Will Facebook Break Out Above $175?

All the news about Facebook (FB) is out and it looks as if the retracement is finished. A 50% retracement is not unusual, especially for stocks like FB. The move up from $113 to $195 suggests a retracement to $154. FB went lower to $149. The only question now is how long will it take to recover to its $195 recent high? Will price revisit $149?

There was no robust bounce back above the 200-day moving average after all of Zuckerberg's testimony, and that is still a bearish signal that needs to be reversed. However, there was a nice bounce up from the $149 bottom, especially during the CEO's testimony. Earnings are due April 25th and I expect that will help this bounce.

Analysts Reducing Targets

Analysts with overly optimistic, 12-month targets are busy reducing them. The consensus target of $220 looks more realistic to them. That probably means the 200-day moving average and price resistance near $173 will probably stop this bounce, at least until things improve and the dust settles. From there it may take 12 months to get to $220. I don't see that happening sooner. But let's drill down on the fundamentals and see where the efficient market price is right now.

Deviation From The Mean

The deviation from the mean thesis means that we should not be too shocked when price pulls back to test the 50-day or, for really bad news, the 200-day moving average. The extremely bad news for FB took price down to test the 200-day support. It failed and price broke below the 200-day. Portfolio managers do not like to be in stocks that fall below this level and are under-performing the Index. Facebook was doing both before the Congressional hearings. Price is trying to get back above the 200-day moving average. At some point it probably will, but I don't see it short term, on the first try of this bounce.

Future Growth Stalls

Will FB succeed in reversing this sharp pullback in price? That depends on the analysis of the Congressional testimony and what that will do to FB's future growth and earnings. FB is hiring 20,000 employees to correct all the problems. Some analysts have already cut earnings estimates because of all the additional costs resulting from the CEO's testimony and his many promises to correct the privacy problems, censuring and fake news.

It will take time and money to audit all the apps and to expel the ones like Cambridge Analytica. For the short term, FB can no longer focus solely on growth in revenues and profits. It has to focus on audit controls and cleaning up its act. Reduced growth estimates means lower analyst estimates and analysts are busy lowering estimates.

Think of FB's system architecture as an old, leaky, wooden boat when it comes to privacy, censoring and fake news. It needs a new, fiberglass covering to rebuild it. That costs money. Right now, they are just trying to plug the leaks on the old boat. Congress is still going to look into Cambridge Analytica and FB's possible violation of the 2011 FTC consent agreement. "It ain't over till it's over."

The Efficient Price

The market is looking for the efficient price for FB. Obviously, the best-case scenario was the recent high at $195 and it was overvalued. The worst-case scenario is the recent low of $149 and it was undervalued. As I write, it is trading at $164. What is missing in making this an efficient price are the unknowns of what exactly is going to happen to FB's growth and earnings.

That is going to play out in the coming weeks and months. There are 40 or more highly paid analysts trying to figure out where FB is going and what the valuation should be. Let's look at the fundamentals they are looking at and see if we can know what they will do about FB as a result of Zuckerberg's recent testimony.

The Fundamentals Driving Price

Finviz gives us a chart and the key fundamentals to look at and they even color code it for us. The chart shows the breakdown in price and the bounce from $149 trying to reach the resistance line drawn across the chart near $173. Zuckerberg's testimony failed to take us above that level and that is bearish.

Below the chart and fundamental data, you can see the analysts downgrading their 12-month targets. You can see the consensus target has dropped to $218. The cash per share is attractive and we can deduct that from price to tweak our P/E calculations so the P/E looks lower. The reasonable P/E and FPE, as well as the good FCF and lack of debt reflect the strong fundamentals.

First, let's look at something that will probably not change as a result of the short-term bad news. The five-year annual growth rate in earnings is shown as 26%. Obviously, a lot can happen in five years and this number could deviate significantly. But for the short term, this estimate will probably not change very much. However, let's be conservative because of the recent bad news. The earnings growth for next year is only 22%, so let's use that one.

Earnings for this year have a consensus estimate of around $7 and for a stock like FB, this consensus number would usually be too low. However, with the bad news let's use this conservative number. If we use next year's growth rate as the P/E and apply it to $7 in earnings, we come up with a price of $154 and that is below where it is trading right now at $164. This helps to explain why price dropped to $149 on the bad news. Facebook was trading at a premium, on nothing but good news. That premium was just removed because of the bad news.

Next year's earnings are shown as $8.78 and that is the conservative consensus number we want to use because of the bad news. Applying the 22 P/E again to these earnings gives us a price target of $193 for next year. FB was trading at a $195 high this year. So you can see how price was ahead of itself and why it dropped to $149 because of the bad news.

Let's assume that earnings are going to take a hit but revenues will just keep growing because users are not leaving Facebook over privacy, censoring and fake news issues. They want advertisers to give them ads they want to see. They obtain the real news from cable. So Facebook keeps growing. As a result of the continued revenue growth, the market and pricing looks over the valley of bad earnings short term, but a return to good earnings long term.

The market decides to ignore earnings this year and price Facebook at next year's earnings. That would mean the price target for this year, based on next year's earnings, would be $193. That is still below the conservative consensus target of $218. We know this $218 target is dropping and may reach down to our calculated $193 target.

Let's assume that the target is $193 and you want a 22% return on your money in FB. That means you would be a buyer at $158. Based on these calculations, you can see that price has a little downside from where it is now trading at $165. This assumes there is no big pullback in the general market. If that were to happen, then price might retest the low of $149 again.

Conclusion

I can rationalize the price of FB at $164. I can see the market is still processing all of Zuckerberg's testimony to determine the efficient price. I can see how Index selling or ETF sell programs could take price down to retest $149. I cannot see how it is going to move high enough to break out above the resistance line shown on the chart at $173 short term. (April 25th earnings may change this.) I expect FB to find more apps like Cambridge Analytica and news of their expulsion from the platform.

FB is facing some legal battles and the possible violation of the 2011 consent agreement. If FB drops to retest $149, I will probably add it to my paper model portfolio. The fundamentals are great, the growth in revenues is not threatened. The only unknown is the hit to earnings to solve the problems in fake news, censoring and privacy. It doesn't look like Congress will regulate Facebook.

Note: Our proprietary, "Daily Index Beaters" system and its buy and sell signals give Facebook a failing grade. We cannot put it in the model portfolio until we have a passing grade, with fundamental and technical buy signals. As you can see on the chart above, there are no technical buy signals yet. The fundamentals indicate that price is still overvalued, even if you use next year's earnings and disregard this year's expected earnings hit. Under these circumstances, we don't expect portfolio managers will be adding to their existing FB positions short term until the bottom is in place. They will buy FB at a bargain price. Obviously, $149 was a bargain.

Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system, which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.