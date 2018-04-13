How Long Will The Stock Market's Momentum Party Last?

Is a death cross near? Yes, according to David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff. Citing a laundry list of reasons for this year's revival in market volatility, he told CNBC this week that the S&P 500's 50-day average may soon slip below its 200-day average - a so-called death cross that market technicians say would signal a bearish shift for the market outlook.

Perhaps, although Tom McClellan of the McClellan Market Report noted a number of years ago that the track record for investing based on death crosses is mixed. In August 2011, for example, the S&P's 50-day average slumped below the 200-day average, but that death cross turned out to be a buying opportunity: By October 2011, the market was rebounding - a rally that continued without a major setback until August 2015. O death, where is thy sting?

The next time could be different, of course. Meantime, in the here and now, the S&P's 50-day average continues to hold above its 200-day counterpart, through yesterday's close (April 12). This year's turbulence has trimmed that bullish spread, and the 50-day average is now trending down, but we're still a ways off from a new death cross signal.

The current run of the 50-day average holding above the 200-day average ranks as the seventh-longest bull regime since the mid-1950s. That's a reminder that while the current phase of positive momentum - 496 consecutive trading days and counting for the S&P's 50-day average above its 200-day average - is lengthy, it's far from a record in the modern era. That milestone was set with a 1,020-day monster rally that ran through Sep. 1998.

When and if the 50-day average falls below the 200-day average, as it one day will, the case for bullish optimism will suffer. There's nothing magical about 50 and 200-day averages, of course. We could just as easily focus on, say, 61- and 197-day averages and suffer no less authority on matters of the market's technical profile. But the fact that the 50- and 200-day averages are widely followed suggests that a death cross by this definition could resonate on a deeper level with the crowd when it strikes.

Meantime, Rosenberg wisely reminds investors to avoid a rush to judgment with technical signals. "This is the major point - don't call the market. Let the market dictate to you what's going on." He adds that "it is flashing something very critical, though classic, late-cycle features right now that deserves our focus and attention."

Perhaps, but for now, a death-cross pattern is nowhere on the immediate horizon.