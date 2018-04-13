Alexion Spruces Up Its Pipeline With $855 Million Buy Of Rare Disease Drug Maker

Recently, Alexion Therapeutics (ALXN) announced that it had acquired Wilson Therapeutics in an all cash deal. The reason for performing the deal was so that Alexion could get another rare disease drug into its pipeline. I believe that this is a good step in the right direction, because the company up to now has been relying solely on its drug Soliris to generate revenue. I believe that this new buy beefs up Alexion's pipeline, and that's why it remains a buy.

New Hope

Alexion Therapeutics paid $855 million in cash to acquire Wilson Therapeutics, which is a Stockholm based company developing treatments for rare diseases. I believe that this is a good fit for Alexion for a few reasons. The first reason being that the company needed a new drug added to its pipeline. It spent most of 2017 re-organizing the pipeline, and removing programs that were not at all necessary. The second reason being that it fits well with the company. That's because Alexion has a focus on metabolic and neurological disorders. That's exactly why this Wilson's disease programs fits in. Consider the notion though that Alexion paid a hefty amount of $855 million. However, it's not so bad at all. That's because Alexion got an opportunity to see a poster presentation from Wilson Therapeutics. This is where data from WTX101 was accepted as a late-breaker poster presentation at The International Liver Congress 2018. This Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) is expected to take place in Paris, France from April 11 through 15, 2018.

Wilson's Disease

The fact is that Alexion got an early glimpse at the efficacy of the drug to be presented and it seems it was highly satisfied. Wilson's disease is an inherited disorder in which too much copper is accumulated in the organs, typically the liver. This causes the liver to become damaged. This can lead to scarring of the liver or liver failure. In addition, other organs can be damaged as well. The whole premise for this disease is that the food in your body is supposed to absorb a majority of the free copper. That is not the case in patients with Wilson's disease, because the copper becomes what is known as "free copper", meaning that the excess copper reaches the bloodstream and many other organs. What WTX101 does is that it acts as a copper-protein binding tool that forms a tripartite complex with copper and albumin. That means WTX101 binds to the copper and eliminates it entirely. This allows the normal process of copper clearance from the body through a process known as biliary excretion (what your body's normal daily activity does by clearing out excess copper).

Impressive Data

Before diving into the efficacy data of WTX101, it is important to note that Alexion bought the program while it is currently in a phase 3 study. Wilson Therapeutics announced earlier this year that it had recruited its first patient into the study. This means that data from this phase 3 study is expected to be released by the second half of 2019. The phase 2 data was very impressive, and the likely reason why Alexion bought Wilson Therapeutics. Consider the fact first that the study recruited 28 newly diagnosed patients with Wilson's disease. In other words, there were two recruitment criteria put in place. First of all, some had to have been patients with no prior treatment at all. Secondly, patients could also be recruited into the study if they hadn't received any standard of care agent for up to 2 years. The primary endpoint was looking at two aspects that could possibly make the trial successful. Either patients had to have achieved normalized levels of less than 2.3 µM of free blood copper or they showed a 25% reduction of copper free levels in the blood from baseline after 24 weeks of treatment. It was shown that at week 24 the copper levels were reduced at week 24 to 0.9 µM. There are two reasons why this is impressive data. The first reason is because the primary endpoint was met. The second reason being that patients started out with high levels of copper at baseline. Patients recruited into the study started out with 3.6 µM at baseline. As you know the importance of this disease involves the liver being able to clear copper from the body. Well, it was also observed that from week 24 to week 72 there was the ability for liver function and MELD scores to improve or remain unchanged. The stabilization of the liver is highly important in this disease, thus why I'm highly bullish on this data.

Reliance Free

The most important aspect to consider with respect to this acquisition is that it makes Alexion less reliant on Soliris for sales. That was the biggest problem with this pharmaceutical company. Not only that, but there are a few competitors looking to steal Alexion's market share for Soliris in the near future. Alexion relies on its PNH drug Soliris as the main source of revenue. That's especially true since Soliris is one of its top selling drugs for it. Some competitors are Apellis (APLS) and Ra Pharmaceuticals. Ra Pharmaceuticals has already completed a phase 2 study treating patients with PNH. Ra showed positive results in treatment-naive patients, patients who switched from Soliris to Ra's RA101495 subcutaneous treatment, and those who were non-responders on Soliris. Based on the positive phase 2 data Ra Pharmaceuticals obtained it is pressing on to a phase 3 study to treat patients with PNH. This study is expected to begin in the 2nd half of 2018. The company is planning on treating patients who are treatment-naive and transfusion-independent Soliris-switch patients. Apellis is another competitor who is developing treatment for PNH. It too had received positive data for patients with PNH. Although, for Apellis it achieved positive results in two small studies. The point being is that Alexion has some competition that is approaching the finish line. These biotechs have to finish their phase 3 trials, but it won't be long before new treatments for PNH are potentially approved. That is why analysts and many other investors have pushed Alexion to branch out away from just focusing on PNH as the main source of revenue for it. The good news is that this new acquisition of WTX101 was a good first step in the right direction in clearing this issue. Alexion does have a 2nd generation product known as ALXN1210 to potentially replace Soliris, but it was shown to not be superior to it. The good news is that ALXN1210 has a better dose schedule treatment schedule compared to Soliris, but that in my opinion won't be enough to fend off these new competitors.

Conclusion

Alexion buying Wilson Therapeutics is a good first step into steering away from Soliris as the main revenue driver. This is especially true as two competitors are showing promising data in treating patients with PNH in mid-stage studies. That means Alexion needed to make a move, and buying this Wilson for its WTX101 treatment is highly bullish. It may have come at a steep cost, but Alexion needed to do something to rebuild its pipeline. There is still risk involved, because the phase 3 data for WTX101 is not yet known. That data is expected by 2nd half of 2019, and a failure in that study would deal a huge blow to Alexion. Still, I feel that after this recent purchase of Wilson Therapeutics things should get better for Alexion. That's why I believe that Alexion remains a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.