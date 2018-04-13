Wall Street Breakfast: Markets Bank On Fresh Earnings

Stocks

After accusing Amazon of hurting the organization, President Trump has ordered the creation of a task force to study the U.S. Postal Service, which has lost $65B since the 2007-2009 recession. "The USPS... must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout," according to the order. Wall Street analysts have estimated that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) pays USPS roughly half what it would to UPS or FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to deliver packages. AMZN -0.6% premarket.

End of an era? In mid-July, Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) will close its last department store in Chicago, where the company was based for more than 100 years. The planned shutdown comes after the company closed nearly a fifth of its U.S. department stores and shed more than 50,000 jobs in 2017. In the past seven years, it's racked up more than $10.8B in losses.

Speaking at his first news conference as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) CEO, Herbert Diess said he would look at the different assets in VW's portfolio and consider whether keeping them makes sense. "We will review all options," he declared, expressing hopes to turn the multi-brand conglomerate into a slimmed down company with strong brands.

SpaceX has authorized a $500M Series I financing round and is selling equity at $169 per share, meaning the company could be worth almost $24B. At the new valuation, SpaceX (SPACE) would be the third-highest valued U.S. private company after UBER and Airbnb (AIRB). Recode notes that backers include Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Founders Fund, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Fidelity.

More trouble for Seaworld? Shares slipped 4.2% AH following a disclosure that the company had received a Wells notice from the SEC indicating that agency staff would recommend a civil enforcement action against the company. Seaworld (NYSE:SEAS) received subpoenas last June from the DOJ and SEC regarding its response to the documentary Blackfish, which criticized its treatment of killer whales.

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau is reportedly breaking off a foreign trip to hold an emergency meeting with the premiers of Alberta and British Columbia about their dispute over Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Both premiers said they would attend the Ottawa session but made clear they were sticking to their positions.

Following a bitcoin price surge yesterday, Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOY) said it would buy a 40% stake in cryptocurrency exchange BitARG Exchange Tokyo. Services are planned for launch in the fall. The deal also comes after Japanese online brokerage firm Monex (OTCPK:MNXBY) announced last week that it would acquire hacked crypto exchange Coincheck for $34M.

Qualcomm's recently ousted chairman is gathering potential investors to make a fully financed bid for the chipmaker in the next two months, CNBC reports. Paul Jacobs would then run the company after it's gone private. He's hoping for fewer than 10 owners and has reportedly hired two banks as well as lawyers to work on the deal. QCOM +3.3% AH.

Broadcom shares climbed 4.5% to $250 in extended trading after announcing a plan to buy back up to $12B of its common stock. The repurchase program is effective until the end of the company's fiscal year 2019. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) moved back to the U.S. from Singapore earlier this month, following President Trump's decision to block its $117B offer to buy Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

"With his wife's reluctant permission," Bob Iger had "seriously explored" a presidential bid last election cycle, when the Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) deal sealed his fate, the Disney (NYSE:DIS) CEO told Vogue. The $52B acquisition, if it passes regulatory muster, will likely keep him at Disney through 2021, dimming the chances for a potential White House run in 2020.

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:30 a.m. on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).