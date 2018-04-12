The Oil Bear Argument Is Dead

It has been a long and painful road for bulls, but now the shoe is on the other foot and, absent demand falling, those long oil will likely prosper.

New data, courtesy of OPEC, shows that the deficit in crude is larger than previously anticipated and this could lead to an eventual spike in prices.

For a while now, the tide for oil investors has been turning more and more in favor of the bulls, with crude prices rising and the market rebalancing.

There’s one very real truth facing oil investors right now: The time of the bears has passed and the time of the bulls has come. The market is quickly rebalancing as demand has surged, while supplies are moderating compared to what some feared they might turn into. Now fresh data from OPEC has been released showing that the picture for oil investors is even more bullish than any other data I have seen yet. If their forecasts come to fruition, bulls should expect continued upside for crude and the companies whose fortunes are tied to it.

OPEC production fell considerably

The month of March saw a lot of pain for a number of OPEC members. In the table below, you can see that total production for the month came in at 31.958 million barrels per day. This represents a decrease of 201.4 thousand barrels per day compared to the 32.159 million barrels per day seen in February. Not shown in the table is that February’s figure was also reduced by 27 thousand barrels per day, bringing the effective month-over-month decline among the group down to 228.4 thousand barrels per day.

*Taken from OPEC

It’s difficult to tell what all of this means OPEC’s output moving forward, but there’s a lot that could go wrong for the group. The ever-present threat of militants in Nigeria and Libya could always serve to damage output from the group. The most likely hit to the group, though, will come from Venezuela. The nation’s economy is, for all intents and purposes, in a state of collapse and there appears to be nothing the nation can do to improve its situation.

Data’s pointing toward continued large draws

According to OPEC, last year was great for the oil market’s investors. Based on their data, the world saw demand outstrip supply to the tune of 0.85 million barrels per day. If this figure is accurate, it would represent a falloff in stocks of 310.25 million barrels throughout the year. It’s because of this shift in the oil balance that OECD inventories dropped 149 million barrels from 3.002 billion barrels at the end of 2016 to 2.853 billion barrels by the end of 2017. Oil levels at sea declined 104 million barrels on top of this, dropping from 1.102 billion barrels to just 998 million barrels.

*Taken from OPEC

This year, we could see a continuation of this theme. As you can see in the image above, because of an upward revision in demand last year of 0.1 million barrels per day and because of a 1.6 million barrel-per-day rise in demand this year, OPEC would need to produce 32.60 million barrels per day to balance the market. This creates an issue because the group, in the first quarter of this year, produced just 32.13 million barrels per day.

If this level of production holds flat, it would translate to a deficit in oil in the amount of 0.47 million barrels per day. In all, this would result in a decrease in inventories globally of 171.55 million barrels. However, given the troubles facing Venezuela, I suspect that matters will worsen. In fact, I would be surprised if inventories average above the 31.958 million barrels per day seen in March. If this lower level holds true, the deficit would amount to 0.642 million barrels per day, or 234.33 million barrels for the year.

In its report, OPEC appears to agree with me. They stated that strong growth in emerging markets, strong foreign investments into these nations, attractive (relative) growth in OECD nations, and low interest rates have served to push economic growth and, in turn, global oil demand, higher. The normalization of monetary policy could act as a partial offset to these items, but the view of the group is that global economic growth should total 3.8% this year, matching last year’s. Even though China’s growth is expected to slow, the US should grow by 2.7% this year, up from last year’s 2.3%.

*Taken from OPEC

Takeaway

The past couple of years have been tough for any and all oil bulls (myself especially), but our forecasts are coming to fruition at last. Yes, I do wish I had been able to time the turn a lot better than I did, but what matters for a long-term investor isn’t what happens in the course of a couple of years, it’s what happens over the course of many. At this moment, the pain and stress of waiting through a brutal downturn is paying off, and things are likely to only improve from here so long as demand doesn’t falter.

