A Weak Attempt At A Dollar Recovery

A nine-year bull market in the U.S. dollar index came to an abrupt end in January 2017 when the index hit the highest level since 2002 at 103.815. While it looked like the strong dollar was steaming directly for parity against the euro currency, the U.S. currency reversed and spent all of 2017 declining in value. The euro accounts for approximately 57% of the index, so the fall in the dollar translated into a bull market for the European currency.

At the end of 2017, the dollar index was trading just under the 92 level and posted a 10.23% loss for the year. At the end of Q1 2018, the dollar index was trading at 89.812, down another 2.19% for the three-month period. On Tuesday, April 10, the index stood at the 89.315 level, lower than the Q1 closing level.

Every attempt at a recovery in the dollar index has failed since January 2017 as the bearish trading pattern in the greenback continues to keep the dollar close to its recent low at 87.83 on the June futures contract. Even the recent interest rate hike in March that widened the gap between U.S. and European short-term rates did little to support the dollar versus the euro.

The dollar index probed above the 90-level last week

The dollar index fell to a higher low at 88.53 on the June futures contract on March 27. Before the late March low, the bottom of the index has been at 87.83 on the June contract, the February 16, 2018 low. At the start of the second quarter, the dollar attempted to move to the upside rising to a high of 90.295 on April 6.

As the daily chart highlights, the dollar index failed to rise above the March 1 high at 90.49, put in a lower peak, and moved back to the downside. The greenback once again proved that the path of least resistance for the reserve currency of the world is lower.

Tariffs are bearish for the greenback, but so is the rise of China

Tariffs and subsidies restrict trade, distort the supply and demand fundamental for goods, and can weigh on economic growth. The United States took the first step when it comes to protectionist policies and invited retaliation from the Chinese. There are many reasons that the status quo and existing trade agreements put the U.S. at a disadvantage when it comes to competition for business around the world. The fulfillment of promises made by the president on the campaign trail come at a price. One look at the volatility in the equities market over recent weeks is an example of the initial cost. A prolonged period of increasing rhetoric or a trade war could send stocks appreciably lower and would likely upset many other markets across all asset classes.

On April 10, President Xi of China struck a conciliatory tone about the future of trade, and President Trump accepted the olive branch with open arms. Stocks rallied in the aftermath of the Chinese leader's attempt to calm markets. While I believe that the U.S. and China will strike a deal that is better for the United States and accomplishes President Trump's goal of doing "better deals," it is almost impossible to slow the inertia of the Chinese economy as they will soon take over as the world's economic leader.

When it comes to the dollar, the tariff issue has weighed on the greenback over recent weeks as it failed to sustain a rally over the 90 level. Moreover, the rise of China and the future convertibility of the yuan are likely to cause further woes for the U.S. currency. Central banks around the world are likely to find comfort in a convertible Chinese currency which will provide an alternative to the dollar, euro, and yen for the foreign exchange holdings of monetary authorities. Meanwhile, the technical position of the dollar indicates that it has just entered year two of a bearish market that could last until 2024.

The long-term trend suggests lower lows

The dollar index has been in a cyclical pattern over the past thirty-three years.

As the quarterly chart of the dollar index illustrates, from 1985 through 1992, the dollar fell for seven years. A nine-year rally followed that took the dollar to highs in 2001, and then it declined for the next seven years until 2008. The last period of appreciation in the dollar lasted until January 2017 when the index found a top at 103.815. If the pattern holds, a seven-year bearish period of lower highs and lower lows in the U.S. currency will come to an end in 2024.

Rate differentials have made little difference to the U.S. currency

Tariffs, the rise of China on the world scene, and the technical picture for the U.S. dollar all add up to a bearish scenario for the greenback. Currency markets typically respond to interest rate differentials. Approximately 57% exposure to the euro currency comprises the dollar index, so the differential in rates should be providing some level of support for the dollar. The Fed began increasing the short-term Fed Funds rate in December 2015, and by early 2017, the central bank acted twice to increase the yield on the dollar by a total of fifty basis points. By the time the dollar index reached its peak, the gap between U.S. and European short-term rates had risen to 90 basis points. With the yield on the euro stuck at negative forty basis points, the dollar moved lower even though the Fed has hiked rates four times since early 2017, increasing the gap to 190 ninety basis points.

At the same time, the U.S. central bank has told markets they plan to act at least twice more in 2018 and three times each in 2019 and 2020 to increase rates by twenty-five points in each occurrence. The Fed has also put a program in place to allow the legacy of quantitative easing roll off their balance sheet, causing upward pressure on rates further out on the yield curve. All the while, the ECB has not acted to increase their rates by even one basis point from the level it stood at in late 2016. The dollar index declined from 103.815 to under the 88 level on the June futures contract since early 2017 despite the widening gap between U.S. and European rates.

When a market has bullish fundamental factors going for it, and it does not respond, it tends to unveil an underlying weakness as the growing rate differential has done little or nothing to support the U.S. currency.

A bullish sign for commodities prices

The dollar is still the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials. The weak dollar is supportive for commodities prices, given a long-standing inverse relationship. Over recent months, we have seen some commodities rise to new all-time highs. The price of palladium traded to a record $1133 per ounce in January 2018 surpassing its 2001 peak. In late 2017, lumber traded above its previous 1993 high and just last week, it traded to over $540 per 1,000 board feet which was another record level.

Crude oil has moved from $42.05 per barrel in June 2017 to above the $67 level, and copper is trading above $3.10 per pound after hitting bottom at $1.9355 in January 2016. Many other industrial commodities have moved appreciably higher over the past year.

A continuation of the bear market trend in the dollar could mean more gains for commodities prices in the week, months, and even years ahead. If the dollar begins to pick up its pace on the downside, we could see the reverse action in many raw material prices stoking a rise in inflationary pressures.

The iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) has net assets of $1.44 billion and trades around 606,000 shares each day. The range of the commodities instrument since 2006 is from $12.03 to $75.65 and it was trading at $17.15 as of April 12.

The index invests in commodities futures contracts and rolling them on a month-to-month basis involved the risk of paying contango or the carry for the contracts which depresses the price of the index. However, if commodities prices were to shoot higher over a short period, it is likely that the GSG would go along for the ride on the upside.

The dollar index should be a lot stronger than it is these days because of interest rate differentials. However, other factors have caused it to remain close to recent lows. After another failed attempt at a recovery over the 90 level, it may be the perfect time to take a good look at adding some commodities exposure to your portfolio before the next leg to the downside in the U.S. currency.

