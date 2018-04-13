Gasoline Demand Hit, But Oil Demand Still Strong Suggesting Economy Strong

High gas prices are probably playing a role as gas prices are up 11.8% from one year ago.

Four-week average gasoline demand is now lower than a year ago for the first time since September of last year.

The U.S. Energy and Information Agency, or EIA, reported today that the four-week average U.S. gasoline demand fell from a year ago for the first time since September of 2015.

Demand was down just 0.63% from the same four-week average a year ago to 9.252 million barrels of finished gasoline supplied per week.

The average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. was $2.69 per gallon as of April 9th. This is up from $2.42 or 11.8% from a year ago.

This chart below of US regular gas prices goes back to 2005. From this perspective, the price of a gallon isn't much higher than where it was 13 years ago. However, it's been rising since early 2016.



If we were to look at personal consumption expenditures of gasoline and other energy goods, we can see that our expenditures are at the lower end from the previous 10 years as well.

If we look at this as a percent of our total personal consumption expenditures, it's even more pronounced at being at the low end of our expenses:

Expenditures on gasoline and other energy goods as a percent of total personal consumption expenditures bottomed recently in the first quarter of 2016 at 2.0%. It has reached up to 2.4% as of the fourth quarter of 2017 and is likely to have risen in the first quarter of 2018.

What To Make Of Decline In Gasoline Demand

Year-over-year gasoline demand was up 7.1% for the week of January 26th, right around the time the stock market peaked. That was the highest year-over-year percent gain in the past 12 months at least.

Soaring demand was suggesting to me at least that the economy was off to a good start in 2018. While the year-over-year percent change in gasoline demand has slowed and declined, it may prove temporary.

Oil Demand Still Strong

Overall oil demand, also per the EIA, is up to 20.655 million barrels per day as of April 6th, 2018. This is the four-week average.

This is up 4.96% from a year ago.

Here is a one-year chart I created of the year-over-year percent change in aggregate oil supplied:

Source: EIA

Despite the pullback in the stock markets, oil demand growth over last year remains fairly robust.

This is suggesting that the economy is still running strong.

The Energy ETF (XLE) took a hit but has recently shown some strength. This new found strength could be due to the data from the EIA suggesting that there is no significant slowdown in aggregate oil demand in the US.

First-Quarter Jobs

For the first three months of 2018, the jobs numbers were actually very strong. What is most attributable to the strong jobs numbers is the average work week rose .1 hours more than the previous year's first quarter, going from 34.4 hours per week to 34.5 hours per week.

Taking the average weekly hours worked and multiplying that by the total number of employees, we can get an aggregate hours worked figure. Using that and doing a year-over-year percent change, we can see the growth in aggregate hours worked.

In the first quarter of 2018, the growth rate was 1.86%, the highest rate since the second quarter of 2015.

More work = more energy required.

Conclusion

The more I looked into the decline in gasoline demand from the previous year, the less concerning it seemed to be. It's more telling to see that the overall demand for oil products is still growing strong to make a more objective judgment on the state of the economy.

From what I can tell based on the oil situation, the economy is strong and showing little if any signs of slowdown.

The oil situation should give pause to anyone who is overly bearish on first-quarter GDP estimates and the stock markets as well.

One caveat is that as more money is spent to pay for energy needs, it may well be a hit to other discretionary sectors of the economy, especially given the low savings rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.