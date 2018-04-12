Tesla's Roadster And Semi - What Will The 10-Q Show?

Aggregating information from Tesla's website, the delivery update, and the forthcoming 10-Q will give us an insight into the success of the semi and the Roadster.

With Tesla's current cash crunch, funding from customer deposits is more important than ever. Can Tesla raise several hundred million dollars from the Roadster and the semi.

Customer deposits have for years been an important source of free funding for Tesla (TSLA). Even as far back as 2009, Tesla was showing about $26 million of customer deposits (then called "Reservation Payments") on the balance sheet (for readers who are not familiar with the accounting these can be found in the Current Liabilities section of the balance sheet). In 2010, Tesla started taking reservations for the Model S, and by the end of that year, "Reservation Payments" had jumped to almost $31 million. By end 2015, these deposits (now renamed "Customer Deposits" in the accounts, had grown to $283 million. However, it was 2016 and 2017 when Tesla was accepting M3 deposits, which saw the largest growth, to $664 million and $854 million, respectively). Although small when compared to Tesla's total $24 billion liabilities, these numbers are material in comparison to the near-term cash needs.

The semi and the Roadster

In November 2017, Tesla unveiled its semi truck and Roadster. Opinions may (and do) differ on the chances for successful launch of these vehicles. I am currently interested on their effect on Tesla's near-term cash flow.

Tesla immediately started taking orders and deposits for both (although only in North America for the semi, expanded to some European jurisdictions in December). Deposits for the semi were apparently initially set at $5,000, but within a few days were raised to the current level of $20,000 (or $200,000 for those who want to receive one of the first thousand produced). Roadster deposit rates are $50,000 for the standard model and $250,000 to be one of the first thousand. According to Forbes, Tesla had about 400 semi deposits by the end of 2017. There does not appear to be any reliable information on Roadster reservations. However, Roadsters are the ultimate Tesla enthusiast's vehicle, and so it is likely that many of those who were going to buy one made their reservation as soon as they were able.

Breaking out customer deposits among the products

Currently, Tesla is taking deposits for five products - the S, the X, the 3, the semi and the Roadster (there may also be some deposits on the energy side of the business, but since Solar City reported none in its 2016 10-K, I will assume they are de minimis). It has always been difficult to establish how much each product contributes to the deposit line, and this has been Tesla's intention.

However, if we combine various pieces of information, we may be able to separate out the semi and Roadster deposits in Q3 from the S, X, and 3 for the first quarter of 2018.

First, as to the S and the X. Are there still significant deposits relating to these vehicles? If you go Tesla's website in the US, you can get almost any model S or X delivered by June. The UK website offers almost all models within 14 days, as do the German, Canadian, and French sites. So, the S and X are not supply constrained (and have not been for a considerable time, as further shown here, here and here). It therefore follows that there is no material amount of deposits remaining for the S and X - anyone who made a reservation more than two months ago will already have gotten his vehicle.

How about the 3? Tesla told us, in the recent delivery update, that "Net Model 3 reservations remained stable through Q1." In other words, new Model 3 orders equaled Model 3 deliveries plus Model 3 cancellations.

Therefore, no substantial change in Customer Deposits from the S, X or 3. Any change in Customer Deposits in the Q1 will therefore come from the semi and/or the Roadster.

How much could the deposits be?

It is difficult to predict how many deposits will come in for the Roadster. However, if Tesla has come close to selling out the Founders Series (only 1,000 cars), that should provide about $250 million. 5,000 orders for the regular Roadster would be another $250 million. If Forbes is correct about the 400 semi orders in Q4, 2017, that would suggest that a large proportion of the Q4 increase of $168 million in Customer Deposits came from Roadster buyers. Given the small size of the target market for a $200-250,000 sports car, it is difficult to imagine that there are sufficient buyers left to make a material difference to Tesla's cash flow.

The semi is easier to analyze, particularly because we have a comparison point. Nikola Motors (private), one of Tesla's major competitors, claims to have $8 billion with of orders for electric semis - equating to about 25,000 orders. If Tesla has the same (and, in fairness, we should note that it took Nikola two years to reach this order level, while Tesla has had only 5 months), that should be close to $500 million of deposits (which should be reduced by the approximately $8 million presumably received for the 400 ordered in Q4).

I find it unlikely that many corporations would pay for the privilege of being among the first 1,000 to take a semi (if new Model 3 owners are beta testers, does that make Founders Series semi owners gamma testers?), but, if I am wrong, that is another $180,000,000.

Will the depositors put down the money?

Roadster and, especially, semi customers have important differences from Model 3 depositors. Firstly, any money they put down as deposits is more at risk. Model 3 depositors put down $1,000 as an initial deposit and $2,500 during the configuration/preparation process. As such, they are likely to a large extent preferred creditors under section 507 (A) (7) of the bankruptcy code which prefers:

Roadster depositors, while likely individuals, are placing much larger amounts on deposit than is protected by this preference. Semi depositors, if corporations, are not protected at all.

While people who are willing and able to buy a $200,000 Roadster may not mind gambling $50,000 on a Tesla order, the corporations who order semis are unlikely to have the same mindset. I suspect that when they look at Tesla from a business standpoint, they do not see a visionary corporation out to save the world, but rather a Caa1/SGL-4 rated entity with negative cash flow, negative working capital and a substantial chance of a liquidity crunch within a few months. Readers wanting more explanation on the ratings, liquidity position and credit risk should see here. If I am correct I would not to see them back the orders by unrestricted deposits. I expect that we would see one, or a combination, of the following:

The order is taken, but the deposit is waived; The cash is placed in escrow with a third party - in this case, we will see no increase in Customer Deposits or Cash to match the orders; The cash is given to Tesla, but subject to some form of security interest - in this case, we will see a rise in Customer Deposits but also a rise in Restricted Cash (rather than Cash) on the asset side of the balance sheet, and possibly mention in the Restricted Cash section of note 2 to the financial statements; or The cash is given to Tesla, but its return is guaranteed by a letter of credit under the Credit Facility, in which case we will see an increase in Customer Deposits and in Cash but a reduction in the undrawn portion of the Credit Agreement in note 13.

Conclusion

So, what should this mean to investors? If Customer Deposits in the 10-Q do not show a very substantial increase as against the $854 million of 12/31/17 without the offsetting restrictions on cash or reduction of credit lines, that will suggest that the semi launch has, in effect, failed. Either Tesla has failed to generate enough interest from corporate customers or it has failed to persuade those corporate customers to trust Tesla with their cash. Furthermore, it will mean that Tesla has failed in comparison to Nikola, a direct competitor clearly in the same sector. If this occurs, it will represent the first time that a Tesla product has failed at the marketing stage, as opposed to the production stage.

If, on the other hand, Customer Deposits have increased by several hundred million dollars, it will suggest that Musk still has his magic, at least on the sales side, and those hundreds of millions of dollars will mitigate (although not overcome) Tesla's liquidity crunch over the next 12 months.

Of course, if Roadster and semi deposits have disappointed, there is always the Model Y.

