Crude Oil Moves Above The Top End Of Its Trading Range

Both Brent and WTI crude oil made new highs for 2018 on April 11. The rally came as a result of a pair of geopolitical events that are related. Last week, a horrific use of chemical weapons in Syria had caused the United States to prepare a response. While the Russians and Iranians, who back the Assad regime have warned the U.S. against any attacks, President Trump told Russia to prepare for incoming missiles. At the same time, rockets fired from Yemen passed into Saudi sovereign territory increasing tensions between KSA and Iran.

The Middle East is home to more than half the world's crude oil reserves. The region has a long history as the most turbulent region, but the current environment means that the temperature is rising. Any hostilities that impede production, refining, or the logistical aspects of supplying the world with the energy commodity are likely to cause short-term price spikes and increased volatility in the energy commodity. Crude oil prices rise with political risk in the area and these days; the Middle East is taking center stage and ground zero for conflict.

The price of crude oil is now at the highest level since 2014, and the energy commodity is likely to rise with increased violence in the region over coming days and weeks.

Crude oil is a highly political commodity, but its price also reflects global economics. These days it may be politics that drives the commodity that powers the world as it threatens to move towards the $70 per barrel level on the active month NYMEX futures contract.

U.S. production continues to grow

Crude oil put in a new high for 2018 last week despite signs of growing supplies in the U.S. The United States is now one of the three leading oil producing nations in the world joining the ten-plus million barrels per day production club with Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The most recent inventory data points to increasing production of the energy commodity. Last Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that stocks rose by 1.758 million barrels. On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration told markets that oil stocks rose by 3.3 million barrels compared to the previous week.

Oil inventories are climbing as the number of rigs in operation in the shale regions of the U.S, continue to increase. As of April 6, the number of oil rigs operating moved eleven higher to a total of 808. Last year at this time, there were only 672 rigs pumping oil from the crude of the earth. U.S. output of the energy commodity is on an upswing as the price has supported profitable production and it is possible that America could one day become the world's leading producer.

Inventories could climb because of tariffs

Commodities are ground zero in the current protectionist wave started by the Trump administration, and crude oil could be no exception if tariffs lead to a trade war. The U.S. is fast becoming a significant exporter of crude oil to points around the world. China is the leading consumer of crude oil and all raw materials given the Asian nation's vast population and economic growth. While last week President Xi of China extended an olive branch on trade and President Trump accepted his comforting words, it is possible that U.S. actions could lead to a more protectionist environment for world trade. Tariffs on steel and aluminum and $60 billion in duties on 1300 Chinese products could cause issues for both nations. However, I believe that the President's action is a threat or a bluff and that the goal is to reach bilateral trade accords with China and other trading partners around the world to improve America's position. The U.S. leader made promises on the campaign trail, and his actions are an attempt to fulfill those pledges to create a more level playing field that reflects "fairness and reciprocity."

However, the protectionist wave could impact the U.S. oil industry if China and other counties decide to retaliate and slap tariffs on energy exports from the U.S. In that case, we are likely to see inventories build and a widening of the price differential between Brent and WTI crude oils.

The Brent premium is rising

The Brent-WTI spread is typically an excellent tool when it comes to measuring the risk premium for the Middle East. During the Arab Spring that started in 2010, uncertainty about the political stability of the regions that is home to more than half the world's oil reserves, caused the spread to move to over a $25 premium for Brent over West Texas Intermediate crude oil. Additionally, the price of crude oil tends to rise when the Brent premium moves higher. Brent is the benchmark pricing mechanism for two-thirds of the world's oil. In the U.S. the WTI price is the benchmark, but when it comes to oil from the Middle East, it is the Brent price. Over recent weeks, concerns over the future stability of the Middle East led to an increase in the Brent premium over WTI.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the June Brent-WTI spread highlights, the price differential has moved from a $2.99 premium for Brent over WTI on March 2 to its current level over $5 as of April 12. The increase in the Brent premium is supportive of the price of crude oil. Moreover, if tariffs and trade issues were to impact the demand for U.S. crude output, we could see upward pressure on the price of Brent causing the spread to widen appreciably.

Products continue to support higher prices

Even though crude oil rose to a new peak for 2018 and its highest level since 2014 last week, oil product prices have continued to display strength. While the prices of gasoline, heating oil, and other distillate products have moved to the upside alongside crude oil, the processing spreads have remained strong. With the peak driving season coming soon, gasoline crack spreads have displayed seasonal strength.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the gasoline processing spread shows, the crack spread is trading at over $19 per barrel, which is around the level it was at last year at this time. However, crude oil is over $13 per barrel higher compared to last year which is a sign of strength in the processing spread.

Consumers buy oil products, and the crack spreads are real-time indicators of demand for the energy commodity that is the primary input in their production. While the gasoline crack spread is around the same level as last year, the heating oil processing spread has been making higher lows since early 2016.

Source: CQG

The NYMEX heating oil crack spread is a proxy for other distillate products like diesel and jet fuels. There is some degree of seasonality in the heating oil processing spread, but less than in gasoline as many distillates are year-round products. Even with crude oil more than $13 higher this year than last, the heating oil crack spread is appreciably higher compared to where it was during this week in 2017 which is a sign of strong demand for energy commodities. Oil products continue to support the price of crude oil even as it is on its high.

The Saudis say $80 - is that a projection or a wish?

Last week, the Saudi oil minister said that he believes Brent crude is heading for the $80 per barrel level. With Brent trading at $72 at the end of last week, a rise to that level means another more than 10% gain in the price of the energy commodity.

Crude oil is rallying for a combination of reasons. While economic growth around the world is supportive for the price, the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East is potentially explosive for the price of oil. Events that cause more violence in the region that could impact production, refining, or logistical routes in the area have the potential to cause short-term price spikes to the upside in the oil futures market. $80 crude oil is a hope and wish for the Saudis, but in the current environment, it could become a reality sooner rather than later.

When it comes to technical factors, the price of crude oil currently has plenty of blue sky available on the upside.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures displays, the energy commodity has now climbed above all areas of technical resistance and is now in a zone where there is lots of upside potential. The steep decline in 2014 took oil lower from over $100 per barrel, and the next level of technical resistance stands at over that level.

The geopolitical landscape has the potential to cause short-term price spikes, and the monthly chart in oil market points to plenty of room on a technical basis.

Crude oil moved above the top end of its trading range last week and is now flirting with the $70 per barrel level on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. Both fundamental and technical analysis could be lining up to provide the market with the strength to power higher over coming weeks.

Source: Barchart

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETN product (NYSEARCA:UCO) was trading at $29.04 on Thursday, April 12. This product attempts to replicate twice the daily performance of the price of WTI crude oil. With over $411 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of over 2.8 million shares, UCO could be a great product to take advantage of any price spikes to the upside in the energy commodity over coming weeks.

I typically avoid buying markets when they are on the highs, but the geopolitical landscape could provide a compelling short-term opportunity in the oil market.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.