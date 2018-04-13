Will A BlackBerry Lawsuit End Snapchat?

Snapchat's business model is still unproven. It has limited capital and incurred cash burn of over $800MM last year.

BB recently won a $940MM settlement from QCOM. BB wants to monetize its patent portfolio and Snapchat could be its next victim.

According to Bloomberg BlackBerry (BB) is suing Snapchat (SNAP) for allegedly using its patented messaging technology in its Snapchap app:

BlackBerry Ltd. accused Snap Inc. of using its patented messaging technology in the Snapchat app, mirroring a similar complaint the Canadian software developer brought last month against Facebook Inc. BlackBerry Chief Executive Officer John Chen has been working to find additional sources of revenue as investors express concern over growth rates at the company’s core security-focused software business. That has sent the company hunting through its library of wireless tech and messaging patents to find opportunities for more licensing deals, and lawsuits. BlackBerry alleged in March that Facebook’s apps copy old methods for displaying messages from the days when BlackBerry’s messaging service was a world leader. The company has also managed to secure settlements from Cisco Systems Inc., phone maker BLU Products and communications tech firm Avaya Holdings Corp.

The lawsuit comes at a difficult time for Snapchat. The company has been public for a few quarters now and the honeymoon period is over. The company has an $18 billion market capitalization and now it's time to deliver on its promise.

The Situation

BlackBerry was once synonymous with smartphones. It pioneered smartphones and messaging apps for business people and consumers. BlackBerry handsets lost market share to smartphones from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Apple (AAPL). As BlackBerry's handset use dwindled so did use of BlackBerry messenger. It appears BlackBerry is claiming the technology used to create BlackBerry messenger is still relevant and is being used by the likes of Facebook (FB) and Snapchat.

BlackBerry claimed Facebook subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram infringed on patents for the Blackberry messaging app. It cited infringement of certain security features, user interface and functionality enhancing features. Currently BlackBerry's handset revenue is practically nil. In its most recent quarter it generated $212 million of revenue from core software and securities businesses which represented over 90% of total revenue. It is monetizing its best-in-class securities features with third-party institutions, governments and within connected cars. It now wants to monetize its portfolio of over 5,000 patents.

I thought BlackBerry CEO John Chen was on a fishing expedition until BlackBerry won a $940 million arbitration award from Qualcomm (QCOM); the award shored up BlackBerry's balance sheet and helped changed the narrative around its stock. When it comes to patent infringement allegations BlackBerry has made a believer out of me.

Can SnapChat Afford A BlackBerry Lawsuit?

Qualcomm has cash of over $30 billion; given its liquidity and cash flow a $940 million pay out to BlackBerry is immaterial. Facebook has over $40 billion of cash on hand. In my opinion, a billion dollar pay out to BlackBerry would be immaterial; however, it could hurt the value of WhatsApp since messaging is core to its business model. Snapchat, on the other hand, only has $2 billion of cash and equivalents. A sizeable pay to BlackBerry would put a dent in its liquidity.

Snapchat is also hemorrhaging cash. For full-year 2017 the company experienced cash burn of over $800 million. Burning cash is not unusual for start-ups. At its current cash burn rate it could burn through 40% of its remaining liquidity this year. The company raised $2.7 billion in capital last year. Would investors be willing to pony up more capital if Snapchat had a legal payout pursuant to BlackBerry's infringement claims?

Asking for more money could be challenging given that Snapchat is having difficulty monetizing its video sharing platform. The concept of exploding video is an excellent one, but can the company earn money from it? In Q4 2017 Snapchat's revenue of $286 million delivered impressive growth of 72% Y/Y. However, operating expenses grew over 90% Y/Y and its EBITDA was -342 million, down from -$159 million in the year earlier period. Even if operating expenses were flat the company would still have suffered an EBITDA loss.



That's a long-winded way of saying it is uncertain whether the company's business model even works. Its daily average users of ("DAUs") of 187 million is sizeable, and growing at double-digits. Either Snapchat needs to get its average revenue per user ("ARPU") up or its cost of revenue per user ("CoRPU") down.

In Q4 2017 ARPU less CoRPU was around $0.53. Other operating costs (R&D, SG&) averaged a combined $2.36 per user. Its EBITDA loss per user was over $1.80. The company can attempt to grow out of its loss position. More users would generate more revenue, and costs. If Snapchat was able to amplify user engagement it could potentially negotiate better ad rates, and increase revenue without incurring more costs. This is a dilemma faced by several other social media sites.

With quantitative easing coming to an end this may be as good as it gets for the U.S. economy. This may also be a peak environment for online ad rates. If the economy stagnates then advertisers may have to negotiate lower rates or reduce the number of sites they advertise with. Neither scenario would be good for Snapchat. If it cannot make money in a peak online ad environment then how can it make money if online advertising stagnates?

Conclusion

Snapchat needs all of its $2 billion in capital to fund future losses pursuant to its evolving business model. It can ill-afford a BlackBerry lawsuit. Sell SNAP.

