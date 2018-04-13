Deep Value In This Dividend Aristocrat

While the top line has seen some pressure, we note strength in funds from operations and they are more than ample to cover the growing dividend.

There is some risk in the form of tenant cost pressure and a slight decline in the occupancy rate.

It is our belief that there is value here, particularly as the stock approaches $20.

Tanger Realty (SKT) has been massacred over the last two years. We bought it for a trade in the fall for a quick gain, but are revisiting the name since it has now fallen another 12% since that time. In short, we think the name deserves your attention as a longer-term play. It is our belief that there is value here, particularly as the stock approaches $20. It's a bargain, even if there are macroeconomic headwinds, in our opinion.

Recent price action

Take a look at the action in the stock.

Source: Yahoo Finance

That is a pretty ugly chart. While it appeared there may have been some bottoming action, that was short lived as 2018 has seen immense pressure once again.

In 2016-2017 anything to do with retail was battered, with very few exceptions. Foot traffic is down in many stores, competition is fierce, particularly online, and consumer/shopping patterns are in flux. That said, we have been watching the name for over a year. We pulled the trigger at $23.60 for the dividend yielding 5.76% in the fall and unloaded at $26 for a trade. The stock is back at $22.85 at the time of this writing and is more than qualifying it for our high yield cutoff (5%), with the stock yielding 5.99%. While it is setting up for a nice trade, we like it as an investment.

That all said, we think the negative catalysts of rate hikes and retail fears are more than baked into the stock here. Let us discuss the company a bit and why we think there is value as we approach $20.

Retail is recovering

As as a whole, the retail landlords are oversold. This especially true for those that have real occupancy with long-term customers. We will add that our coverage of the retail sector suggests many of the occupants who do business with Tanger are going to survive the Amazon (AMZN) effect, and their strategic plans to survive are now taking hold.

We saw strong evidence in our retail coverage. Many of the retail stocks we covered last year are Tanger's customers. Below are a few pieces from mid-2017 covering retail partners of Tanger. Most of them saw better second half 2017 performance, and we are encouraged by their momentum.

These retail names all struggled in 2016-2017, versus the momentum many of the names had in years prior. This led to pressure on Tanger as the landlord company.

Feeling the pinch and risk awareness from the Street

While there is no doubt that Tanger has felt a bit of a pinch, it is not as exposed to retail pains as the selloff in the stock suggests. Further, interest rate fears are overblown, especially with a 6% yield.

Sure, a higher yield on a ten-year bond makes an investment in a REIT a little less attractive given the added risk associated with an equity. However, we have known rate hikes were coming since the stock as at $35. Further, the occupancy issue is also only a minor headwind, at least for this company. The issue has been fearmongered.

There has been some group-think fearmongering that has lumped Tanger with mall REITs. That is in appropriate in our estimation because Tanger runs outlet centers, not malls. While outlets have seen declines, they are not nearly as exacerbated as what malls are experiencing. For Tanger, it comes down to occupancy. Occupancy impacts revenues, earnings, and whether the dividend will be maintained.

Occupancy

Tanger’s properties are in 22 states, as well as in Canada. We know that the company has staying power. It has been operating for nearly four decades, and currently boasts nearly 200 million shoppers annually. While this is most definitely counting repeat customers, it is still impressive. What we think is more impressive is that unlike other major REITs, such as Realty Income (O), there is a lot of room for growth.

Source: Company year end 2017 presentation

The company is also slow and careful about how it will develop, and this means there is a growth path for many years to come. This is exciting.

So how does the company actually make its money? Well, Tanger leases its ideally placed locations outside of major urban areas at rates that ensure occupancy whilst remaining competitive and protecting the top line.

Despite pain in retail, Tanger’s portfolio is strong and storefronts do not remain empty for long. We are impressed by the occupancy data. With occupancy of 95% or greater since the initial public offering, the top line has always been strong, despite a recent decline from 99% to 97% occupancy.

Source: Company year end 2017 presentation data

This is something we will be watching extremely closely moving forward. While occupancy has face a little pressure, the one risk to be mindful of in addition to this figure is the occupancy cost. Here we side a bit with the bears, especially if we couple this data with lower occupancy.

Source: Company year end 2017 presentation

A double whammy

This shows a bit of a double whammy. Occupancy is falling slightly, but costs are rising. This can weigh on the bottom line. As you can see, the costs have been rising which pressures retailers into potentially renegotiating leases, particularly when we combine this data with retailers’ falling sales over the last two years. There is a key risk here.

Source: Gateway women

We also know that certain contracts for Tanger are dependent on tenant performance, as the latest 10-Q states:

a portion of our rental revenues... depend on the sales volume of certain tenants. Accordingly, declines in these tenants' results of operations would reduce the income produced by our properties.

This fact is why there was fear related selling as retailer performance fell in the last two years. Still, the occupants at Tanger are rather stable, and include some of the most world renowned brands. A bet against Tanger is a bet against these collective global powerhouses.

Source: Company 2017 year end presentation, (Full list of Tanger Brands here)

It is a simple fact that some of the most respected American brands occupy Tanger’s space. The portfolio is well diversified in terms of brands, but of course is concentrated in retail. In our recent coverage and research, we have noted that many (not all) of these companies reported better-than-expected results. Many of these companies have been transitioning and adapting to the new retail realities. Still, they continue to operate, and that is a benefit to Tanger and its shareholders who rely on these rents to cover the hefty dividend.

Dividend aristocrat

We are encouraged by the results in retail of late as it may mean that revenues will not be hit too hard at Tanger going forward, and by extension, the dividend remains comfortably covered.

Source: Investor year end 2017 presentation

Tanger is a dividend aristocrat, by both its own admission and by definition. In fact, the company has raised its dividend every single year since its IPO back in the early 1990s. That is impressive.

We fully expect the dividend to continue growing. As the dividend grows, so long as it is safe, there is some downside protection in the stock, at least in theory. Eventually yields can get so high there is bargain buying from the yield hunters. At BAD BEAT Investing, we are looking for value, and the high-yield is a superb bonus. But is the dividend safe?

Performance metrics

Well, 2017 saw a dip in earnings sales and earnings, though funds from operations continues to grow, and income is slated to grow in 2018 while funds from operations will be stable. Here is a look at the revenues in millions:

Source: Investor year end 2017 presentation

As you can see, there was a dip in sales, which was associated with the decline in occupancy in from 99 to 97% that we saw earlier. As for earnings, and adjusted funds from operations:

Source: Investor year end 2017 presentation

Now, we do want to point out that like we saw with retail names, Tanger had a great Q4 report. In the company’s Q4 report, it actually beat on both the top and bottom lines against consensus expectations. It was a bit of a turnaround quarter after a terrible year.

In Q4 2017, net income was $0.33 per share, or $31.2 million, compared to $0.25 per common share, or $23.8 million last year. It is important to realize there were no asset sales in the quarter trumping up these numbers, which strengthens the year-over-year comparison.

As this is a REIT, it is also wise to look at the funds from operations, as we saw in the above figure. Year over year, we saw an improvement once again. Funds from operations came in up 11% to $0.68 per share. Making adjustments comparability, we see that adjusted funds from operations were up 8% to $67.5 million, or $0.61 per share.

The key here is that at this level, we have sufficient dividend coverage of the $0.3425 quarterly dividend that was paid out. That is what we care about. Is the dividend covered? The answer is a resounding yes.

In fact, the dividend has been more than covered from funds from operations every quarter even during this downturn. It is not unheard of from the company to pay out a special dividend as well. We fully believe this dividend coverage will continue for years to come.

Balance sheet considerations

Since we are talking about value here, we should discuss the balance sheet. Once again, we love that the company is transparent and shares clear information in its presentations. Take a look at these numbers:





Source: Company year end presentation

The company has established limits for its total debt to assets, secured dent, and interest coverage. The company is outperforming its own benchmarks. Because of this, its S&P credit rating is a strong BBB+ with a stable outlook, and is rated Baa1 by Moody's. With interest coverage of more than 5X, we see quality. For more details on the balance sheet beyond what the company highlighted as quality, we turn to the full balance sheet. Below are a few images of the balance sheet put together for your perusal:

Source: Q4 report (linked above in text)

Total debt has risen slightly, in part to fund new centers being opened in 2017, which also burnt some cash. Overall, this is one of the better balance sheets we have seen in the sector. This is also one of the reasons we see value in the name.

Besides financials, we view the operating approach to growth as part of the value package. Early on in our thesis, we showed there was incredible room for growth. What we like is that the company is incredibly selective in its growth opportunities. It does not rush to open new centers to pad the top line. We can think of a few other very popular REITs that do this. Because of the conservative approach, the balance sheet remains stellar.

Looking ahead

As we move forward, 2018 will be slightly stronger than 2017, and this is fine by us, since the stock fell by so much last year. Tanger guided that for the year fund from operations would total at least $2.40, and will likely hit $2.43 in 2018 on the low end, and could broach $2.50 on the high end.

Factoring in the dividends rising this year to $1.40, this would imply dividend coverage of at least $1.03 per share on the low end, or nearly $100 million in dividend coverage, continuing a trend of excellent coverage from the name. That is simple outstanding.

All things considered here, Tanger is offering value, and we think as it approaches $20 it needs to be on your radar if not directly in the high-yield portion of your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SKT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.