Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/11/18: INFI, ETM, LGCY, CCUR, OPK, DEX

|
Includes: CCUR, DEX, ETM, INFI, LGCY, OPK
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/11/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will wane into mid April, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades will then increase from mid-April into May, and will stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY);
  • Infinity Pharm (NASDAQ:INFI);
  • Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM);
  • Del Gl Div & Inc Fd (NYSE:DEX), and;
  • CCUR (NASDAQ:CCUR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC);
  • Sendgrid (NYSE:SEND);
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);
  • Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL);
  • Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV), and;
  • Aar (NYSE:AIR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA);
  • Realnetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK);
  • New York Times (NYSE:NYT);
  • National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), and;
  • Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Field Joseph M

CB,DIR

Entercom Communications

ETM

AB

$3,635,813

2

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Infinity Pharm

INFI

B

$2,970,000

3

Brauser Michael

DIR,BO

Red Violet

RDVT

JB*

$500,315

4

Stankey Michael A

DIR

Cloudera

CLDR

B

$324,848

5

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Del Gl Div & Inc Fd

DEX

B

$264,672

6

Baines Creek Capital

BO

Legacy Reserves

LGCY

B

$247,199

7

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$111,706

8

Glaser Robert

CB,CEO,BO

Realnetworks

RNWK

AB

$49,435

9

Singer Julian D

BO

CCUR

CCUR

B

$47,630

10

Honig Barry C

DIR,BO

Pershing Gold

PGLC

B

$21,384

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$75,902,586

2

Foundry Venture 2007

BO

Sendgrid

SEND

JS*

$67,499,136

3

Highway 12 Capital II

BO

Sendgrid

SEND

JS*

$41,286,484

4

Foster Paul L

DIR

Andeavor

ANDV

AS

$22,826,096

5

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

New York Times

NYT

S

$11,620,305

6

Schroepfer Michael

CTO

Facebook

FB

AS

$6,146,724

7

Eck Dennis K

DIR

Ulta Beauty

ULTA

S

$4,770,129

8

Kingsbury Thomas

CEO,DIR

Burlington Stores

BURL

AS

$2,742,601

9

Storch David P

CB,CEO

Aar

AIR

S

$2,121,041

10

Truchard James J

DIR

National Instruments

NATI

AS

$2,068,050

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.