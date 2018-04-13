Institutional Top Ideas Series: DAFNA Capital Management

As always, each position has certain risks that readers need to be aware of and take into account as they conduct further due diligence.

We take a look at their top weighted positions, three newly initiated stakes, and three positions to which they are adding heavily.

I provide a brief overview of this fund and remind readers that we don't claim to know what management or analysts are truly thinking nor have access to their research.

Today's fund in the spotlight, DAFNA Capital Management, is much smaller than previous ones we've looked at and has performed remarkably over the past few years.

In the last entry of this recently rebooted series, we took a look at top ideas from Broadfin Capital (whose performance more than doubled that of the IBB during the time frame we looked at).

Going forward, I hope to continue to delve into the portfolios of successful hedge funds predominantly in the biotech sector, trying to place ourselves in the mindset of the managers and analysts. We do so humbly, knowing that we don't have access to their research or thought processes (and keeping in mind that positions are constantly changing) - nevertheless, it is an interesting exercise that I hope readers find useful.

Today's Fund: DAFNA Capital Management

Founded: 1999

Manager: Dr. Nathan Fischel

Relevant Reading Material: Our Approach from their website (keep in mind they are a long/short fund)

Market Value: Around $185 million

Top 10 Holdings %: 43.12%

Turnover %: 29.17%

Time Held Top 20 holdings: 4.85 quarters

Performance: Around triple that of IBB during the same time frame

Figure 1: Performance compared to S&P Total Return Index (source: Whale Wisdom)

IBB data by YCharts

Top 5 Weighted Positions:

#1: Loxo Oncology (LOXO) @ 13.41% of portfolio

LOXO data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Their RET market opportunity could result in even further upside, they are one of the frontrunners in the targeted oncology theme (larotrectinib peak sales could top $1.5 billion) and the lucrative partnership with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) refilled cash coffers to continue progressing their pipeline.

Opinion: I initially rec'd this one in the $30s, recent collaborations with Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Vericyte are net positives and I am a big fan of the space they are operating in (we currently have a few stocks in the targeted oncology arena as part of the ROTY model account and Contenders List). Interim data from the ongoing phase 1 trial for RET inhibitor LOXO-292 was accepted for oral presentation at ASCO, a development I look favorably upon.

#2: Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) @ 4.08% of portfolio

BPMC data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: They have a strong cash position following their December secondary and an attractive pipeline led by BLU-285 and BLU-667 with impressive efficacy demonstrated to date (makes for a compelling M&A candidate as well)- after the recent rebound the stock appears less compelling but still undervalued.

Opinion: Back at $26 and shortly after IPO this was one of my favorite plays in the targeted oncology arena, a theme that has been very profitable for us. Management continues to execute and several data presentations throughout the year should drive additional upside.

#3: AtriCure (ATRC) @ 3.82% of portfolio

ATRC data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The AtriClip franchise continues to grow at a decent clip, enrollment continues in the CONVERGE and DEEP clinical trials, significant opportunity for market penetration remains and a key milestone should be met in 2018 when they achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability.

Opinion: A Civil Investigative Demand from the U.S. Department of Justice relating to the promotion of certain medical devices related to the treatment of atrial fibrillation for off-label use and possible false claims is a big deal, but I do note that insider buying occurred shortly after. Overall, the valuation on this one doesn't look that compelling to me (would be more attractive in the mid to high teens).

#4: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) @ 3.75% of portfolio

AERI data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Even though the launch might be somewhat slow initially, Rhopressa could do peak sales of around $500 million and Roclatan is a potential blockbuster - after their January secondary offering they have a strong cash position although an increasing burn rate might make financing late in 2018 more likely to occur.

Opinion: Aside from their rising cash burn, they are operating in a space with lots of competition (glaucoma), including several generic options. Roclatan continues to advance forward, but promotional management and market dynamics make me less optimistic on this one.

#5: Argenx (ARGX) @ 3.24% of portfolio

ARGX data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: First-in-class FcRn antagonist ARGX-113 which is a "pipeline in a product" with strong initial results from a mid-stage study in myasthenia gravis boding well for upcoming top-line data from the ITP study and interim data from the pemphigus vulgaris (PV) study in the second half of 2018 - follow up data for oncology asset ARGX-111 could also boost upside after promising initial results were presented at ASH.

Opinion: This one was a triple for us in ROTY that we bought prior to MG data and several readers/members still hold it even though we traded out of it - I told readers I wouldn't be surprised to see this above $100 in the near to medium term as the stock remains attractive across multiple time frames and underfollowed.

Commentary on Top Weighted Positions: DAFNA's top weighted positions are generally limited to 4% weighting or less, except for their top idea Loxo Oncology at 13%. I imagine several readers do this with their favorite idea as well, betting more heavily on the stock than with the rest of their holdings. It can pay off in a big way and could make sense, especially if your top holding has substantial downside cushion along with key catalysts still lying ahead. On the other hand, for many investors that's not advisable as they are playing with fire and might not be able to judge which situation fits that profile. Biotech is an incredibly volatile sector and one should always take steps to manage risk appropriately.

3 New Positions of Note:

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) @ 2.55% of portfolio

SAGE data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The company is much touted as an M&A candidate due to Brexanolone's potential in PPD and more importantly SAGE-217's impressive mid-stage data in major depressive disorder - as a leading CNS biotech firm with studies ongoing in multiple indications, further value could be created via expansion into new markets and crossing regulatory finish line.

Opinion: At the present valuation of over $7.5 billion, the stock doesn't appear that attractive to me. If it pulls back some, further data for SAGE-217 in PPD and other indications such as Parkinson's and bipolar depression could lead to continued upside and merit entry. They have over $1 billion in cash after their most recent stock offering, meaning they most likely won't need to tap capital markets anytime soon and have the upper hand for negotiations with any potential suitors.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV) @ 2.29% of portfolio

VBIV data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The company's hepatitis B virus vaccine, Sci-B-Vac, is currently in phase 3 studies and could pose substantial competition to Dynavax's (NASDAQ:DVAX) Heplisav-B. Potential commercial sales of $300 million or more compares favorably to the current valuation, a financing led by Perceptive Advisors in December adds to the bullish case, and other infectious disease and immuno-oncology assets are being overlooked.

Opinion: While they don't have much in the way of catalysts going on this year (CMV phase 1 data, Zika candidate selection, GBM phase 1/2a study initiation), I like that there are multiple value drivers going forward. I hope readers will remind me to take a look at this one again late in 2018 or early 2019 to see how the thesis is progressing.

Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) @ 0.68% of portfolio

IMDZ data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Initial data for their lead two clinical candidates was intriguing, with CMB305 (immunotherapy targeting NY-ESO-1+ cancers) continuing to show benefit in STS patients and median overall survival of 23.7 months comparing very favorably to current second-line agents (12.4 to 13.5 months) - the pivotal phase 3 study should get underway around the middle of the year, combination data and other assets give reason for optimism and they have a strong balance sheet after the recent financing with substantial insider buying.

Opinion: When I originally did due diligence on this one last year, a horrendously executed secondary offering at lows in late October was a clear red flag, stopping me in my tracks. There are quite a few companies in immuno-oncology high on hype but low on results. However, initial data appears encouraging and this one is worth keeping on radar.

3 Noteworthy Positions to Which They Are Adding:

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) @ 2.68% of portfolio

ASND data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: While there is high binary risk with their lead program TransCon hGH, original data gives reason for optimism and other assets such as TransCon PTH give hope that this platform story will continue to deliver for years to come with many potential applications for this unique technology.

Opinion: Readers and ROTY subscribers have done well playing the run-up to phase 3 data on this one, entering it shortly after Versartis' (NASDAQ:VSAR) failed phase 3 study. Their lead candidate is a potential blockbuster and the amount of potential applications for their technology is very exciting to me - after their February equity offering they have a revamped cash position and clear runway to head higher prior to phase 3 data. I would still take some profits off the table to manage the binary risk no matter your level of certainty on this one.

Zogenix (ZGNX) @ 2.89% of portfolio

ZGNX data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: In February, ZX008 received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, the drug looks like it has a leg up over Epidiolex in terms of efficacy and data from the second phase 3 study in the second quarter could provide additional near-term upside.

Opinion: They are aggressively adding here and initial due diligence would suggest there is sufficient room for both Epidiolex and ZX008, with the former having perhaps a superior safety profile. Regulatory submissions (EU and USA) won't take place until Q4 so this one could see muted action in the meantime (after Q2 data).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) @ 2.05% of portfolio

RIGL data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: This is a binary play straight and simple - Tavalisse (fostamatinib) could be approved any day now for use in patients with immune thrombocytopenia (substantial upside of 50% or more with $300 million or more of peak sales possible), while loss of majority of its valuation is possible in the event of FDA down thumb. While I'm not willing to play this one, if I had to choose approval seems like a decent possibility.

Opinion: The stock jumped on Thursday after a mistaken approval was posted on the firm's website, but then gave back gains after an error was realized. Regulatory risk is high and the company's IRAK preclinical program should get into the clinic by midyear, so it could make sense to stay on the sidelines and check back later unless you really like to gamble.

Conclusion/Final Thoughts:

As you can see, this is by no means a comprehensive piece and just covers a few of the fund's positions that stuck out to me or to which they were heavily adding.

I hope you found the above article useful. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments section, including which stocks mentioned above that you own or also find attractive (along with your thesis and plan if you'd like to share with the Seeking Alpha community). Another interesting question to debate is which institutional investor we will choose next!

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.