Archer Daniels Midland: Steady And Sustainable For A Volatile Business

Can you say no to a 3% yield growing its dividend by double digits over the past 10 years?

Back in February, a dividend aristocrat raised its payment for the 43rd consecutive time. What caught my attention wasn't the dividend streak, but rather the "modest" hike of 4.6% Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) offered its shareholders. The company is currently showing a 9.9% CAGR dividend growth over the past 10 years. Why isn't the board more generous?

When I dug deeper, I found the reason. It's because the company is being cautious. It's not an easy thing to manage a business when you have no control over the price of what you sell. This is even worse when prices go up and down like a kid in the 80s on his pogo ball!

Understanding the Business

Archer Daniels Midland is one of the world's largest grain traders and a major food processor. In other words, ADM is the "middleman" between farmers and food companies. It specializes in buying, processing and selling back commodities (mainly oilseeds and corn).

Source: ADM investors presentation

The company has started to diversify its operations away from oilseeds and corn processing through the acquisition of Wild Flavor for $3 billion in 2017.

Source: ADM investors presentation

With this acquisition, ADM not only reduced its exposure grain commodity volatility, but also invested in a food sub-sector with great growth opportunities.

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

As you can see, the blue line on the graph (revenue) looks like a roller coaster. The problem as a middle-man is that you don't control the price of what you sell, the market does. Therefore, ADM has to deal with a higher level of volatility as oilseeds and corn prices fluctuate.

Source: Ycharts

To reduce this business risk, ADM has used its money to acquire various businesses in other food sub-sectors. However, what ADM really did was to shift its corn processing business from 21% (2015) to 34% (2017) of its business. Wild Flavor and innovation along with AG services continue to represent about the same proportion of its business (33% of 2017 revenue).

ADM is now active in the cocoa and chocolate business, lactic and acid business, south American fertilizer business and Brazilian sugarcane ethanol business. Those new acquisitions should bring growth stability to ADM's business model.

On top of using a growth by acquisition strategy, ADM can also count on two other strong growth vectors: demographics and emerging markets. The good thing with a food business is that the world population keeps increasing. Emerging markets are also increasing its meal consumption at a faster pace, especially meat products. As soybeans are a key component to feeding animals, you can imagine that ADM isn't about to quit dealing in it. Due to its size and economy of scale, commodity price fluctuations don't always play against ADM. In fact, the company is able to perform arbitrage when there are important price movements.

Dividend Growth Perspective

I'm must admit I'm impressed by management's ability to continuously increase ADM's dividend year after year, considering the volatility of its revenue. The company shows a cautious dividend policy that led the stock to have 43 consecutive years of dividend increases. This makes it part of both the elite Dividend Achievers list and the Dividend Aristocrats. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time this article was written, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

On top of being a steady dividend grower, ADM shows a nice yield around 3%. What's better for an income seeking investors than a 3% yield, when payments grows faster than the inflation?

Source: Ycharts

As I mentioned, ADM is cautious about its dividend policy. This is how it maintains a sustainable payout ratio. You can expect mid- to high-single-digit dividend growth for the upcoming years. While the most recent dividend increase was modest (4.7%), ADM shows an annualized dividend growth rate of 9.9% over the past 10 years.

Potential Downsides

When I look at ADM's business model, I'm more concerned about what could happen in 20 years than today. ADM runs a profitable business and has the size and expertise to deal with this volatility. However, as healthy food is the new long-lasting trend, products like sweeteners might not bear much growth over the long haul. I know, you will tell me you don't care since you are not in the market for the next 50 years -- but I am. Along that same line of thought, ethanol production might hit a ceiling as new energy is used for cars.

For those who think that the trade war with China will affect ADM negatively, think again. In fact, it is quite the opposite. As a middleman, ADM is in the perfect position to perform arbitrage during high volatility prices. When the potential import tariff raise affects U.S. farmers, it will also be beneficial for other countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

Valuation

Considering the current state of the market, finding a 3% dividend grower at a P/E ratio around 16 sounds like a good deal. However, keep in mind that ADM's valuation keeps moving up and down along with commodities.

Source: Ycharts

When I used the dividend discount model to have a better idea of what ADM's price should be, I wasn't too sure if I should take a 9% discount rate or 10%. On the one hand, the company is a leader in its industry that shows a stellar dividend growth history. On the other hand, the company still has to manage through commodities' troubled water all the time. I don't like inconsistency when I look at revenues and earnings, so I decided to go with a 10% discount rate but strong dividend growth perspective:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix Inputs Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.34 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.50% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $71.46 $50.96 $39.58 10% Premium $65.51 $46.72 $36.28 Intrinsic Value $59.55 $42.47 $32.98 10% Discount $53.60 $38.22 $29.68 20% Discount $47.64 $33.98 $26.39

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

In the end, I'd say that ADM is fairly priced and that its intrinsic value is somewhere between $59 and $43. There is no deal to be made now, but it's not a bad trade either.

Final Thoughts

I'm currently on the fence with regard to ADM. Is it a buy or a hold? The real answer is probably in the middle. If I was a shareholder, I would certainly keep it. However, the company isn't exciting enough for me to sell one of my holdings and make a purchase.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Seriously, if you made it this far, it's because you liked what you read. Don't be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I'm asking you one more thing: Click on the "follow" button (it's orange, you can't miss it) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one. Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they're making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high-single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it's because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn't this the fundamental of investing: finding strong companies that will grow in the future? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out my picks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not hold ADM in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.