Noble Corp. - Discussing The April Fleet Status Report

Noble Corp. (NE) has just published its fleet status report and, this time, there is news. Without further ado, let's get right to the changes in the report:

Semi-sub Noble Paul Romano got a contract extension from Hess (HES). The rig will work from early April 2018 to mid-June 2018 at a dayrate of $115,000. This is an extension of the contract that had Noble Paul Romano working in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from early October 2017 to early April 2018 at the exactly same dayrate. The backlog addition is roughly $8.5 million. Jackup Noble Hans Deul will begin its work in the UK for Spirit Energy from mid-April 2018 compared to the previous estimate of beginning in early April. All other conditions of the contract remain intact, and the dayrate is still undisclosed. Jackup Noble Roger Lewis, which is working for Saudi Aramco, had 13 days of operational downtime at zero dayrate for regulatory inspection compared to the previous estimate of 15 days. At the rig's dayrate of $159,000, it's a difference of $318,000 in favor of Noble Corp. Drillship Noble Bully II had its standby period extended. Previously, it was set to begin work with Shell (RDS.A) in April 2018 at a dayrate based on a market index or the newly established floor of $200,000 plus daily operating expenses, whichever was higher. However, Shell decided to extend the standby period until December 2018. The standby rate was improved from $200,000 to $230,000. During the standby period, the rig will remain stacked in Singapore. Semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux, as was previously disclosed, will begin work in Myanmar for PTTEP. However, the schedule was shifted, and now, the contract is from mid-May 2018 to January 2019. Jackup Tom Prosser will start its work for ConocoPhillips (COP) in mid-April 2018 compared to the previous estimate of early April 2018.

So, there are two very important news in this fleet status report. The first one is, of course, the extension of Noble Paul Romano's contract. The dayrate stays the same, but this has to be expected in the current market environment. The resulting addition to the backlog is nothing to brag about, but better than nothing.

The second piece of news is alarming for the entire drillship segment. Shell has decided to pay Noble Corp. $230,000 per day for a stacked rig instead of putting it to work. This does not look great, especially if we keep in mind the fact that Brent oil (BNO) is already above $70 per barrel.

Earlier this month, I discussed Noble Corp.'s presentation where it highlighted its stacked rigs that have the best chances to get work. The primary candidates for reactivation are drillship Noble Tom Madden in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and jackup Sam Hartley in Malaysia. There is nothing new on these rigs in the current fleet status report.

Recent market action has been wild, in energy and elsewhere. Geopolitics pushed oil higher, finally providing some support for offshore drillers' shares. Noble Corp. shares have been lagging their peers, some of which are back to rally mode. Shell's decision not to employ Noble Bully II and pay a standby rate instead is alarming ahead of the earnings season. I suspect that it might be another round of "buy on expectations, sell on facts" where drillers' shares experience roller-coaster trading, being bought on rising oil and sold on weaker fleet status reports, weaker earnings reports and alarming commentary during earnings calls.

A good momentum trade might develop in Noble Corp. with shares above $4.50, but for longer-term positions, lower levels will be more comfortable. I'll reiterate what I've said many times before: Long-term investors should be prepared to stomach a lot of upside and downside moves in offshore drilling shares in the coming months, and probably years.

