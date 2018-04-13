BlackBerry: What Matters Most

Hop Off The Fence

Bulls must have believed it would be the end of a roller coaster ride as BlackBerry(BB) mounted the last leg of its much-vaunted turnaround. Sadly, the reaction from the recent quarter suggests it will take a little longer before the new BlackBerry as a software company tagline replaces the old BlackBerry as a hardware company.

Today, I'm going to discuss the metrics & charts I rely on to form my investment decisions, punctuated by the drivers and levers that propel these metrics. My point will be to drive home the need to separate the grains from the chaff of BlackBerry’s valuation narrative.

Quickly, here are the metrics that are important to me:

QNX’s market share & growth in the automotive space BlackBerry’s market share & growth in the EMM space

As indicated in the chart above and in alignment with management's vision, only the Software & Services division matters. Any attempt to point the finger at the Hardware or SAF division will be futile.

QNX

Given that connected cars are fast becoming the new rave, I am less concerned about the growth of connected and autonomous vehicles as that will only continue on an exponential upward trend given the level of technology being deployed into modern day cars. The numbers are good for BlackBerry (presence in over 60 million vehicles in 2018) with ample room for more growth.

I'm more concerned about the number of cars that shipped with QNX in 2017 given that QNX was already deployed in well over 60 million vehicles as of the end of 2014. I want to believe management forgot to update the numbers in the earnings slide, else, this slow - unnoticeable - growth might be an indicator that BlackBerry is losing existing market share faster than its gaining new ones.

While BlackBerry was estimated to deliver 36 million QNX licenses in 2017, it's hard to put a number on the % of licenses in cars alone given QNX’s numerous use cases.





Projected Global QNX OS Sales

Therefore, I'll be careful not to count my chickens before they hatch if the conservative estimates from Statista are anything to believe. If it takes 5 years for 60 million vehicles to rake in ~$200million in annual revenue, an additional 15 million vehicles/year won't move the needle that much. That is not sufficient reason for me to bet on QNX.

Enterprise Mobility Management

In the EMM - I know it's been renamed to UEM - division, BlackBerry remains a market leader. No doubt about BlackBerry’s capabilities there, let’s go boys. The only concern here is that BlackBerry is competing for sunrays(revenue) with Jupiters like Vmware (VMW), Microsoft (MSFT), Citrix(NASDAQ:CTXS), and IBM.

If we go with Radicati’s market projection of $2billion in revenue for the overall EMM market in 2018, an 18.3% CAGR till 2021 leaves little to desire given the level of congestion and commoditization happening in this space.

In trying to spot the shallowness of my analysis, bulls are going to draw up the chart below before reiterating the many reasons why BlackBerry remains the market leader in the EMM division as highlighted by IDC.

Yes, BlackBerry isn’t strictly about the EMM division, there are more IoT-driven gains to be derived from products like Radar, AtHoc, and SecuSuite. However, I'm not convinced just yet. The bottom line revenue numbers aren't fitting with the ballooning IoT plots as the growth in the software division is yet to overshadow the declining hardware space.

The Good News

The good news is that BlackBerry stands a chance to deliver more value to shareholders via its patent monetization efforts. Throw in the possibility of winning one or two lawsuits akin to the recent Qualcomm (QCOM) arbitration ruling and this name becomes a difficult one to write off. Though, I'm wary BlackBerry might be priced for more Qualcomm-like wins, an event which has a low probability of repeating itself.

Therefore this will form a baseline for my bearish conclusion as the recent selloff further highlights the danger of pricing BlackBerry for a yearly Qualcomm-like win despite its shrinking revenue.

Conclusion

BB PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I love the way management is steering this ship and I have nothing against the BlackBerry as a software company vision. The future looks promising for the software division as a whole. Though, I find it difficult to single out a product that will stand out and drive the resurgence to a new high, however, if delivering value means blending revenue from the mash of its product offerings, patent hunt, and lawsuits, then this will be interesting to watch.

For me, It's hard to see a bargain opportunity at the current price. BlackBerry is being priced like Google (GOOGL) & Microsoft (MSFT), its key competitors in the cloud and IoT space. While Google and Microsoft are recognizing double-digit revenue growth, the same can't be said of BlackBerry. Wait, the software divison is growing

BB Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

BlackBerry has maintained a revenue slump (if you include the hardware & SAF division driving 20% of revenue in FY'18) for quarters on end, and if the reason to be bullish is based on the new QNX wins, then it won't be sufficient because prior QNX wins have barely moved the needle. If it's based on the UEM space, remember the commoditization and congestion happening in the EMM space.

If it's based on the fact that the overall software division (IP, licensing and all) has managed to grow at 20% y/y and will continue to do so, remember that a 20% growth in FY'19 will bring overall revenue to $896.4 million ex-hardware & SAF (both going to zero). This is highly optimistic given the issues I highlighted above. Also, that estimate falls slightly above the mid-point of analysts' consensus for FY'19. This indicates the Street isn't buying it just yet.

Finally, if you believe in the patent hunt game, remember that the Qualcomm-like ruling has only happened once in BlackBerry's lifetime. Focusing effort on winning more lawsuits (like Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) and Facebook (FB)) might mean diverting attention from the software segment which is the current lifeblood of the bullish narrative.

These developments and scenarios cement my bearish stance as I foresee a huge probability of more multiples contraction into the single digit share price range if BlackBerry doesn't execute to perfection.

