Marin Software:  A Basement Bargain Ripe For Growth Or Acquisition

MRIN has two potential catalysts. Their turnaround could take off and grow revenue again, or they can be acquired.

An acquiring company could consolidate and eliminate most of the operating expenses. If that happened, their owner earnings could be positive $42M instead of the current annual loss of $30M.

The market cap is $38 million against net current assets of $24.5 million. This understates the value of their R&D and software which is not reflected on the balance sheet.

They're in the final stages of beta testing their cross-platform marketing software, which they've spent about $100 million developing the past four years and already sell to big name customers.

Marin Software (MRIN) has fallen to all-time lows and presents an amazing opportunity for substantial capital gains. It's a growth play, turn around, potential merger target, and value opportunity rolled into one. Quite frankly, it's cheap and I believe the rewards outweigh the risks.

MRIN is a Software as a Service (Saas) provider that enables cross-channel advertising management. For example, many companies might advertise on both Facebook and Google. Without a SaaS solution that Marin provides, they have to track each platform individually through each publisher's software ecosystem. Since many companies advertise in diverse ways, this lack of consolidation makes tracking their advertising effectiveness cumbersome and difficult. Enter Marin's SaaS platform, and now their customers can collate all separate datasets onto a single platform and compare everything holistically.



MRIN ran into trouble despite their added value, innovative solutions, and impressive early growth. Observe the following trend since its IPO in March 2013. It looks like a five-year airplane landing.

Marin Software's Share Prices What happened? It was a combination of slowing revenue growth (at first), followed by actual revenue declines, and then significantly greater R&D expenses. That's death nail for an expensive post-IPO stock that sold for over $100 per share (split adjusted). It now sells for $6.70 and has a paltry market cap of $38 million.

Let's look at annual revenue and R&D expenses in the following table. The data was taken from the annual 10K's.



2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

Revenue

$36.1M

$59.6M

$77.3M

$99.3M

$108.5M

$99.9M

$75.0M R&D

$7.1M

$14.0M

$20.7M

$28.8M

$33.3M

$27.8M

$26.6M



MRIN's revenue topped in 2015 and the substantial increase in R&D after the IPO hints where the problem was.

The Changing Strategy And Mr. Market's Wrath

The company switched strategies not long after the IPO. It changed from a niche player in search advertisement to full-on cross channel advertisement solutions combining search, display, and social media. Why? Management perceived the old strategy as quickly reaching obsolescence along with increasing competition in the industry. The new model, which consolidates all advertisement tracking, would place them in a unique position and enable a stronger competitive advantage.



This was not an easy thing to do. Normally, post-IPO companies already have the business model in place. They give priority to revenue growth and scaling, which involves heavy spending on sales and marketing. Well, that's not what MRIN did. They didn't behave like a "good IPO" because they reduced sales and marketing in order to increase R&D.

Observe the R&D increase and the Sales and Marketing decrease starting in 2014.



2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

R&D

$7.1M

$14.0M

$20.7M

$28.8M

$33.3M

$27.8M

$26.6M

Sales and Marketing

$20.4M

$32.6M

$42.8M

$47.7M

$45.1M

$32.9M $26.9M



In short, MRIN gave greater priority to switching strategies and allowed their sales growth to stagnate and reverse while they were transitioning. This obviously crashed their share prices. Wall Street fixates on top line growth and it punishes all who disobey. However, that doesn't mean MRIN's management was wrong to do this. Good business decisions are often times difficult when dealing with impatient shareholders who want to see immediate quarterly results. Sometimes managers need to focus on the longer term.



This transition began around early 2014. It was expensive and complex as the annual R&D expenses indicate. Ex-CEO David Yovanno explained some of its aspects in the Q1 2016 quarterly conference call:

This is a complex and significant project with three major components. First, we are

replacing a relational MySQL database stack with an advanced big data Hadoop stack. Second, we're developing a new publisher interface framework. Third, we're deploying a redesigned, faster front end architecture. We are essentially disconnecting everything, and reconnecting things differently to new technologies. And at the same time, we are innovating new architecture in how we interface with both publisher APIs and our front end applications.

Now, with the original CEO returned (Chris Lien), MRIN is in the beta phase of their new and completed Marin software application and all the underlying infrastructure in place. They are fixated on growing sales again. Will MRIN return to growth with their superior cross-channel advertising platform that they spent over $100 million developing since 2014? It's a risk but I think they're in a great competitive position with a unique product offering.

And the share prices are dirt cheap from a fundamental perspective, but that takes some digging to see...

Seeing Through The Financial Statements

Let's look at net losses since the IPO. They don't look pretty upon a superficial glance.



2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

Revenue

$77.3M $99.3M $108.5M $99.9M $75.0M Net Losses

($35.9M)

($33.2M)

($33.3M)

($16.5M)

($31.5M)



For the old school value investors, remember that this is tech startup. They usually go public with net losses and get valued on future expected earnings after they've scaled and grown into profitability. It's a concept that value investors often reject and they're not comfortable investing here. But let's continue because this situation is very interesting, even to value investors.

Since revenues are shrinking and the company is losing about $30 million annually, that "theoretically" places future expected values at zero. It explains the drop from $100 per share to $6.70. But that isn't what's interesting. It's merely the cause of the opportunity.



Let's take a step back and look at MRIN's owner earnings. This usually gets defined as:

Net Income + Depreciation and Amortization - Maintenance CAPEX

However, MRIN's capital expenditures are nil (it's a software company) and most of their "maintenance" goes into R&D, which is already expensed and included in net income.

In MRIN's case, owner earnings is better defined as:

Net Income + Depreciation, Amortization, and Impairment

These numbers are taken from the statement of cash flows. Let's see how it fared over time.

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

Net Loss

($35.9M)

($33.2M)

($33.3M)

($16.5M)

($31.5M)

Plus:









Depreciation, Amortization, Impairment

$5.9M

$8.7M

$12.7M

$12.1M

$14.2M

Owner Earnings

($30.0M)

($24.5M)

($20.6M)

($4.4M)

($17.3M)

MRIN's management has kept real losses below $20 million since 2015. That is impressive considering the shrinking sales/marketing and revenue combined with the transition in their software and increased R&D expenses. Losses aren't what they seem. And it gets better.

Let's look at the operational expenses in greater detail.



2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

Sales/Marketing

$20.4M

$32.6M

$42.8M

$47.7M

$45.1M

$32.9M

$26.9M

R&D

$7.1M

$14.0M

$20.7M

$28.8M

$33.3M

$27.8M

$26.6M G&A

$6.7M

$13.4M

$17.0M $21.3M

$22.4M

$19.9M

$16.4M



R&D hovers around $28 million annually since 2014. We know that before the IPO and the transition to cross-platform advertisement, MRIN was spending about half that amount or less (please see the above table). So R&D expenses are likely to be overstated by $14 million or more on an annual basis.

Adjust 2017 owner earnings of ($17.3M) by adding a temporary $14M in excess R&D. That takes losses down to ($3.3M). But it continues to get better.

If MRIN was acquired by another company in the same industry, they absorb MRIN's technology and customers but the R&D does not increase significantly. In other words, MRIN's R&D goes away from the perspective of the acquiring company, which reduces expenses by roughly $26.6 million, annually, which was MRIN's 2017 R&D expense. That would increase their owner earnings to a positive $9.3 million. But we're not finished.

An acquiring company would also cut MRIN's sales, marketing, and G&A significantly. It would all get consolidated into the buyer's expenses. So these expenses also go away by 75% or so. In 2017, that would have reduced MRIN's expenses by $32.5 million [75% x ($26.9M + $16.4M)]. Add that to the previously calculated $9.3M in owner earnings, and we're left with a final calculation of $41.8M in owner earnings! That is the true value to an acquiring company, assuming they can reduce sales, marketing, and G&A by 75% and eliminate the entire R&D bill.



I'll reproduce the calculation in the table below.

2017 Owner Earnings

($17.3M)

Adjustments:

R&D

$26.6M

Sales/Marketing

$26.9M x 75%

G&A

$16.4M x 75%



Adjusted Owner Earnings

$41.8M



If MRIN was acquired by or merged with a similar company, it would currently yield $41.8M in owner's earnings!



What would another company be willing to pay for these owner earnings? It could be double today's market cap and maybe more. Also note that the current share float of 2.73 million is less than half the 5.65 million shares outstanding, and the average trading volume is 11.5K shares per day. It doesn't take a lot of buying to drive prices up quickly. It would be difficult to acquire a big portion of the market cap in open trading, which adds to the likelihood of a larger acquisition premium. MRIN is significantly undervalued from a private valuation perspective and a private offer is the most feasible method to obtain it.

Yes, revenue is shrinking for now. However, they're also in the middle of a turnaround effort with a unique product that they've spent $100M to develop since 2014. R&D is always reflected as an expense and never as an asset. But that $100M didn't just evaporate. It created a product that has economic value and does not show up on the balance sheet.



Let's have a discussion about the balance sheet. It brings my point home.

Currently, MRIN has $45.1M in current assets as of Q4 2017. Subtract its total liabilities of $20.6M and we're left with $24.5M in net current assets!

The current market cap is only $38 million and it makes MRIN almost a net-net. However, I still consider it a deep value opportunity because of the $41.8M annualized owner earnings that an acquiring company could create through merging their operations. Finally, the $24.5M in net current assets do not reflect the $100M in R&D spent in the last 4 years, nor the value of their proprietary cross-platform software and supporting infrastructure that came about from that R&D. All things considered, this is a deep value opportunity.

A Plethora of Investing Styles Rolled Into One

MRIN is significantly undervalued on a price-to-book, price to net assets, and price to adjusted owner earnings basis. This makes MRIN a deep value opportunity. But it's also a turnaround play, a growth company, and a potential acquisition target.

How is this a growth play when revenue is shrinking? Because they're in the final stages of their transition to a full, cross-platform marketing SaaS service. Their strategy going forward is less focused on R&D and much more toward sales and marketing. If growth takes off, share prices are set to explode upward.

I think there is a high probability to double our money here, and a smaller possibility to see three to five times capital appreciation if the new software platform gains sales growth momentum. This should take about nine to twelve months, as hinted by the CEO in the most recent quarterly conference call:



As this next chapter unfolds, Marin’s open, independent cross-channel strategy will lead to sustainable competitive advantages and position Marin to return to growth. But this return to growth remains a few quarters out. We have said we’re about six months behind where we had hoped we would be in our return to growth efforts and this continues to be the case even as we make progress. We need to ride out this period of transition as we evolve to serving the world’s leading brand and their agencies who put a premium on digital advertising performance.

It's also possible that someone would try to acquire MRIN before the transition completes, as hinted in another recent SA article showcasing insider buying by ESW Capital. ESW Capital built their position to 13% of all outstanding shares of MRIN at the time of the article in September, 2017. They continued buying afterward and their most recent filing shows them owning closer to 14%. Their last purchases in October were at $14 per share, more than double today's prices.

There is the risk that growth never materializes because their competitors have grown too strong. However, this is mitigated by MRIN's potential as an acquisition target. Those same competitors could buy MRIN without batting an eye. It's too cheap right now.

I believe that the rewards outweigh the risk of ruin, and MRIN has a positive expected return if you take the speculation at today's share prices. However, this is a microcap and the share prices are volatile. As always, I risk small portions of my portfolio on things like this. Too much concentration is risky.



