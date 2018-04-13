Zuora: Up 43% In IPO; Upside Limited

The company's rapid growth in subscription revenues merits a valuation premium and provides opportunity for expansion, but the stock isn't likely to see huge outperformance.

This puts the company's market cap at just north of $2 billion and gives it a valuation of ~8.6x forward revenues.

The company also decided to sell an additional 1 million shares in the offering, raising an additional $14 million. Overall, the company raked in $154 million.

As we all largely expected, Zuora (ZUO), the subscription ERP platform, saw stunning success in its public market debut. Fresh off a chain of technology IPOs that have seen broad strength in the year to date, Zuora continued the strong pattern and paid off both IPO investors and company insiders with a handsome first-day return. That the company saw a >40% "pop" in its first day was no big surprise. And for comparison's sake, note that Dropbox (DBX) saw a 36% pop on its first day of trading, and Zscaler (ZS) 106%. These are the two software IPOs that have preceded Zuora this year.

Zuora not only priced its IPO above the range (indicating an extremely full order book for its IPO among institutional investors), but also decided to allocate an additional 1 million shares. Even after upping the price and share count, it seems demand still exceeded supply in the race to get a piece of Zuora, with the stock opening for trading at an elevated price of $20.25. See the Day 1 trading chart below:

Shares began trading right before 11am Eastern Time at a "popped" price of about ~$20, but largely remained flat over the course of the day to close at $20, then proceeding to add another dime in after-hours trading. Of course, one can read this Day 1 pop as a success, or as a missed opportunity for Zuora to raise slightly more capital. News of a >40% pop, however, does wonders for generating appealing headlines and favorable coverage, which is part of the appeal of an IPO in the first place.

With Zuora's business so heavily tilted toward large, blue-chip subscription businesses, its public profile and popular perception will have sway over sales momentum and deal closings. Its subscription revenue base - which has already seen accelerating growth in each of the last four quarters, as I noted in a prior pre-IPO article - is likely to see further strength from the "free" marketing provided by this highly visible IPO.

Yet for ordinary investors at this juncture, I'd err to the side of caution. I'm a huge fan of Zuora's business and think it has huge long-term potential, but I am wary of buying into a stock that trades at an elevated valuation of >8x EV/FY19 revenues, no matter how hot or popular its IPO. You'll notice that there wasn't a sustained buying pattern on Zuora's first day of trading and that shares mostly traded sideways. Just like Spotify (SPOT), this could indicate that future demand for the shares (while strong at the original price of $14, which was a killer deal for institutional investors) might be softer than at the outset.

Valuation will play a driving role in how Zuora will trade through its first few quarters as a public company, and it will need the growth and fundamentals to back up its high valuation. We'll discuss Zuora's valuation in detail in this article, but ultimately, I'd wait for a better entry point. I'd shoot for 7x EV/FY19 revenues as a good "fair value" for the stock, implying a price target of $17.

Final offering details

First, a breakdown of how the chips fell in the Zuora IPO:

Shares priced at $14, above the range of $11-13, and also above Zuora's initial range of $10-12

The company sold 11 million shares in the offering, up from an original intention to sell 10 million shares after reading stronger demand

The company raised $154 million in gross proceeds and expects to net $138.9 million in capital after underwriting expenses (a relatively high 10% expense ratio in the IPO)

There will be 103.5 million total common shares post-offering, indicating a current market cap of $2.07 billion

The IPO was led by Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS), with Allen & Co. and Jefferies as co-bookrunners

As per usual, an additional 15% of the offering (1.65 million shares) has been reserved for a greenshoe option, creating the potential for an additional $23.1 million raise

Note also that, as is typical in Silicon Valley IPOs, Zuora initiated a dual-class share structure with this IPO. The shares tendered in this deal were the essentially powerless Class A shares - it carries a pro rata economic interest in the company as Class B shares, but only one vote to Class B shares' ten votes. The population of IPO buyers, who are all Class A holders, are essentially subject to the whims of Class B owners, who control 99% of the company's votes.

If you buy into this IPO, you're just along for the ride. While this is commonly flagged as a risk in such IPOs (particularly in Snap's (SNAP) IPO back in March 2017), a dual-class structure has become so common that it's really not worth mentioning as a major risk in my view. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been criticized for years about their multi-class structures, and one can hardly say those companies didn't achieve massive success.

Post-IPO, CEO Tien Tzuo will own approximately 10% of the shares outstanding, a ~$200 million stake. He will be the largest non-VC individual owner, as shown in the cap table below:

What do we make of the huge valuation?

As can be expected after a large IPO pop, Zuora now carries a meaty valuation that rivals the rest of the software sector. That's not to say that Zuora is overpriced, per se - Dropbox and Zscaler are at about 10x and 15x forward revenues, respectively, higher than where Zuora is now. But over time, as the glow of the IPO begins to fade, tech software IPOs tend to ease into a more market-normal, single-digit revenue multiple.

Investors' goal should be to buy into the stock when there's still room for multiples expansion - not blindly out of hype and when the rally has no steam left to run.

With 103.5 million shares outstanding after the IPO at a price of $20 apiece, Zuora currently carries a market cap of $2.07 billion, as previously mentioned. If we subtract the $72.6 million of cash sitting on Zuora's balance sheet and also the $138.9 million in net proceeds it expects to have raised in the IPO, we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.85 billion, as shown below:

Applying a conservative 30% growth rate to Zuora's FY18 revenues of $167.9 million, we arrive at $216.8 million in FY19 revenues or an EV/FY19 revenue multiple of 8.5x.

This is a high valuation multiple at face value, but I will note that the estimation of Zuora's forward revenues is quite a subjective judgment call, as the company has not yet given guidance. 30% is a natural deceleration curve given Zuora's 49% growth rate in FY18, but we do also acknowledge that it has seen accelerating growth over several quarters, with Q4 revenues growing at 62% y/y. With an IPO year and additional funds to support a higher sales headcount, Zuora could very well outperform on the growth front.

If we assume 40% growth in FY18 ($235.1 million in revenues), Zuora is currently at a 7.9x forward revenue multiple; if we assume 50% growth ($251.9 million in revenues), Zuora is currently at a 7.4x forward revenue multiple. Being the conservative investor that I am, however, I prefer to use the most conservative assumptions possible to leave a margin of error in my buying decisions.

Other software companies that are growing in the ~40-50% range are currently trading at the following multiples:

AYX EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Note also that MuleSoft (MULE) got acquired by Salesforce (CRM) for a record-topping 16x forward revenues. Based on these comps, it's very possible for Zuora to strike higher, especially if you believe its growth will lie closer to the ~40-50% range (we'll get a closer hint at this when we get to Zuora's first quarter of earnings). It certainly has the strong financial profile to back a large valuation premium. But again, as a tech investor with a fairly limited risk tolerance, I prefer to wait for better entry points.

Key takeaways

Zuora has kicked off an extremely successful IPO, and its inclusion in the markets gives the software sector yet another high-growth, extremely specialized SaaS company to the mix. With Zuora's high-growth profile built on nearly pure recurring revenues and a clear path to profitability, the company has plenty of long-term potential.

I'll be watching this one closely as it continues to gyrate in early trading, but I'm staking out a buy point in the high teens before I decide to take a long position. Again, it's not that I view Zuora as overvalued at its closing bell price, but I prefer to wait for when my upside potential is much larger.

