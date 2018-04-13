Energy XXI Finally Hit Bottom

The oil price rise has given the company breathing room for all the necessary improvements noted. Whether management has the time needed to achieve all this is another matter. Oil prices can be volatile.

Speculators piled into Energy XXI (NASDAQ:EGC) only to see the stock go the wrong way. But that is not unusual for a stock that just emerged from reorganization. Other stocks in a similar situation suffered the same fate such as SandRidge Energy (SD) and Halcon Resources (HK). Reorganization often give former bondholders a large stake in the company. Those bondholders often want to move on while former shareholders are reluctant to invest in a company that really hurt them badly.

As shown above, the last few months have been nothing to cheer about. However, the nice rally that has occurred in the last few days is raising the hopes of long suffering shareholders. Higher oil prices and the hope of still higher oil prices make a further rally feel like a sure thing to some holders. That could certainly be the case.

However, the backwardation that plagues the oil market calls for stop loss orders and very disciplined trading. A stock like this can easily turn from a gain into a loss if one is not careful. The long term action above warns against buy and hold until the market holds a far better opinion of both management and the stock. Any management needs to establish an operating record after reorganization and this management is no exception.

The fundamentals of Energy XXI were not that great for the fiscal year just ended. Management reported a loss of $215 million for the fiscal year. Much of that loss was a non-cash impairment charge and an realized derivative loss. Previous articles noted a very high (and continuing high) plugging and abandonment cost. Management had also announced the need for a possible debt or capital raise. Lastly, the need to post large letters of credit against the future plugging and abandonment costs left little room for debt on the bank credit line.

Against the negatives were some of the following positives. The long term debt is very low. Management's need for either debt or equity could be put off by higher energy price that have arrived. Therefore, the cash balance could survive longer as the higher price may generate some surplus cash flow. Plus management has now begun to drill new wells. Therefore the production declines that discouraged the market may finally be permanently in the past. The new wells could decrease some of those high costs. The longer the higher oil prices last, then the longer the extra cash flow can be used to potentially decrease the extremely large current plugging and abandonment costs.

The cash balance at fiscal year end was a robust $152 million. Theoretically, all the debt could be paid and there would still be cash left over. Not many companies can make that claim. There is a good possibility that the near term higher and rising oil prices may allow both the drilling and the plugging and abandonment costs to be met without severe damage to that cash balance in the near term.

Management needs to demonstrate that a relatively low cost or small part of the capital budget is necessary to sustain production. The water injection wells shown above can be a sign that this is a relatively high cost producer engaged in secondary recovery. So production costs will have to be monitored very closely. Any sign of weak energy pricing may necessitate an exit from any investment position in the company.

High cost producers usually suffer the worst when energy prices decline. That is reinforced by the fact that the company was not profitable in the fourth quarter. Now that reorganization is in the past, maybe production costs can be cut significantly. Investors are advised to watch cost progress carefully.

On the plus side, technology improvements in the shale business have begun to find applications in the offshore business. At least one of the wells will be a dual well. That is a relatively recent innovation. More innovations are available for potential future uses. This company really needs enough technology improvements to revitalize this mature field. That is a relatively modest goal that requires some patience to achieve. But it also makes this stock an above average risk suitable for disciplined traders that can limit their losses. Buy and hold investors may want to watch from the sidelines until this company shows considerable improvement to lower the investment risk.

The examples above were meant to give a brief exposure to the possibilities this year. Investors should feel free to read the whole presentation as well as review the results of some of the neighboring operators. This company really needs a couple of wells that flow more than 1,000 BOED with lots of oil. Some low decline wells would aid the cause too but are not as likely to happen. Technology improvements that improve both well accuracy of finding reserves and allow previously uneconomic wells to be profitably exploited would also help.

This company is clearly a play on recovering ever greater amounts of oil in a field that has produced a long time. There are plenty of successful examples of this in the past (such as Occidental Petroluem's (OXY) purchase of Elk Hills more than a decade ago). Clearly the speculators hope that the past repeats itself.

Conclusion

The market has focused primarily on the costs and results shown above. The latest margin per BOE has been less than $10. That should radically change as oil prices rise. Traditionally this company receives a premium to WTI to further encourage speculators.

To the extent that management can use this time of higher prices to lower costs and stabilize production with lower costs as well as lower the plugging and abandonment liabilities to far more reasonable levels, this speculative stock could reward investors handsomely. But there are major risks in the assumptions for success.

The balance sheet is in good shape. Costs need to drop dramatically. This company needs major help from the ongoing technology improvement revolution sweeping the oil industry. Right now higher oil prices have given this company some breathing room and the stock some new life (barely). That status can change overnight in this very volatile commodity business.

Therefore those hardy speculators with a strong stomach and seat belts may want to consider this speculation. The stock may have hit bottom. But the ride up could be very gut wrenching and profitable. There are definitely no guarantees of success. I cover some relatively sleep-at-night oil stocks. This is definitely not one of them. But it has been very popular with speculators. Maybe those speculators will finally be able to attain the profits due them.

