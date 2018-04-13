Why We May Be Headed For Another 'Minsky Moment'

I recently ran across a terrific chart in Grant's Interest Rate Observer that got me thinking about Hyman Minsky and "The Financial Instability Hypothesis." After remaining relatively unknown during the course of his lifetime, Minsky really came to fame in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis, as his hypothesis helped to explain what left most economists baffled: the fundamental cause of the crisis. Clearly, though, he has been forgotten just as quickly because, considering where we stand today, it's obvious the economists with the greatest power to prevent another crisis have still not adopted his insights into their frameworks.

To begin to understand the current situation in Minsky terms, we must first understand the hypothesis:

The first theorem of the financial instability hypothesis is that the economy has financing regimes under which it is stable, and financing regimes in which it is unstable. The second theorem of the financial instability hypothesis is that over periods of prolonged prosperity, the economy transits from financial relations that make for a stable system to financial relations that make for an unstable system. In particular, over a protracted period of good times, capitalist economies tend to move from a financial structure dominated by hedge finance units to a structure in which there is large weight to units engaged in speculative and Ponzi finance.

Next, we need to understand what these financing units are:

Hedge financing units are those which can fulfill all oftheir contractual payment obligations by their cash flows… Speculative finance units are units that can meet their payment commitments on "income account" on their liabilities, even as they cannot repay the principle out of income cash flows… For Ponzi units, the cash flows from operations are not sufficient to fulfill either the repayment of principle or the interest due on outstanding debts by their cash flows from operations.

And this is what reminded me of Minsky when I read the recent article in Grant's with the accompanying chart below. It shows the percent of companies in the S&P 500 that would fall into Minsky's "Ponzi unit" category. Specifically, Bianco Research defines these "zombies" as companies whose interest expense is greater than their 3-year average EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes). Currently, we face the greatest percentage of "Ponzi units" in at least 20 years.

This should be worrisome to investors, and even more so to those managing monetary policy, because it suggests that financial instability within the economy may be greater than at any other time over the past couple of decades. Minsky again:

It can be shown that if hedge financing dominates, then the economy may well be an equilibrium seeking and containing system. In contrast, the greater the weight of speculative and Ponzi finance, the greater the likelihood that the economy is a deviation amplifying system.

Those last three words are critical. "A deviation amplifying system" simply means an economy built on a virtuous cycle that risks evolving into a vicious one. So long as interest rates remain low and investor risk appetites remain strong, zombies will thrive and the economy will, as well - relatively speaking, of course. However, should interest rates rise and risk appetites reverse course, the risk of a self-reinforcing downturn grows. Minsky explains:

In particular... if an economy with a sizeable body of speculative financial units is in an inflationary state, and the authorities attempt to exorcise inflation by monetary constraint, then speculative units will become Ponzi units and the net worth of previously Ponzi units will quickly evaporate. Consequently, units with cash flow shortfalls will be forced to try to make position by selling out position. This is likely to lead to a collapse of asset values.

Interest rates have been rising for nearly two years now, and the Fed seems to have turned its attention from cultivating a wealth effect in the economy by supporting asset prices via quantitative easing to reining in inflation by unwinding those policies and raising the Fed Funds rate. In the process, by way of the Minsky Hypothesis, they may end up undoing everything they strived so hard to achieve over the better part of the past decade.

It's not hard to imagine just how vulnerable these zombies might be to rising interest rates and waning risk appetites. Should they be forced into liquidation, a resulting collapse in asset values could present a major problems for the economy, as there are plenty of reasons to believe the wealth effect may be even more powerful to the downside than it was to the upside. Either way, the threat to the economy posed by the greatest corporate zombie army in history is surely enough to make Minsky roll over in his grave.