Live-Streaming Titans: Momo Or YY? The Answer May Surprise You

It's a question that gets asked all the time.

"Which one is better: YY or Momo?"

Our response usually goes like this: "Why must we only choose one?"

The fact of the matter is, we LOVE both of them!

This article will explain why we are bullish on YY (NASDAQ:YY) and MOMO (NASDAQ:MOMO), why we believe both companies are undervalued at current levels and how investors can profit with shares at oversold levels.

Over the next several years we expect both companies to continue to see significant growth. As of January, China's internet population stood at 772 million, making the country the world's largest internet-using population. This is up more than 40 million from a year ago as you can see in the image below.

Source: China Internet Network Information Center

According to the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), 97.5% of China's online population are able to access the internet via a smartphone. This, of course, is huge for companies like Momo (MOMO) and YY (YY) as they will continue to benefit greatly from mobile growth due to their business models with online games, live video content, etc.

Investors shouldn't be fooled from those that say only one company will be able to survive. Although both tech titans are in the live streaming business, both have their own niche which will help both platforms continue to expand their user base and keep growing revenues at a fast rate.

The YY vs. MOMO "battle" isn't a Myspace vs. Facebook (FB) or Blockbuster vs. Netflix (NFLX) fight, but rather an opportunity for both platforms to continue to grow in a booming market. For example, while Nike continues to dominate the sports apparel industry, companies such as Under Armour, Adidas, and Puma all continue to flourish as well. The same applies to MOMO and YY in the live video market.

Both companies will continue to be live-streaming titans as wireless adoption in China continues to take place at a rapid clip. It also helps that YY and MOMO already have the necessary licenses in place due to regulatory oversight which has helped vault both companies to the top and kill off a lot of competition from startups in the process.

In an article published last month, Bloomberg notes that hundreds of millions of people in China continue to migrate from rural communities and into urban areas to take part in the next generation of social media (i.e live-streaming), as many tune in several times a day to watch content produced by self-styled online personalities and celebrities.

* Image from YY's March 2018 presentation

This of course has helped fuel revenue growth for both companies, with YY doubling sales over the past year. MOMO has also joined the fun as one of China's leading mobile social networking platforms saw sales more than triple over the past two years.

While it has taken some time, analysts have finally begun to see the light with nearly all of them recommending buying shares at current prices. So with that, here is a look at where I see shares trading over the next 12 months.

YY

In our earnings preview last month, we noted that YY looked to be on track to have another blockbuster quarter. We were proven right yet again, only this time, YY, the No. 1 live streaming platform in China, completely surpassed our own aggressive expectations with revenue jumping 46% year-over-year to easily top analyst estimates. However, the biggest takeaway was seeing the huge beat on the bottom line as YY posted EPS of $2.27 a share compared to analyst estimates of 1.84.

The only negative takeaway from the earnings report was that revenue guidance came in just below expectations as the company said that it expects to produce year-over-year revenue growth between 32.3% and 39% in the first quarter of 2018. Most investors were expecting Q1 guidance of around $491.2M, and after seeing YY's guidance coming in between $476.5M and $500M — for an average of $488.2M — traders locked in their gains and cashed out, sending shares falling sharply.

The million-dollar question is, should investors be worried about the mid-point of guidance coming in just below consensus estimates?

No, and here's why!

YY has a history of under-promising and over-delivering on earnings day. It's the same old story every quarter and exactly why investors should not freak out. For example, this past quarter, YY guided Q4 revenues between $540M and $555M. Of course, the top line came in at $557M.

In Q3, YY guided between $436M and $452M. Once again, revenue came out well ahead with sales of $464.8M. Investors must remember that YY has met or exceeded revenue estimates for years now and there is no reason to believe that won't continue, especially with the huge growth in live video which has become arguably the hottest market in China.

YY/Tencent Deal

Last month, and just two days after announcing Q4 earnings, YY issued a press release stating that Huya, its subsidiary, received a strategic investment from Tencent valued at $461.6M. YY still maintains control over Huya, however, the deal allows Tencent to purchase additional Huya shares to reach 50.1% of the voting power in 2-3 years of the closing date.

YY's rival Douyu — not MOMO — also received an investment from Tencent valued at $632M on the same day as YY's announcement. Both companies, which resemble Twitch — the U.S. game-streaming company that was purchased for nearly $1 billion in 2014 — are in the process of their initial public offerings (IPO's) with a number of estimates valuing HUYA around $2 billion, or roughly one-third of YY's current market capitalization. This, of course, will only improve YY's valuation going forward and should help provide the boost necessary — combined with a good market — to send shares back to all-time highs.

Unfortunately, some ill-informed investors misinterpreted Huya's recent IPO news. YY filed to raise up to $200 million in the initial public offering (IPO). However, some investors, for whatever reason, thought those numbers were Huya's total valuation. However, that is not the case as evident by Tencent paying nearly $500 million for less than half the stake in the company less than a month ago. Huya's valuation is way more than $200 million with many experts seeing it's valuation growing closer to $2 billion with each passing day.

With YY's 2018 EPS expectations sitting at $8.18 — up from $7.78 two months ago — even at 15, 20 or even 25 times expected earnings, shares of YY are still severely undervalued. At 15 times earnings, shares of YY would be worth $122 and $163 based on 20 times earnings. Looking at 25 times earnings — which is far less than most fast-growing tech companies (Weibo (WB), Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), Snapchat (SNAP), etc.) are currently trading for — shares would be trading at $204, or more than double the current price ($97.01).

MOMO

Nailed it!

In our Q4 earnings preview, we noted that EPS would likely come in between 0.51 and 0.54 with our midpoint set at 0.53.

Once again, EPS came right in-line with our expectations as MOMO announced that bottom line figures came in at 0.53. Analysts expected EPS to come in around 0.46.

Even more impressive in the third quarter besides seeing paying users jump from 4.1M to 4.3M, was that MOMO guided Q1 revenues in the $387M-$402M range (up 46-52% Y/Y), and well above the consensus which called for sales of $370.5M on the top line.

After tripling sales over the past two years, growth doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime either after the Company recently announced that it has acquired popular dating app Tantan for a combination of 5.3M class A shares as well as $600 million in cash. Tantan, the Chinese Tinder, has over 100 million men and women with nearly 10 million daily active users.

To put that into perspective, since launching just over two years ago, Tantan has already provided 5 billion matches. Tinder, one of the world's most popular dating apps, claims 20 billion matches since 2012. However, the Chinese company has a big advantage over its American rival in that it's home to a country with over 1.4 billion people — or more than 20% of the world's population.

And because of China's worsening gender ratio of male-to-females, it has spurred an explosion in online dating which of course, sets Momo up nicely and why I believe the acquisition is a gamechanger as the acquisition complements its popular streaming services.

As noted in our previous article, with Tinder more than doubling over the past year and trading at more than 30 times expected earnings, it's time for Momo to start trading at a premium too. Even at 20-25 times 2018 expected earnings (2.28), Momo should be trading between $45 and $55 a share which would imply upside of between 30% and 50% from Thursday's closing price ($35.39). This of course, does not even factor in the acquisition of Tantan which will only add to the Company's growth and valuation.

Conclusion

While MOMO and YY have risen 64% and 121% respectively over the past two years, the market still has yet to fully appreciate the growth potential for both of these platforms as live video continues to sweep the country.

So despite the great outlook for both companies, why then has shares slipped over the past few weeks?

First, the volatility of the market over the past month has caused tech companies across the board to see valuations drop significantly. With the gains investors have seen in both YY and MOMO over the past year, many took profits off the table. However, with the recent drop, many investors that we have talked to say current shares prices make both platforms very attractive at the moment.

Second, China has recently cracked down on some notable companies such as news aggregator Jinri Toutiao and live-streaming app Kuaishou as state administration openly criticized both companies on its WeChat account. China's State Administration of Radio and Television (SAPPRFT) called for both companies to clean up their act due to misleading advertisements and inappropriate content.

Toutiao and Kuaishou were ordered to remove inappropriate content from its sites, and banned both companies from letting new users register until the problem is resolved.

Fears of potential government crackdowns are always present for Chinese companies as state administration have shown to take action and are always looking for control. Investors who have sold have likely done so believing that the crackdown would spill over and hurt companies like YY and MOMO. However, we believe continued regulation will likely only help well-established companies like YY and MOMO to continue to grow their market share as smaller competition drops off due to regulation.

MOMO continues to be an attractive company that should still be looked at as a possible takeover candidate from one of the major players. With YY losing more than 30% in value over the past month, the live streaming giant also becomes an attractive takeover candidate too.

YY's IPO with HUYA is a positive thing for the company. Despite its massively bright future, HUYA still reported a net loss of roughly $12.5 million in 2017 compared to a loss of $99.6 million a year earlier. Because it isn't profitable yet, HUYA continues to be a drain on YY's resources.

However, by spinning off the company, and backed by Tencent, not only will HUYA be able to scale quickly, but YY will be able to use its resources for other projects and initiatives. With the fact that 86.7 million monthly active users are spending an average of 99 minutes a day on the app each day, HUYA's valuation will only continue to soar which will only enhance YY's valuation going forward. It wouldn't surprise me to see HUYA's valuation up in the $4-$5 billion range over the next 2-3 years when Tencent is allowed to purchase additional shares to reach 50.1% of the voting power.

China's live streaming market is expected to reach 456 million and generate $4.4 billion in revenue, according to a report by Deloitte in 2018. As the largest market in the world in terms of revenues and gamers, China had 646 million gamers last year and is expected to have 917 million in 2022.

And not only are those numbers going up, but so should the share prices of MOMO and YY as we believe shares are way oversold and should see a rebound soon. Whether your looking to start a position or looking to add to your position, shares of YY and MOMO are currently trading at a discount and should reward shareholders who block out the pressure and near-term noise and focus on the bright futures of these two companies.

