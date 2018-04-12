A Bullish Signal For Gold

Gold as an investment is a unique asset class, and observing price action can be particularly important when investing in the precious metal.

Gold is a very singular asset class. Unlike stocks, bonds or even real estate, gold does not generate any cash flows for investors, so it's practically impossible to tell if the metal is undervalued or overvalued by using discounted cash flows models.

Gold has some industrial uses in areas such as industry, medicine, computers, and electronics, among others. However, those uses account for a relatively small share of overall demand for gold.

The value of gold is mostly related to its historic function as a store of value over the centuries. The supply of gold on a global scale is relatively fixed, or at least very stable, so price depends on demand fluctuations to a big degree.

Demand for gold tends to increase when inflation expectations are rising or when investors want to protect their capital from economic instability. Unfortunately, it’s hard to evaluate how the key macroeconomic variables will evolve over time and what kind of effect they will have on gold prices.

A simple and more effective approach could be evaluating the price action in gold, both on a standalone basis and in comparison to other asset classes, to make trading decisions in the commodity. In that spirit, the following paragraphs will introduce a quantitative system based on price trends and relative strength to buy and sell the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), arguably the most popular vehicle to invest in gold through financial markets.

The Trend Is Your Friend

Trend following is a fairly simple idea; it basically means that you only invest in a particular asset when the trend in prices for such asset is considered up over the specified measurement period. Multiple statistical studies have proven that trend-following strategies can outperform a buy and hold strategy over the long term. Importantly, trend following seems to produce solid returns across different asset classes and countries.

The following paragraph comes from a great research paper entitled A Century of Evidence on Trend-Following Investing, by AQR (emphasis added):

Our long-term out-of-sample evidence suggests that it is unlikely that such price trends are a product of statistical randomness or data mining. Indeed, the first 10 decades of data is out-of-sample evidence relative to the literature, and the performance remains strong during this period. Trends appear to be a pervasive characteristic of speculative financial markets over the long term. Trend-following strategies perform well only if prices trend more often than not. A large body of research has shown that price trends exist in part due to long-standing behavioral biases exhibited by investors, such as anchoring and herding, as well as the trading activity of non-profit-seeking participants, such as central banks and corporate hedging programs.

In order to implement a trend following strategy in the gold market, we can compare the current market price versus a moving average of prices. The chart below shows the evolution of SPDR Gold Trust ETF and its 10-month moving average since November of 2014.

Source: ETFreplay.com

The gold-tracking ETF was mostly above its moving average during the strong bull market from 2005 to 2012. Then the instrument had a big drawdown in 2013, and it delivered disappointing returns over several years after that. This was clearly signaled by the fact that the price moved substantially below the moving average in 2013. Interestingly, the ETF is currently above its 10 month moving average once again.

There is no way to tell for certain if this will be sustained move upwards or just a false signal. However, trend following systems can be remarkably effective in terms of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns over the years, and the trend in gold prices is looking strong these days.

The Winners Keep On Winning

Trend following is about comparing the current price of an asset versus past prices to evaluate if the trend is up or down. Relative strength, on the other hand, is about comparing different assets to evaluate which one is generating superior returns over a particular period. Even when both stocks and gold are in uptrends, you may want to buy gold over stocks when gold is delivering superior relative strength.

The following quantitative system is updated on a monthly basis for members in my research service, The Data Driven Investor. The system basically uses trend following and relative strength to select the top 3 asset classes among a universe of 9 ETFs that represent the most relevant asset classes.

These are the 9 ETFs in the universe and their respective asset classes:

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) for big stocks in the U.S.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) for small U.S. stocks

iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA) for international stocks in developed markets

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM) for international stocks in emerging markets.

PowerShares DB Commodities (DBC) for a basket of commodities

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) for gold

Vanguard MSCI U.S. REIT (VNQ) for REITs

iShares Barclays Long-Term Treasury (TLT) for long term treasury bonds

Barclays Low Duration Treasury (SHY) for short term Treasury bonds



In order to be eligible an ETF has to be in an uptrend, meaning that the current market price is above the 10-month moving average. If no ETF is in an uptrend, the system goes for the safest asset in the group, which is Barclays Low Duration Treasury.

Among the ETFs that are in an uptrend, the system buys the top 3 with the highest relative strength. The relative strength factor is measured in terms of volatility-adjusted returns over three and six months.

Leaving the mathematical considerations aside, the main rationale behind this system is actually quite simple and easy to understand. The system wants to buy only the asset classes that are in an uptrend. Among the asset classes that are in an uptrend, the systems looks for the ones with superior risk adjusted performance in comparison to the other asset classes.

The following backtest assumes that the system is rebalanced monthly, and the benchmark is a globally diversified portfolio comprised of 60% stocks and 40% bonds.

Since January of 2007 the quantitative system produced a cumulative return of 333.1%, far surpassing the 84.7% produced by the benchmark in the same period. Annual return is 13.9% per year for the system versus 5.6% for the benchmark. Importantly, the system is far superior to the benchmark in terms of downside risk, maximum drawdown over the measurement period is 14.4% for the system versus 35.4% for the benchmark.

Source: ETFreplay.com. This system is available in real time for members in The Data Driven Investor.

No system is perfect or infallible, and past performance does not guarantee future returns, so backtested returns should always be interpreted with caution. However, based on the statistical evidence, it makes sense to expect attractive risk adjusted returns over the long term when selecting the asset classes that are both in upward price trends and outperforming other asset classes.

As of the time of this writing, SPDR Gold Trust ETF is one of the 3 ETFs selected by the system. This is indicating that gold is one of the top-ranked asset classes when considering price trends and relative strength in combination. If history is any valid guide, this bodes well for gold prices going forward.



Members of The Data Driven Investor have access to quantitative systems to pick stocks and ETFs with the potential to outperform the market in the long term. In addition, the service offers multiple strategies to protect your portfolio in bear markets, and members know in real time when I make a buy or sell decision for my personal portfolio. A free trial is available now in this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.