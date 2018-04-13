Nektar Therapeutics: What The REVEAL Study Entails

Despite favorable terms, BMS still allowed Nektar to study NKTR-214 in combo with other drugs, of which the firm decided to run it with NKTR-262 and Opdivo in the REVEAL.





Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) - bioscience that focuses on the innovation and launch of novel medicines to service cancer, autoimmune disease, and chronic pain - is truly a gift that keeps on giving. Undergoing robust growth, Nektar is powered by various promising fundamental developments. As follows, the company recently inked a $1.85B deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) for the co-development of NKTR-214 in combinations with the flagship products - nivolumab (Opdivo) and Opdivo plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) - in 20 different cancer indications across nine distinct tumors. In the prior research, we noted that combinations treatment usually leads to robust efficacy. In pursuing that prudent course, the company announced the dosing of the first patient for the phase 1/2 (REVEAL) trial. In this research, we’ll elucidate the critical ramifications of REVEAL as well as to reaffirm the investing thesis on this stellar grower.

Figure 1: Nektar Therapeutic stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

Based in San Francisco CA, Nektar is leveraging on the expertise in polymer chemistry to power a highly robust and enriched pipeline (as depicted in figure 2). The structural adeptness of its polymer platform enabled the company to extensively customize the therapeutic behavior of many drugs. And, the targeting of well-understood pathways maximized the chances of finding molecules that have clinically meaningful benefits. At the heart of the pipeline is NKTR-214 (a CD-122 agonist), which is the first I-O agent to both increase tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (“TILs”) and to enhance PD-1 expression in human immune cells. NKTR-214 can uniquely complement checkpoint inhibitor and other anti-cancer mechanisms. Many patients have tumors that do not express PD-L1 (in which, they receive limited benefits from the treatment with checkpoint inhibitors); hence, these patients can benefit greatly from NKTR-214. That aside, we are highly interested in NKTR-262 - a novel toll-like receptor (“TLR”) enhancer that stimulates the body’s innate immune response to create antigen-specific T cells to fight cancer. Notably, we’ll discuss NKTR-262 in the latter part of this research.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci).

Aside from the co-development of NKTR-214 through the BMS deal, the favorable terms enabled Nektar to push forward other combo medicines. As mentioned, the company recently dosed of the first patient in the REVEAL trial. This is an open-label, multicenter, dose escalation and expansion assessment of NKTR-262 (injection directly into the tumor) followed by NKTR-214 IV infusion (i.e. the doublet arm). The triplet arm utilizes the similar treatment combo with Opdivo. Following dose escalation, a dose expansion study will ensue in up to 350 patients for a vast range of advanced cancers - melanoma, Merkel cell carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, urothelial carcinoma, and sarcoma. Commenting on the said development, Dr. Mary Tagliaferri, SVP and CMO, enthused,

The REVEAL study is intended to show the synergistic impact on the entire immune activation cascade of an initial intratumoral injection of NKTR-262 followed by treatment with NKTR-214. Engagement of the innate and adaptive immune cascades is the most effective way to restore immune surveillance mechanisms to drive both local tumor antigen production and a specific and sustained T cell response to attack a patient's tumors. We believe the combination approach of these two novel immuno-oncology agents could ultimately help patients with many types of advanced or metastatic solid tumor cancers, including those resistant to existing immunotherapies.

Interestingly, the decision to conduct REVEAL was based on the preclinical combo study of the aforesaid drugs in various mice models, which showed complete tumor regression. In addition, the doublet arm is most likely to produce robust results due to its sound underlying science. Of note, the body’s natural defense (or immune) system operates via two complementary pathways: the adaptive and innate immune responses. Ingeniously, doublet targets both pathways simultaneously to yield synergistic results. Harnessing the power of innate pathway, NKTR-262 turns on TLRs directly on the tumor, to prime those cancer cells for the attacks by NKTR-214 (of the adaptive immune component). Ultimately, the one-two knockout combinations enable the killer (CD8+) T cells to come in for cancer eradication.

Final Remarks

In all, Nektar is brewing an enriched and robust pipeline. The emphasis on combo medicine is a prudent approach toward managing cancers. The recent BMS partnership speaks volume for the substantial prospects in lead molecule NKTR-214 (being studied in 20 different cancer indications). And, we expect most of those franchises to deliver stellar data outcomes and to procure blockbuster sales. The recent NKTR-214 expansion beyond the BMS partnership via the REVEAL trial (for NKTR-214 with NKTR-262, and Opdivo) is another strong catalyst to stimulate Nektar’s growth. Last but not least, NKTR-181 has a winning chance of gaining an approval and to be the silver bullet to the current prescription opioid abuse epidemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

