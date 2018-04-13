Rounds Report: Geron Rallied While FDA's New Guidance Created Tailwinds For Individualized Medicine Innovators

Don’t be afraid of buying on a war scare. Through the entire twentieth century, with a single exception, every time major war has broken out anywhere in the world or whenever American forces have become involved in any fighting, whatever, the American stock market has always plunged sharply downward. At the condition of actual fighting most stocks were selling at levels vastly higher than prevailed before there was any thought of war at all. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

Trading Analytics

Welcome to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for April 12, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting developments. Without further ado, let’s dive into the notable trade with Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), a therapeutic innovator to deliver hopes for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat cancers. As follows, the stock exchanged hands $0.68 (+20%) higher to close the session at $3.99. In the after hours, shares gained another $0.19 (+4.7%) to trade at $4.18.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar).

As an extremely volatile stock, Geron has a very high beta. In the past three months, the shares tumbled roughly 50% from its 52-week high of $6.68. The resurgence witnessed is most likely due to the two upcoming binary events: the IMbark data reporting and the partnership decision by Johnson & Johnson. We noted in our prior research that a negative binary can decimate the stock to the $1 mark. Conversely, a positive outcome can send shares to a new high. Accordingly, we witnessed many companies like Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) that receded temporarily only to increase multiple folds higher. Going forward, whether Geron will trade North remains to be seen. Be that as it may, our analytical research revealed a highly favorable odd of robust outcomes.

That aside, the resurgence in optimism post-Trade War concerns is felt throughout the broader market. It is seemingly that the associated market fears have been more or less abated. In response, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up $1.39 at $106.72 (for +1.32% profits). Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.30 higher at $90.45 (for +1.46% gains). Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with the grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you the quote from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise.” As shown in table 1, three interesting transactions that made our list came from Nephros Inc (OTC:OTCQB:NEPH), a company focused on the development and launch of 501K devices to service the hemodialysis and infection control markets. On April 10, the President and CEO (Darron Evan) purchased $79K shares for $35.5K, which increased his ownership to 1.0M shares. On the same day, CFO (Andrew Astor) accumulated 80K shares for $36.0K and upped his stakes to 420.4K counts. Moreover, Mr. Astor bought 5.0K shares for $2.3K back on March 09.

Table 1: Notable insider transactions. (Source: Openinsider)

Based in South Orange, NJ, Nephros develops and sells ultrafilters and an on-line mid-dilution hemodiafiltration system for use with a blood dialysis machine to service patients suffering from end-stage kidney disease (as illustrated in figure 2). The company currently has the $31.3M market cap and is trading over the counter. Despite its small size, Nephros posted promising Fiscal 2017 earnings.

Of note, the key question for a medical device company is whether the firm has made any profits. Interestingly, Nephros posted $3.8M in revenues and raised its cash position to $2M. This is the strongest operational results that the firm has produced thus far. In Q4, the cash flow approached neutral, which is definitely a positive sign for a small cap bioscience. The Fiscal 2018 guidance was also positive with $6M revenues projected (and 10-12% quarter-to-quarter growth rate). In the earnings report, the President and CEO (Daron Evans) remarked,

2017 was a transformational year for us. The strategic shifts we initiated in early 2015 have translated into material changes in our product offerings, our relationships with strategic partners and customers, and ultimately in our financial performance. We believe we are still in the early phase of our growth curve, and have been energized by the performance of our products in the market. As our products are placed in more medical facilities, it becomes easier for our strategic distribution partners to further expand our footprint. In 2018, we will continue to focus on, and to grow, our core medical device water filter business, while taking advantage of revenue and value enhancing opportunities when available in other business.

Figure 2: Business operation (Source: Nephros)

Bioscience Catalysts

Moving on, today the FDA finalized two guidances for enhancing the efficiency in the development of a novel technology that scans a person’s DNA to diagnose genetic diseases: this ultimately translates into stellar individualized treatment options for patients. Coined next-generation sequencing (“NGS”), the said technology will play increasingly important roles in the innovation of individualized medicines. NGS works by assessing the patient’s complete library of genetic materials (i.e. the genome) to detect for changes that are indicative of risks for genetic diseases - and assists patients and physicians to make informed decision as well as providing intelligence for drug developers). Noting the aforesaid catalyst, the FDA Commission (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) enthused,

As disease detection technologies rapidly evolve, so too must the FDA’s approach to reviewing these new innovations. The new policies issued today provide a modern and flexible framework to generate data needed to support the FDA’s review of NGS-based tests, and give developers new tools to support the efficient development and validation of these technologies.

Furthermore, the FDA has been working tirelessly to deliver many stellar drugs that, in and of itself, deliver hopes for countless patients thus far. The shift toward individualized medicine as reflective of NGS signaled the increasing prospects for many companies under our coverage.

Now more than ever, the industry tailwinds support individualized medicine bioscience. Companies to benefit most from this development are the following gene editing/therapy and CAR-T innovators: Sparks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX), Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB), Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN), Adaptimmune (NASDAQ:ADAP), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), and CelgeneCorporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

