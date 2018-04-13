Dead Dividend Stocks Are Just Stocks To Sell

All dividends are not creating equal, especially the dead ones.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Sometimes I come out with buy ratings.

Sometimes I come out with sell ratings. Those generate more emotional responses.

Let's see what happens when you don't listen…

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group (SPG) is still a buy. They have been a buy since summer of 2017. SPG is the best of the mall REIT operators. They have the best net operating margins on their properties and they have the best scale on their overhead expenses. Consequently, they are able to extract more value out of each property than any of their peers. On average, SPG's portfolio is very high quality. It is not quite as good as the portfolio for Taubman Centers (TCO) measured by sales per square foot, but they still have the best margins. For comparison, CBL Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG) have much lower quality assets. WPG has recently outperformed and therefore they get a hold rating. There is a very material gap between those two REITs and Simon Property Group.

Simon Property Group has several great factors going for them. They have excellent growth in FFO per share each year. They have raised the dividend year after year. The yield is already over 5%. They still have a conservative payout ratio so they have a great deal of free cash flow available for redeveloping properties. Bon-Ton (BON), J.C. Penney (JCP), and Sears (SHLD) are all in the process of dying. Because Simon Property Group has so much free cash flow each year, they are able to replace weaker tenants quicker than any other mall REIT. If investors only looked at the number of Sears or J.C. Penney properties in the portfolio, they might think SPG is in trouble.

They would be wrong.

Simon Property Group is larger than all of the other mall REITs combine. Even though they have a high number of those retailers, it represents a very small portion of their portfolio. The company could easily afford to redevelop every single Sears, J.C. Penney, and Bon-Ton store in the span of a couple years. Most mall owners would need loans to handle those capital expenditures, but SPG could fund it entirely with their excess FFO.

I purchased SPG on 8/15/2017 and 11/29/2017. Returns since then may not look good to the novice investor. However, SPG significantly outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) since those dates:

Source: YCharts

Here is a full analysis of Simon Property Group (subscription to The REIT Forum required).

ROIC

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a great REIT. Unfortunately, they don't trade at a great price. They have solid management, but they have far too much debt. While management excelled at getting their properties to perform, they were not focused on keeping their leverage down. Consequently, ROIC is facing a bigger challenge from the retail headwinds than investors might expect. ROIC's leverage is very high. That means they have a high debt burden which will make it difficult to spend capital on redeveloping existing properties to replace a few poor tenants. When the retail environment gets ugly, high leverage is a major problem. If ROIC shares were trading at a significantly lower multiple, then I would say the headwinds were entirely priced in. However, I still believe ROIC's multiple is too high relative to peers.

For the reasons above, I gave a sell rating to ROIC on 1/25/2018 (public release: 2/07/2018).

Source: YCharts

Remember, I do not dislike ROIC as a company. My entire reason for giving them a sell rating was based on their high valuation.

One reason ROIC commands a premium valuation is their exceptionally consistent history of dividend growth. They present the dividends per share and do not attempt to display total dividends or any other metric that would be meaningless to the individual shareholder. They have also enjoyed a relatively steady appreciation in the share price. That could cause investors to perceive them as being materially less risky than peers. It would be an unfortunate conclusion for the investor to reach given the relative leverage ratios demonstrated on net debt to adjusted EBITDA in early 2018.

Source: Retail Properties of America (RPAI) investor presentation

There is nothing fundamentally wrong with ROIC. However, there was something wrong with the fundamental valuation.

New York Mortgage Trust

I remain bearish on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT). My latest bear calls have not played out yet. On the other hand, the stock is also not up since those calls. Ultimately, I expect NYMT to decline.

The fundamentals haven't changed with recent events. I don't expect NYMT to maintain their premium pricing. Remember that NYMT's book value is inflated with Goodwill from purchasing one of their external managers. Operating expenses are still high.

Their preferred shares still carry some of the highest yields.

NYMT's preferred shares

NYMT has 3 series of preferred shares.

Source: CWMF's subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

These preferred shares carry a risk rating of 4. I suggest conservative investors invest elsewhere.

Between these three preferred shares, NYMTN is dramatically superior to the other two. For starters, NYMTN clearly has the highest stripped yield. It also goes to a floating rate after call protection ends in 2027. The other two preferred shares have no floating rate (hedge against rising rates) and very little call protection compared to the N series.

Why do NYMTP and NYMTO get lower yields? Because they have very little call protection and investors think "maybe they get called for a big gain!"

That's a dreadful way to invest.

If NYMT called NYMTP or NYMTO, it would be time to eject management.

Altria Group

My outlook on Altria Group (MO) is simple. MO remains a buy. They have a solid dividend yield and excellent forward earnings. Remember when the market took a plunge in 2016? MO wasn't impacted. When a recession hits, people are going to continue smoking.

Altria Group offers investors a 4.39% yield, has an addictive product, and is working on expanding their brand with IQOS. When IQOS finally makes it through the FDA, I suspect even stronger earnings growth for the sector giant. Philip Morris (PM) has seen great success selling IQOS internationally.

RAS

RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) is still on the road to insolvency. If the company does not declare bankruptcy, I expect they will need to issue so much equity that existing shareholders will see almost no value. A 100-1 reverse split does not seem unreasonable. If RAS ever pays another common dividend, I would expect it to be after a painful recapitalization and reverse stock split. Previously, I warned investors to get away from RAS. I warned them that it was a dead dividend walking.

I even warned the public with an article on 9/11/2017. Hope you weren't still buying:

Source: YCharts

Conclusion

Simon Property Group remains an excellent REIT and their valuation is still attractive. Their excellent credit quality is one of the strongest metrics in their favor. ROIC is a great REIT at a bad price. Despite good management and transparent financials, their leverage is simply too high to maintain the current multiple when peers are cheaper.

New York Mortgage Trust is still simply overvalued. The fundamentals do not look appealing yet shareholders are still willing to pay a premium to book. I see heartache in the future for shareholders. NYMTN looks pretty good. Compared to the other two preferred shares from NYMT, it is clear that NYMTN offers shareholders a much better return profile.

Altria Group is still a buy. Their dividend is still solid and the coverage from earnings is improving significantly with the tax cuts.

RAS remains a terrible REIT. The most likely future for them is either bankruptcy or massive dilution with a reverse split.

SPG is a buy.

WPG is a hold.

ROIC is a sell.

NYMT is a sell.

NYMTN (preferred share) is almost a buy. It rallied slightly while preparing this piece.

MO is a buy.

SHLD is a sell.

RAS is a sell.

Disclaimer: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, SPG, CBL, CLB-D, CBL-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Tipranks: See ratings at the end of article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.