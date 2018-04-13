Streetwear Is Making A Comeback, But Zumiez Stock Is Fully Priced

Streetwear-focused retailer Zumiez (ZUMZ) has made a major comeback over the past several months. Ever since bottoming in early July 2017, ZUMZ stock has more than doubled to $25. At the core of the rebound is a resurgence in streetwear styles, which has led ZUMZ to post six consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales growth, including an impressive 7.5% comp last quarter.

Even though the story is only getting better (February comparable sales were up 9.2% and March comparable sales were up 12.6%), ZUMZ stock is fully priced for these improving growth prospects. At best, we think ZUMZ stock is presently worth around $26. While that means this stock still isn't overvalued yet, we also think that means that the best is over. Investors looking to buy this name might want to wait for a sizable pullback.

For several years, the retail narrative was dominated by athletic apparel. While that remains true today, there are signs that streetwear styles are starting to make a comeback. Piper Jaffray's Spring 2018 Taking Stock With Teens Survey highlighted streetwear as one of the trends currently making a comeback. On that survey, Vans, a staple for streetwear styles, grew its mindshare by 7 percentage points year-over-year in the footwear category.

Moreover, there is talk in the fashion world that the days of yoga pants are coming to a close and that blue jeans are starting to make a comeback. There is also talk that early 2000s surfer brands are also on the verge of making a huge comeback, and that '90s brands like Guess (GES) and Champion are coming back into style (indeed, Champion was highlighted as one of the brands making a revival in Piper Jaffray's survey).

Overall, multiple data points are converging (red-hot comparable sales growth at Zumiez, growth in streetwear popularity among teenagers according to Piper Jaffray, and fashion-world talk of resurgent "old-school" brands) to illustrate that ZUMZ is likely entering a period which will be much more favorable than the one it is exiting. Before last year, comparable sales were down for two straight years and margins were in retreat.

Now, comparable sales growth is positive and margins are bouncing back. Considering that the underlying streetwear movement is still in its early innings, it is likely that positive comparable sales growth and margin expansion are here to stay into the foreseeable future.

Last year, net sales per store hovered around $1.33 million. Back in 2014, they were $1.39 million. But back in 2014, athletic apparel was still dominating streetwear. As such, assuming the pivot towards streetwear continues, net sales per store should surpass $1.39 million over the next several years. We think it is likely net sales per store grow to $1.5 million in 5 years.

Unit growth was roughly 2% last year. Assuming that growth rate falls to 1% per year over the next 5 years, then ZUMZ is looking at roughly 730 stores in 5 years versus 698 today. Roughly 730 stores doing $1.5 million in sales per year equates to net sales of basically $1.1 billion in 5 years, up from last year's $927.4 million net sales base.

Operating margins are back in rebound mode, and management thinks that long-term, operating margins can get to the high-single-digit range. That would imply operating margins in 5 years of roughly 7-8%, which seems achievable against a favorable streetwear backdrop. A 7.5% operating margin on $1.1 billion in revenues implies operating profits of $82.5 million in 5 years.

Taking out 27% for taxes and dividing by 25 million shares, that equates to $2.41 in earnings per share in 5 years. A market average 16x forward multiple on that implies a four-year forward price target of ~$38.50. Discounting that back by 10% per year, we arrive at a present value of just above $26.

Overall, while we understand that streetwear styles are making a comeback and that ZUMZ's underlying fundamentals are improving, we also think the stock is fully priced at these levels. This is why ZUMZ stock is struggling for gains on Thursday, 4/12, despite the company reporting robust March sales numbers and the market having a really good day.

