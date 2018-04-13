mREIT Top Buy: 11.56% Yield, 20% Upside, Safe Haven, Strong Insider Buying, Solid Cash Flow

In the following piece we analyze the current state of affairs and come to a conclusion regarding the stock.

Higher yield usually equates to higher risk. Even so, Annaly has risk mitigation attributes that make for a favorable risk-adjusted return.

On top of this, the common shares currently yield an outstanding 11.36% with an extremely low beta.

Nevertheless, Annaly has performed much better in rising rate environments than other REITs.

The entire REIT sector has been devastated by the fear of rising interest rates. Annaly is down 12% year-to-date.

What is Annaly?

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is a Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust, or mREIT. An mREIT is a company that pools the money of many investors to purchase and, in most cases, operate income-producing real estate. Annaly invests mostly in mortgage-backed securities. The company is structured into four primary businesses. Two of the businesses generate most of the income, the Annaly Agency Group and Annaly Residential Credit Group.

The Annaly Agency Group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages. These mortgages are guaranteed by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. The vast majority of Annaly's mortgage investments are guaranteed by government sponsored or government owned agencies.

The Annaly Residential Credit Group invests primarily in non-agency residential mortgage assets not guaranteed by any government agency. Check out the slide below for the Financial Snapshot.

Current Chart

Latest Earnings Snapshot

EPS of $0.31 beat expectations by $0.01. Revenue of $745.42 million was down 7.6% year over year, yet beat analyst expectations by $70.08 million, according to the earnings report.

Key Financial Metrics

Book value per common share of $11.34

Economic leverage of 6.6x as compared to 6.9x at September 30, 2017

Declared common stock dividend of $0.30 per share for the 17th consecutive fiscal quarter

2017 annual economic return of 12.4%

Total 2017 return of 32% is approximately 50% better than the Bloomberg Mortgage REIT Index.

2017 Business Highlights

Appointed Chief Executive Officer and President Kevin Keyes as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2018

Established joint venture with Capital Impact Partners, a prominent community development financial institution

Message from new CEO

Kevin Keyes, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President stated:

“We concluded 2017 having made significant progress on a number of key goals and initiatives that further strengthen Annaly’s industry leading position,” commented. “We accomplished a record breaking return to the capital markets, raising $2.8 billion in the common and preferred equity markets over the past six months and we further diversified our portfolio, growing our allocation to credit to 24% of equity while broadening our investment options. Additionally, in 2017 we expanded our institutional relationships with investment partners across our four businesses and through our continued ESG endeavors. These strategic initiatives, combined with our prudent risk management and portfolio positioning, contributed to our outperformance last year, evidenced by a total shareholder return of 32%, an economic return of 12.4% and $1.4 billion of dividends paid to our Annaly shareholders.”

That is a nice 32% total return for 2017. The thing is the shares took it all back in January.

This is where the opportunity lies.

30% total return opportunity

The stock is entering 2018 basically reset to January 2017 levels after the trashing at the beginning of 2018. What’s more, the company is in much better shape than a year ago. Keyes states:

“Entering into 2018, we reduced leverage to enhance our liquidity in order to quickly take advantage of future market dislocations and we have increased our hedging activity within the portfolio to preserve our earnings power and protect book value as rates have risen. As we look ahead, we are confident in our seasoned investment teams, our diversification strategy and our unique ability to continue to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in a more volatile market environment.”

This is a solid strategy heading into 2018 and beyond. I like the position the REIT is in going forward. With the opportunity for approximately 20% upside while collecting a high-dividend yield of 11.50%, I’d say this is an excellent entry point for the stock. What’s more, insiders do as well.

Insider Buying

The senior executive team has been buying shares in the open market over the past 8 months.

On top of this, the senior executive team has voluntarily increased their stock ownership commitments beyond applicable ownership guidelines. The positions are to be achieved solely through open market purchases by July 2020. I like this commitment. On the other hand, in no way should you hang your hat on insider buying as the primary reason to buy a security, yet it does add a nice feather in the cap of a solid bull case. For extra credit, how many metaphors did I mix in that last statement? Way too many I believe! Anyway, the stocks extremely low beta of 0.5 is another great reason to buy this mREIT. It’s a solid safe haven play.

Safe Haven Play

Annaly’s stock has an extremely low beta of less than 0.5. What this means is the stock is less than half as volatile as the market on a whole. This is a nice attribute with volatility on the rampage lately. On top of this, the stock has strong institutional sponsorship and is trading at a discount to tangible book value.

20% Valuation upside

Annaly is trading at approximately nine times trailing net earnings per share. Furthermore, the stock is selling at over a 10% discount to tangible book value, providing a material margin of safety. The stock has recently received two upgrades as well.

Analyst upgrades

The Risks

An investment in Annaly involves numerous risks, just as any investment does. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider all of the risks associated with the investment. Annaly does an excellent job of breaking out all potential risks in it's Form 10-K. The two "biggies" for me are below.

"Our strategy involves the use of leverage, which increases the risk that we may incur substantial losses."

"Failure to procure or renew funding on favorable terms, or at all, would adversely affect our results and financial condition."

These are the company's top two risks in my mind. The good thing is Annaly has been doing an excellent job of managing these risks as well as employing a hedging strategy to increase predictability of cash flows.

The Bottom Line

The average quarterly dividend has been $0.40 over the last 20 years. The stock is a solid safe heaven play with the opportunity for a 30% total return over the next 12 months. The fact that rates are rising is not bad news for this mREIT. During times on rising interest rates the refi business tends to slow which increases the predictability of the company’s projected cash flows due to lower mortgage churn.

On top of this the company employs a hedging strategy to ensure stability. This is a highly liquid, high margin low volatility business that has proven itself by the test of time. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours! Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

