and completing a secondary offering. The company raised $40 million from the offering in gross proceeds. MNOV had ended 2017 with nearly $30 million in cash on its balance sheet. The company had a burn rate of $7 million in 2017. The burn rate is expected to increase as the company progresses MN-166 in neurodegenerative diseases and also develops the rest of its pipeline. But even with a significant increase in expenses on the R&D front, MNOV will not require to raise cash at least until late 2019.

With no near-term dilution and multiple shots on goal, I believe that the latest sell-off has presented a good opportunity to enter MNOV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.