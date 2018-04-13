Time To Buy Muni Bond CEFs At Deep Discounts?

Municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs) are currently trading at discounts (market price below net asset value) not seen since the depths of the financial crisis back in 2008 (which pre-dates the inception of the fund displayed in the chart below). We feel this may present an attractive buying opportunity for investors.

Premium/Discount: CEFs Held by VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Source: VanEck. Data as of 4/9/2018. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Dividend Cuts and Rising Rates

Among the various reasons behind these discounts are dividend cuts, which are mostly attributable to rising U.S. short-term interest rates. Many of the larger muni closed-end funds have cut their dividend over the past few months, with the majority having done so at the end of 2017. These cuts have ranged anywhere from 1% to 16%, with the average at approximately 11%.

Higher short-term rates have increased the borrowing costs for leveraged funds. As a result, the spread (long-term bond income minus the cost of short-term borrowings) made on the leveraged assets has decreased. Along with lackluster performance, discounts appear to have widened further as the marketplace became aware of the dividend cuts. This led to further selling, adding to the downward pressure on prices.

The Fed is expected to continue to hike the Fed funds interest rate over the course of 2018. Beyond short-term rate increases, rising long-term rates can also hurt asset values, and fears of long-term rates going higher in the near term may also deter investors.

A Buying Opportunity?

While in the near term discounts may widen a bit further, we encourage investors to monitor the space closely and consider current levels in what may be a potential buying opportunity. The current discounts of CEFs may offset to some degree the impact of any potential dividend cuts. In addition, we believe the discounts will likely narrow if buyers come back into the market chasing higher yields.

The VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF can provide investors a simple option for holding a diversified basket of muni closed-end funds. The fund seeks to track an index with a modified net asset-weighting methodology, designed specifically to take advantage of the inherent inefficiencies of closed-end fund trading. This methodology underweights CEFs trading at premiums and overweights CEFs trading at discounts, creating a natural buy-low and sell-high approach.

