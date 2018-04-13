Ryanair: Dominating European Sky

Over the last couple of years, Ryanair’s (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock has exponentially increased in value thanks to the number of deals and a smart decision making on the high level, which continues to be beneficial for the company and makes its stock more attractive as an investment. The airline has been expanding for years in Europe, and it seems like there is still more opportunities to explore on the continent, as Ryanair tries its best to become the number one airline there and dominate Europe’s sky.

For example, last month, Ryanair announced that it had signed an agreement with the Ukrainian government to start operating its flights from Ukraine’s two biggest airports Boryspil and Lviv. The flights will start operating later this year, but the tickets are already available for the public to purchase. According to the company, Ukraine will become its 36th market and is expected to bring around 800 000 new passengers annually.

This expansive move towards the Eastern part of Europe shows that Ryanair is committed to increasing its market share on the continent and establishing a stronger presence in the low fare business segment. Currently, Ryanair is the second busiest airline in Europe after Lufthansa (OTC:DLAKF) with more than 2000 daily flights and in the last few months the airline has experienced a boost of traffic, as March traffic was up 6% Y/Y, while the load traffic has also increased by 1% and was 95% during the month.

One of the main competitive advantages of Ryanair is its streamlined fleet of more than 400 Boeing 737-800. Thanks to having planes of only one model, Ryanair is able to reduce its maintenance cost and quickly assign new planes for the unexpected flights if the scheduled plane has some sort of technical problem without losing seats and making its own business model more efficient. In addition, the company already reached a deal with Boeing to receive new 737-MAX planes, driving the maintenance costs even further down, as there will be no need to upgrade new planes and their seat capacity is going to be 4% higher in comparison with the current planes.

If we go through Ryanair’s earnings results for Q3, we will see that the airline showed solid performance that was in-line with its own estimates. The revenues for the period were €1.405M, up 4.4% Y/Y, while the profit has also increased by 12% and was €106M. Looking at the performance of its major metrics, we could see that Ryanair has a small P/E of 13, which suggests that the airline is not overvalued. Also, its Debt to EBITDA is relatively stable and its operating and net margin are ~24% and ~21%, respectively, higher than the industry’s average.

Source: Gurufocus

As for the competition, Ryanair currently has a 15% market share in Europe, with more than 20% share in countries like Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Belgium and Italy. In the low cost segment, its biggest competitors are Hungarian Wizzair (OTCPK:WZZAF), which is the largest airline in the CEE region and British easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF), which in the last few years has been establishing a stronger presence in the Western Europe. However, none of them can compete against Ryanair in terms of fare prices and costs. Unlike its rivals, in Q3, Ryanair’s minimum fare was only €41 per ticket, while others were pricing their tickets in the range of €50 to €218 per ticket.

From the valuation standpoint, Ryanair has a stable growth of the operating cash flow and a relatively small weighted average cost of capital, which could justify its recent stock growth. In addition, it pays one of the lowest tax rates in Europe, as its headquarter is located in Ireland, which is known for its low corporate taxes. Thanks to its strong financial health, analysts’ continue to be bullish on the company and align with my own believing that Ryanair’s stock still has room for growth and enough resources to stay afloat in the long-term. After the recent market pullback, its stock has entered a downside trend, but I believe that its shares will bounce back in the foreseeable future and will test the technical resistance level of $125-$126 per share soon.

Currently, Ryanair’s major goal is to reach 200 million annual passengers by the fiscal year 2024 and it has every chance to achieve it, as it already transfers around 130 million passengers per year. As the recent share repurchase agreement has been approved in February, Ryanair stock will continue to have an upside and be on a radar for a lot of value investors. If you want a European airline in your portfolio, then I believe that Ryanair is your best bet at the moment.

