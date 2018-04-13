Southern Company: Expect A Dividend Increase For This High-Yield Utility Stock

Earnings are challenged in the near term due to continued losses at Kemper and growth investment at Vogtle, but Southern is still highly profitable.

It is also a Dividend Achiever, and is likely to increase its dividend soon.

By Bob Ciura

The utility sector is a good place to earn high dividend yields, and steady dividend increases each year. Utilities are among the most consistent dividend stocks in the market, because they have highly stable business models. Electricity and gas generation and transmission are necessities of society. Consumers will always heat their homes and keep the lights on, even during recessions. This gives utilities the ability to pay dividends, and raise their payouts each year.

Southern Company (SO) has a high dividend yield of 5.3%, which is very attractive considering the S&P 500 Index yields less than 2% right now. Southern is on our list of high-yield dividend stocks with 5%+ yields. You can see all 432 stocks with 5%+ dividend yields here.

Southern also has a long history of dividend growth. It has increased its dividend for 16 years in a row, including a 3.6% dividend hike in 2017. Southern is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see the entire list of all 266 Dividend Achievers here.

Southern The company typically announces its annual dividend raise around mid-April, which means it’s due for another increase. Southern has had its share of challenges over the past year, but it is a steady utility and should still announce a decent raise for 2018.

Business Overview

Southern is a regional electric and gas utility, with total generating capacity of 46,000 megawatts, and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume. Southern has 9 million electric and gas utility customers through its subsidiaries. Approximately 38% of Southern’s electricity is generated from coal, down from 70% as recently as 2010.

Southern has seen some volatility in its financial results in recent years, especially for a utility. Revenue increased 14% in 2016, with flat adjusted earnings-per-share. The company performed better in 2017, with 4.1% adjusted earnings-per-share growth.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 5

Southern performed particularly well on the top line. Revenue increased 8.6% for the fourth quarter and 16% for the full year, thanks largely to Southern Company Gas, which was acquired in July 2016. Revenue growth at Southern Company Gas accounted for 72% of total revenue growth last year. However, cost overruns once again weighed on Southern last year. The company absorbed $3.36 billion of estimated Kemper losses in 2017, up from $428 million in 2016 losses.

Southern also expects 2018 to be a down year for earnings-per-share.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 6

Conditions have been more challenging in recent periods, but Southern still expects to be highly profitable in 2018. It should remain profitable enough to continue passing along dividend increases each year.

Growth Prospects

While many other U.S. utilities are turning to wind and solar to move into the future, but Southern is seemingly doubling down on nuclear. Southern’s biggest strategic initiative is the massive Vogtle nuclear facilities being constructed by the company’s subsidiary Georgia Power. Southern is also divesting other businesses to help raise cash for the huge project. According to Bloomberg, Southern is in the process of selling one-third of its 1.7 GW solar portfolio. In addition, on April 11th Southern sold its Pivotal Home Solutions business to American Water Works (AWK) for $365 million in cash.

Southern has high hopes for the Vogtle plant.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 23

The company is steadily making progress on the new units, which will feature an advanced pressurized water reactor technology. Southern believes this will be safer and more cost-effective. Vogtle Units 3 and 4 of the project are under construction, and will be the first new nuclear units built in the U.S. in 30 years. Southern expects Unit 3 to be in service by November 2021, and Unit 4 to be in service by November 2022. The net cost of the project is estimated to be over $7 billion.

2018 is likely to be a more difficult year for Southern. The company forecasts adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.80 to $2.95, meaning earnings are likely to decline this year. Southern’s earnings have been negatively impacted by losses associated with its Kemper and Vogtle projects, but the company still expects annual earnings growth of 4%-6% over the long term.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 10

As you can see in the above image, rate base growth is a critical driver of earnings growth for regulated utilities. The regulated nature of many of Southern’s businesses, which virtually assures a modest level of earnings growth through rate increases. Southern expects annual rate base growth of 4% for its electric utilities, 9% for gas distribution, and 6% for its state-regulated utilities.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

Even though Southern’s fundamentals are not in the best shape right now, the company is still very likely to raise its dividend in 2018, thanks to its business model. Operating as a utility provides built-in competitive advantages. There are very high regulatory barriers for utilities. It would be nearly impossible for a new competitor to enter the industry and take market share from Southern. And, as a utility, Southern has a highly reliable stream of earnings each year, even during recessions, since people will always need to keep the lights on.

Southern’s earnings-per-share held up extremely well during the Great Recession:

2007 earnings-per-share of $2.28

2008 earnings-per-share of $2.25

2009 earnings-per-share of $2.32

2010 earnings-per-share of $2.36

As you can see, Southern still generated more than enough in earnings to continue raising its dividend during the recession. Utilities are among the most recession-resistant business models in the entire market. This is what makes utilities like Southern such reliable income investments.

Dividend Analysis

Southern has a highly secure dividend payout. Even though 2018 is expected to be a down year for the company, it is still more than profitable enough to raise the dividend again this year. The current annualized dividend payout of $2.32 per share represents a payout ratio of 79% to 83% for 2018, using current earnings-per-share guidance. This is on the high side, but still leaves room for modest dividend increases, particularly since Southern expects long-term earnings to grow 4% to 6% each year,

According to the company, Southern’s future guidance allows for annual dividend increases of $0.08 per share, or $0.02 per quarter. This seems about right. For example, an increase of $0.02 per share to the quarterly dividend, would represent a new payout of $0.60 per share. On an annual basis, this would represent a dividend payout of $2.40, which is 83% of 2018 adjusted earnings. As earnings return to growth in 2019 and beyond, the payout ratio would come back down.

Therefore, investors can reasonably expect a 3.4% increase to the quarterly dividend, to $0.60 per share.

Final Thoughts

Southern is not a high-growth company, due to the nature of its industry and its challenged fundamentals. Investors should not expect to generate a high level of returns through appreciation of the share price. However, from an income standpoint, Southern does the job. It has an attractive dividend yield of 5.3%, and it should continue to pay its dividend even during recessions.

Plus, Southern can raise its dividend each year. The dividend increases will be modest, probably in the low-single digit range on a percentage basis, but this will still beat inflation. As a result, Southern is a worthwhile holding for risk-averse income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.