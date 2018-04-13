Don't Blame China - Today's Editors' Picks

Good morning! I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch

Comment of the day, by contributor Gary Gordon

Does China play nice in the trade sandbox? Heck no. And pegging the currency? That's a whole different can of worms.

Yet the article focuses on how difficult it would be on the U.S. economy and on U.S. stocks should China slow its Treasury Bond purposes significantly.

Whether or not that pain is worth fighting for is still another question. Yet one cannot deny that battling China on unfair trade and/or currency practices will have an adverse impact on our debt-dependent, low-rate addicted country.