Equity ETFs: The Bulls Control The Daily Charts, While The Bears Warn On The Weekly Charts

I will focus on the daily charts today which illustrate the ‘Power of the Pivots’ during this ‘tug of war’. I last covered the weekly charts on April 9.

The Russell 2000 ETF is the only ETF above its five-week modified moving average, while the other four straddle their 5-week MMAs.

The daily charts show that only the Russell 2000 ETF is above its 50-day simple moving average, while the other four are not.

The daily charts show that the five major equity ETFs have held their 200-day simple moving averages.

There is a bull versus bear ‘tug of war’ where the daily charts are helping the bulls and the weekly charts favor the bears.

Friday morning before the open, three of the four ‘too big to fail’ money center banks report their first quarter earnings: JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C). The reaction to these earnings reports will determine if the five equity ETF’s end the week with negative or neutral weekly charts. To be positive would require rising 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings which seems highly unlikely.

Investors in these giants should be aware that the effects of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act should have been reflected in the fourth quarter as shown the FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile for the fourth quarter of 2017.

When looking at both the daily and weekly charts for the five equity ETFs you can see that at best the stock market continues to trade in ranges with new all-time highs difficult to justify as lower risky levels have formed. This makes the stock market a traders’ market and investors should use strength to reduce allocations to stocks to their own minimum allocations.

Today’s Equity ETF Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The daily chart for Diamonds ($245.00 on April 12) shows that the ETF held its 200-day simple moving average of $234.58 on April 2, now $235.29. Its 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and declining each day.

Traders should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $230.11 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and monthly risky levels of $252.89 and $261.66, respectively. My annual pivot has yet to be tested at $246.52. These levels are below the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The daily chart for Spiders ($266.23 on April 12) shows that the ETF traded below its 200-day simple moving average of $258.97 but recovered as the other ETFs held above their 200-day SMA. Its 50-day simple moving average is declining at $268.99.

Traders should continue to buy weakness to the 200-day simple moving average at $258.97. The ETF is above my semiannual pivot of $264.10. Traders should ‘sell strength’ to reduce holdings at my annual, quarterly and monthly risky levels are $276.34, $276.99 and $279.36, respectively. These levels are below the all-time intraday high of $286.62 set on Jan. 26.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The daily chart for QQQ’s ($162.28 at April 12) shows that this tech-heavy ETF remains between its 200-day simple moving average of $153.52 and its 50-day simple moving average of $164.14.

So far this week traders had three opportunities to buy weakness to my semiannual and annual pivots of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and monthly risky levels of $165.51 and $170.45, respectively. These trades remain in play.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The daily chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($186.60 on April 12) shows the ETF between its 200-day simple moving average of $180.82 and its 50-day simple moving average of $188.35.

Traders should buy weakness to the 200-day simple moving average of $180.82 and reduce holdings on strength to semiannual, quarterly, monthly and annual risky levels of $188.79, $195.90 and $204.61, respectively. These levels are below the Jan. 16 all-time intraday high of $206.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The daily chart for the small caps ETF ($154.76 on April 12) shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $152.96 and $148.39, respectively.

Traders should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99 which held at the Jan. 24 low and ‘sell strength’ to reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $159.30. The all-time intraday high is $160.62 set on Jan. 24.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.