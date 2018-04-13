American Airlines Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/12/18)

iRobot is hard to own.

Cramer took a controversial view on Valeant, saying he would not be a seller at $16.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, April 12.

Bullish Calls

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL): The company will have a good quarter. It's a buy.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN): Both the company and its products are great.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG): With a 3.7% yield and Nelson Peltz on the board, the stock is down, but Cramer likes it.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI): It will be hostage to the performance of the big banks, which will be out soon in the quarterly results.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX): Taking a controversial view, Cramer said he would not be a seller at $16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D): It has caught up in an MLP and yields 5%. Cramer would be a buyer at the current price.

Bearish Calls

ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB): "I'd rather be with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). I don't think you want to be with their customer."

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O): This one doesn't have income or growth.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ:IRBT): The company's last quarter was bad, and the stock has become too hard to own.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up