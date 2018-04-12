Barrick Gold: Production Report Shows The Company Is On The Right Track

Barrick Gold (ABX) has just published its production numbers for the first quarter. The company previously warned that gold production in 2018 will be lower than in 2017, so the market was looking to find out whether the company is on track to meet the new guidance or if it failed and delivered even fewer ounces. Recently, Barrick shares have seen some upside, partly because the stock was oversold and partly because gold miners attracted attention due to recent geopolitical collisions. In my opinion, the first-quarter production report came with decent numbers, and Barrick's current uptrend is free to continue, all else being equal.

The company reported first-quarter production of 1.05 million ounces of gold and 85 million pounds of copper. During the first quarter, Barrick sold 1.07 million ounces of gold at an average price of $1329 per ounce and 85 million pounds of copper at an average price of $3.16 per pound. The production breakdown between the mines is shown below:

Back when the company reported its full-year earnings for 2017, it stated: "We expect first quarter production of around one million ounces at costs that will be proportionately higher than those anticipated for the remainder of the year, largely due to lower grades at Barrick Nevada, and the timing of planned maintenance at Pueblo Viejo." Thus, Barrick outperformed its own guidance by a small margin.

The previous downside seen in 2017, early 2018 was mostly due to Barrick failing to meet investors' expectations. For further upside this year, the company at least should keep up with the guidance, so meeting its own first-quarter production estimates is a first important step. Rating agencies have already turned more positive on Barrick, with S&P and Moody's upgrading ratings due to lower leverage and improving cash flow generation. I'll admit that the market is still cautious on the company, which has been plagued with high debt and project problems for years. Now that debt has decreased to acceptable levels, the market might still have a "memory" of Barrick as a leveraged company.

Anyway, Barrick shares continue to trade in a tight upside channel following the recent upside in gold prices. I'd say there could be more upside to come. Despite recent strength, Barrick's shares are down almost 10% year to date compared to gold (GLD), which is up about 4%. With the company's financial situation returning to a normal position thanks to deleveraging, the market might soon focus on Barrick's positives rather than negatives: good assets, low costs, and decreasing debt. Problems with Pascua-Lama and Acacia will need some solutions, and hopefully, we will hear more information on this matter during the upcoming first-quarter earnings call.

In my opinion, Barrick Gold shares have more room to run in the near term unless gold dives below $1,320 per ounce. If the first-quarter report does not contain negative surprises, a transition to the $14 to $15 range looks achievable to me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.