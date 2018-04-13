Bank Stocks Could Pave The Way For Rebound

After what has been an overall positive week for equities, a critical juncture has arrived as the first quarter earnings season unofficially kicks off on Friday. Specifically, how the bank stocks react in the coming days will likely determine the success of the bulls’ latest attempt at controlling the immediate trend. Also not to be overlooked is the internal improvement in the tech sector, as we’ll discuss here. While the market isn’t completely out of the woods yet, in today’s report I’ll make the case that the preliminary evidence points to the eventual success of the bulls over the bears.

Stocks continued to mark time while also showing some gains ahead of Friday’s big bank earnings releases. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) was 0.83% higher at the end of Thursday’s session, while the Dow Industrials led with a 1.21% gain and the NASDAQ Composite rose 1%.

Financial sector stocks led Thursday’s rally ahead of earnings from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). All three banks will report on Friday morning as the first quarter earnings season kicks off. A better-than-expected earnings report from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), which beat earnings and revenues estimates, gave traders a reason to anticipate more positive earnings news in the coming weeks.

The PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) has shown exceptional firmness in the last couple of weeks despite heightened broad market volatility. Not only did BKX establish support above its rising 200-day moving average (below) earlier this month, it has also been one of the few indices to manage to close two days higher above its 15-day moving average. This would normally be of no consequence in happier times, but within the context of an unsteady broad market this is a remarkable feat. Assuming BKX finishes this week above the 107.52 level then we’ll have a confirmed immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom signal for BKX per the rules of my trading discipline.

Source: BigCharts

A bottom signal for the banks cannot be understated since it would be of immense value in building the case for additional improvement in the other major industry groups. The financial sector tends to be a leader at critical junctures, especially following a broad market correction, and this time should prove to be no exception. Assuming the bank stocks following through with a positive showing on Friday, we’ll have another sign that the market’s internal structure is gradually being repaired.

Despite the positive showing in the financial sector on Thursday, incremental demand for NYSE stocks generally was still quite tepid. In fact, the latest session barely moved the needle in terms of showing us that demand for equities has returned to a normal, healthy level. To be exact, the NYSE new highs-new lows differential for Apr. 12 was only +12 for the day with 53 stocks making new 52-week highs and 41 making new lows. While it was good to see a positive high-low differential for the third straight day, it was disappointing that there were 41 new lows. Keep in mind that anything above 40 new lows is a sign of above-normal internal selling pressure in at least one segment of the market. Thus the market clearly isn’t yet firing on all cylinders and it would be premature to assume that the selling pressure has completely lifted. Moreover, the new high/new low ratio for NYSE stocks Thursday was a meager 1.3-to-1. Ideally it should be at least 3:1 to let us know that healthy demand for equities has returned and that the bulls are fully in charge of the dominant short-term market trend.

On a more positive note, however, the internal structure for NASDAQ stocks is looking much better on a daily basis this week. There were 71 new 52-week highs on the NASDAQ for Thursday compared to only 22 new lows. The new high/new low ratio for NASDAQ stocks was an impressive 3:1, which is solid. If this significant internal improvement in the tech sector continues into next week we will soon have another entry point for the leading tech stocks.

It would certainly be ideal from a technical standpoint to see tech sector leadership for the next broad market rally phase. Historically, the strongest rallies have always been when the NASDAQ is showing relative strength after confirming a bottom following a major low.

One often overlooked aspect when evaluating the stock market’s turnaround potential is corporate bonds and junk bonds in particular. Shown here is the SPDR High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) which can be used as a benchmark for junk bond prices in the aggregate. Pronounced weakness in the junk bond market has normally served as a “canary in the coal mine” for the equity market. A prolonged period of under-performance in junk bonds normally carries a bearish stigma for the stock market, with the 2015 mini-bear market serving as a notable example.

Source: BigCharts

Prior to the stock market correction which began in early February, JNK had been showing conspicuous relative strength which portended ill fate for the broad market - particularly the interest rate-sensitive securities which indeed led on the way down. After establishing a preliminary low in mid-February, however, JNK has since confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom and is one of the very few market segments to be decisively above its 15-day moving average for more than a couple of days. While we should avoid the temptation to read too much into this relative strength in the junk bond market, it does at least suggest that the market should experience some breathing room from bond market weakness in the near term. This is of incalculable value since rate-sensitive securities have been among the weakest segments of the financial market in recent weeks.

Before we get the next confirmed buy signal for the broad market, the one thing we need to see is decisive improvement in the market’s internal momentum. This is best measured by examining the short-term rate of change (momentum) in the above-mentioned new 52-week highs and lows on both exchanges, but particularly the NYSE. Here we see the 4-week momentum for the NYSE 52-week highs and lows (HILMO). When this indicator is rising in a sustained fashion it’s assumed that the stock market’s near-term path of least resistance is to the upside. Conversely, a falling trend in this indicator suggests that sellers will have an easier time controlling the market whenever they feel like flexing their muscles - particularly when negative headlines cross the news wire.

Source: WSJ

Right now this important indicator is trying to bottom but hasn’t yet succeeded in reversing its downward trend. A few days up from here would go a long way toward reversing the market’s negative disposition and allowing stocks an ideal climate for an earnings-related rally.

For now investors should keep a significant amount of their powder dry as we wait for the internal selling pressure which has plagued the market in recent weeks to dissipate. When we see the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the NASDAQ shrink below 40 for several days, we’ll have the first serious indication that internal health is being restored to the market. This in turn will allow us to initiate new long positions as the stock market’s fundamental position remains strong and its longer-term technical trend is still positive. At this point it’s simply a matter of waiting for incremental demand to return as measured by the new highs and lows. Until then, a defensive position is still advised.

