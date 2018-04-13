Inditex's Margins Are Under Pressure Despite Higher Web Sales

Inditex's share price has lost 30% in less than a year, but the company still isn't cheap, and I'm waiting for a better entry point to initiate a long position.

Introduction

Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY) is a large Spanish company and the owner of several well-known brands such as Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti. It has approximately 7,500 stores worldwide, of which approximately 20% are located in the USA (mainly Zara, Stradivarius and Pull & Bear).

(Source: Finanzen.net)

Inditex’s primary listing is on the Madrid Stock Exchange, where this 79 billion EUR market cap company is trading with ITX as its ticker symbol. The volumes in Madrid are much higher than on Inditex’s secondary listing in the USA, and with 4.3 shares changing hands on a daily basis, I would definitely recommend you to trade in the company’s shares using the Madrid Stock Exchange facilities.

Inditex also is part of the iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) and is the 8th-largest holding in the index.

Online sales are growing, but the cash flows remain relatively weak compared to the market cap

Making the switch to increase online sales is an issue most brick-and-mortar retailers will have to deal with, and investors are watching the online sales growth results of fashion changes from very close by. Inditex did well in 2017, as it was able to increase its online sales result by 41%, and the online sales channel now represents approximately 10% of the total revenue of Inditex and 12% of the sales in the countries where an online sales channel is actually available. More countries are eligible for online shopping on a monthly basis, and last month, Australia and New Zealand were added to the list. With 23 physical shops in these two countries (where citizens have a relatively high deployable income), I’m eager to see how the webshops will be performing.

(Source: Inditex Annual Report)

On a consolidated basis, Inditex was able to increase its revenue by approximately 8% but faced some pressure on its margins (despite an increasing contribution from the web shops, which should actually have a higher operating margin than the brick-and-mortar stores. The EBITDA result increased by less than 4% to 5.78 billion EUR, and this caused the EBITDA margin to decrease from 21.81% in FY 2016 to 20.83% in FY 2017. Again, that’s really noticeable, as it seems to indicate the margins on the physical points of sale continue to decrease.

Fortunately Inditex’s balance sheet is squeaky clean, so there are not extraordinarily high finance expenses. After taking the depreciation charges and taxes into account, it reported a net income of 3.37 billion EUR, or 1.08 EUR per share. This already is a first indication of why Inditex isn’t cheap. Although the company is still growing, a P/E ratio of in excess of 24 appears to be high for a relatively slow grower that has to deal with margin compressions.

(Source: Inditex Annual Report)

The cash flow results aren’t much better. The operating income before changes in Inditex’s working capital position was approximately 4.41 billion EUR, but this includes a higher tax-related cash outflow than the company owes over FY 2017. On a more adjusted basis, the operating cash flow increases to 4.46 billion EUR.

The total capex bill was 1.77 billion EUR, which results in a free cash flow result of 2.7 billion EUR. A decent result, but that’s just 86 cents per share.

I get it, Inditex is still expanding, but the company appears to me (more than) relatively valued right now

But fair is fair. A substantial part of the capex is spent on opening new stores (183 new stores were opened in 2017) and expanding existing stores. You can deduct that from the discrepancy between the capex spent (1.6 billion EUR on tangible assets) and the depreciation rate of less than 1 billion EUR. So it’s fair to assume the sustaining capex will be closer to 1 billion EUR rather than the 1.6 billion EUR spent in 2017. The investments in intangible assets will remain at the current elevated levels (as this includes the purchase of intellectual property and industrial designs as well).

(Source: Company Presentation)

If you’d apply a more faire capex of 1.2 billion EUR, the free cash flow result increases to 3.2 billion EUR, or approximately 1.02 EUR per share. Already a bit better, but definitely not impressive at all.

With a net cash position of approximately 5 billion EUR (technically, Inditex's net cash position is approximately 6.4 billion EUR, but then we would be ignoring the company’s working capital balance, which has 4.9 billion EUR in trade-related liabilities and only 778 million EUR in trade-related receivables - an indication of excellent working capital management), Inditex's balance sheet is in an excellent shape. That's great to see, but it's not enough to move the needle.

Investment thesis

And that’s why I’m not so sure about Inditex at all. There are a lot of pros (the net cash position, the increasing revenues and the growing contribution of the online sales channels), but also some cons (the low FCF yields, the pressure on the company’s margins, and the negative press about Zara allegedly stealing the designs of small and unknown designers, giving it a bad name).

I understand why people would go long Inditex, but I’d probably only be interested once the share price reaches the 20 EUR mark. That would result in a free cash flow yield of 5.1% based on the enterprise value, and that’s a price I would be willing to pay for a company like Inditex.

