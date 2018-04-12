50 Consumer Defensive Sector Stocks For Top Yields And Net Gains

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield Consumer Defensive stocks showed 0.41% LSSS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big high-priced stocks barely topped the Consumer Defensive April pack.

The Consumer Defensive sector consists of thirteen component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this article represented twelve of them.

British AmericanTobacco topped the April Consumer Defensive Sector by Analyst-estimated net gains as just three of thirty top yield socks had broker ratings 4/10/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Believe 4% To 27.5% Net Gains From Top Ten Consumer Defensive Stocks By April 2019

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding Consumer Defensive stocks were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Defensive socks, as graded by those Wall St. wizards, was 70% accurate this month. However only three of the top thirty yielding stocks drew the attention from more than one broker/analyst.

Projections based on dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019 data points. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied. Ten broker-estimated profit-generating trades to April, 2019 were:

British American Tobacco (BTI) was projected to net $275.06, based on plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% over the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) was projected to net $203.34, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

General Mills (GIS) was projected to net $156.36, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) was projected to net $71.59, based only on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) was projected to net $67.59, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 81% less volatility than the market as a whole.

Vector Group (VGR) was projected to net $58.70 based only on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY) was projected to net $56.79, based on just the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% more than the market as a whole.

ATA, Inc. (ATAI) was projected to net $55.78, based on annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY) netted $40.49 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 88% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAF) was projected to net $40.11, based only on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

An average net gain in dividend and price was calculated at 10.26% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Defensive Equities By Yield Represented 12 Of 13 Sector Industries In April

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts April 10 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks produced the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 April Consumer Defensive Sector Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Identified 10 Top Consumer Defensive Stocks

Top ten Consumer Defensive stocks selected 4/10/18 by yield represented seven of thirteen constituent industries.

Top yielding Consumer Defensive stocks were three tobacco representatives, Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) [1], Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) [2], and Vector Group (VGR) [3].

Three grocery representative stock offerings (including two from the same company) placed fourth, eighth and tenth on the top ten list, Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY) [4], (OTCPK:CGUIF) [8], and Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) [10].

One education & training service stock placed fifth, ATA Inc. (ATAI) [5]. One farm products provider, placed sixth, Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY) [6]. In seventh place was a beverages-soft drinks representative, Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAF) [7]. Finally, in ninth place was the lone discount store, Distribuidora (OTCPK:DIDAY) [9].

Just seven more industries constitute the sector: (1) beverages - brewers;(2) beverages - wineries & distilleries; (3) confectioners; (4) food distribution; (5) household & persoal products (6); packaged food; (7) pharmaceutical retailers.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-24) Three Consumer Defensive Equities Were Tagged By Brokers To Make 13.23% - 24.98% Upsides To April, 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 0.41% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Consumer Defensive Stocks To April, 2019

Ten top Consumer Defensive stocks were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Consumer Defensive dogs selected 4/10/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of thirteen industries composing the Consumer Defensive sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclical Dogs (25) Delivering 6.91% Vs. (26) 6.94% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten consumer defensive kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 0.41% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced Consumer Defensive top yield stock, Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 9.16%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Defensive top yield stocks for April 10 were: ATA, Inc. (ATAI); Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAF); Distribuidora (OTCPK:DIDAY); Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY); Vector Group (VGR), with prices ranging from $5.41 to $20.33.

Five higher-priced Consumer Defensive stocks for March 1 were: Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY); Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY); Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF); Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY); Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUIF), whose prices ranged from $21.93 to $60.17.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend equities and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Consumer Defensive stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MHGVY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.