Patterson Companies: A Severely Punished Stock On Its Way To Undervaluation

After the stock market rallied again in January, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) is in a corrective phase since then. Year-to-date, the US stock market lost 1.22% so far. One of the worst performing stocks this year is probably Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO), that has lost about 38.5% so far in 2018 and is trading 40% below its 200-day simple moving average right now.

This alone would be enough to show up in different stock screeners, but Patterson Companies also has a P/E under 10 and a dividend yield of almost 5% right now.

In the following article we will take a closer look at Patterson Companies and analyze why the company is unfairly punished and already undervalued right now, but why we will wait for a further drop before buying. After describing the company and its business model, we examine the reasons for Patterson’s recent sell-off. Following that, we look at the potential long-term development of the company. We finish by looking at the intrinsic value as well as fundamental analysis to determine the right entry point.

Business Description

Patterson Companies is a specialty distributor operating in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company started in 1877 as distributor of dental supplies, became publicly traded in 1992 and is recently trying to grow primarily its animal health business as revenue from distributing dental supplies is stagnating. The business is characterized by frequent and small-quantity orders as the customers (for example dentists) are unable to store and manage large quantities of supplies at their locations. As already mentioned, Patterson’s business is split up in two segments – dental and animal health.

Distributing dental supplies is Patterson’s main business, but in the last year it accounted only for 43% of total revenue (two years earlier, dental accounted for 63% of revenue). The dental revenue can be described more or less as stable over the last quarters, but in the third quarter of 2018 revenue declined about 8% YoY and the adjusted operating margin also declined from about 12% to 10% for the dental segment. Patterson Companies is estimating it has a market share of about 31% in a market with many small customers (about 21,000 dentists in Canada and almost 200,000 dentists in the United States). Patterson has relationships with over 800 vendors, and although most relationships are non-exclusive, certain products are obtained by Patterson on an exclusive basis.

Since 2015, the company could double revenue generated by its animal health business after Animal Health International was bought for $1.1 billion in June 2015. The segment accounted for 57% of total revenue in 2017. Patterson is estimating it has a market share of about 23% and is serving over 50,000 customers in a highly fragmented market. The two biggest competitors are AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) and Henry Schein (Nasdaq: HSIC).

Risks And Reasons For The Sell-Off

In July 2017, Patterson Companies began to decline from its highs of almost $50 and after declining to about $38, the stock fell off a cliff in February and March 2018 and slumped almost 50% within two months. No matter if stocks decline or rise, we tend to construct narratives about price developments in order to provide explanations why stocks (or the stock market in general) behaved in a certain way. By doing this we are under the impression that there are simple explanations for a decline or an increase of a certain stock and a causal connection between pieces of information and the stock price. Although this is sometimes true, it is not always the case and leaves us with the difficult task to look very closely at the information about the company, the stock price and also the narratives provided by analysts, the press and the company itself.

I am quite aware that I produce narratives myself as otherwise nobody would read the articles, but our job is still trying to focus on the facts and in my opinion there seem to be three reasons that can be connected directly to the stock price action:

Earnings release : Patterson Companies missed expectations from Wall Street as EPS missed by $0.09 and the guidance for 2018 was revised down as the non-GAAP EPS is now only expected to be in a range between $1.65 and $1.70 (previously $2.00 - $2.10). In August 2017, provided guidance was even between $2.25 and $2.40. Overall sales declined 1.6% and especially the dental sales declined almost 8%.

: Patterson Companies missed expectations from Wall Street as EPS missed by $0.09 and the guidance for 2018 was revised down as the non-GAAP EPS is now only expected to be in a range between $1.65 and $1.70 (previously $2.00 - $2.10). In August 2017, provided guidance was even between $2.25 and $2.40. Overall sales declined 1.6% and especially the dental sales declined almost 8%. Complaint from the Federal Trade Commission (NASDAQ:FTC) : Patterson Companies, Henry Schein and Banco Dental Supply control more than 85% of distributor sales of dental products and services nationwide and the FTC alleges the three companies violating U.S. antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse discounts. In the news release, the FTC claims: “Benco and Henry Schein allegedly entered into an agreement refusing to provide discounts to or compete for the business of buying groups. […] The complaint also asserts that Patterson joined the agreement.” In a first reaction, Patterson Companies denies the allegations: “The company believes that the allegations as described are meritless and intends to defend itself vigorously.”

: Patterson Companies, Henry Schein and Banco Dental Supply control more than 85% of distributor sales of dental products and services nationwide and the FTC alleges the three companies violating U.S. antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse discounts. In the news release, the FTC claims: “Benco and Henry Schein allegedly entered into an agreement refusing to provide discounts to or compete for the business of buying groups. […] The complaint also asserts that Patterson joined the agreement.” In a first reaction, Patterson Companies denies the allegations: “The company believes that the allegations as described are meritless and intends to defend itself vigorously.” Margins: The third aspect – margins – however cannot be linked to the stock price decline in the last few weeks, as margins have been declining for years now. But declining margins are certainly a reason for the overall weak performance of Patterson Companies. We mentioned above, that Patterson Companies is trying to increase its animal health business and that revenue increased mainly because of the animal health segment. When looking at the operating margins of the two segments, we see that dental has an operating margin of 11-12% in the last years, while animal health only has an operating margin of 2.8% in the last year (but not more than 4% in the years before). If the company is constantly trying to increase revenue from the animal health segment, margins will continue to decline and earnings per share might not grow as much as revenue.

(Source: Own work based on data from Morningstar)

Long-Term Counts

Investing is more about the future and expectations about revenue, earnings and free cash flow and the past development of a company is certainly beneficial information, but shouldn’t exclusively be used for an investment decision. As long-term investors we are also not concerned about the short-term development (next few quarters) but try to analyze how the company will perform over the next decades.

In a presentation from January 2017, the company expected headwinds for 2017 and 2018, but for the following years, the company predicts high growth rates. For the years 2017 – 2021, Patterson Companies forecasts 13%-15% RoIC on average. Further, the company is expecting organic revenue growth between 3% and 5%, but earnings per share are expected to grow between 8% and 10%.

(Source: Patterson Companies Presentation)

Keeping the declining margins in mind, we have to ask how Patterson Companies is expecting to grow earnings per share in the double digits – especially as in the past decade, the company was hardly able to grow EPS at all. But not just the revenue and EPS growth seems very optimistic. In the last decade, Patterson could only in one year (2008) report a RoIC over 13% - all the other years RoIC was between 8% and 13% and it seems quite optimistic to calculate with a return on invested capital of 13-15% for the next five years.

Despite all the criticism about the very ambitious and probably unrealistic goals of Patterson Companies we have to keep in mind that the company is well positioned and certainly has a competitive advantage. A market share of more than 30% in the dental market and 40% in the animal health market as well as a distribution system which is hard to match for new entrants and difficult to replicate, protects the company from new competitors. This creates a cost advantage for already existing companies. The dental distribution market is rather small, which is creating an additional burden to enter as a small market that is already distributed among a few companies is usually not the preferred market for new companies entering. However, already existing companies like Henry Schein or Banco Dental Supply have to be watched very closely. If Patterson Companies is trying to increase its business and revenue mostly by increasing the animal health segment, margins will probably stay low or go even lower as they are right now. Patterson might not necessarily put the wide moat at risk, but profitability might suffer because of the lower margins.

Finding The Right Entry Point

When thinking about an investment decision we can look at fundamental aspects as well as technical aspects and try to find the right entry point by combining the two. The first step is usually a discount cash flow analysis as it will tell us what price the stock should not exceed in order to be fairly valued. The second step – the fine tuning if you like – is technical analysis and it will tell us where is the best stock price to enter in the undervalued area and where the best points for a potential turnaround could be found.

Although revenue and earnings per share are important numbers to look at, what really counts is the free cash flow a company can generate. While Patterson Companies could generate between $200 million and $300 million free cash flow in the years from 2008 till 2013 (2009 as exception), in the last few years the free cash flow dropped significantly to $116 million in 2017 and only $77 million in 2016. As basis for our calculation we use the 10-year average of $190 million. If we assume a 0% growth rate for the next decade and a stable number of outstanding shares, the company is fairly valued for 10% annual return (intrinsic value: $22.84). I used an average, because I would see the average free cash flow of the last ten years as realistic number. However, I have to acknowledge that in the last two years, the company wasn’t able to come even close to that average. If we take the recent free cash flow as basis for our calculation, Patterson Companies is still severely overvalued in a no-growth scenario.

We mentioned above, that Patterson has very ambitious goals of 3-5% organic revenue growth and 8-10% EPS growth for the next years, but I honestly don’t see how the company could achieve such growth rates. The company wasn’t able to grow its net income and free cash flow in such dimensions in the past and the expansion into the low margin animal health segment is not helping to achieve high growth rates either. However, we can be conservative and calculate with a no-growth-scenario and take the same free cash flow as in the last ten years on average. If Patterson should surprise us and achieve its own growth target, it would only be better for investors. If Patterson should fail and not achieve growth, we don’t have a problem as we calculated with realistic numbers.

Let’s be conservative and assume that Patterson Companies will only be able to generate the same free cash flow in the future as it could on average in the last ten years. This leads to a fair intrinsic value of $22.84 and we can buy the stock below that level. From a technical point of view, a good entry point would be between $16 and $17.60 as the stock could find its bottom there. We find the lows of 2003 as well as 2008/2009 in that region which might be a support level for the stock once again. I realize that the already punished stock has to drop additional 20-25% to reach that price level. From a bull’s perspective, a 25% drop seems like a lot and certainly isn’t a small correction any more. But considering that the stock already dropped more than 50% and also taking into account the bad sentiment surrounding the stock and the entire pharmaceutical distribution segment, an additional decline wouldn’t be a shocker. And we also have to consider we are probably at the eve of a severe stock market correction or bear market which will draw individual stocks down with it.

Investor-Friendly: Share Buybacks And Dividends

In the last decade, Patterson Companies reduced the number of outstanding shares from 133 million in 2008 to 94 million right now and probably will continue to reduce the number of outstanding shares.

But the company is not just buying back shares but is also paying its investors a quarterly dividend since 2010. Since then the company also raised the dividend once a year (every fourth quarter) to currently $0.26 a quarter ($1.04 annually). Technically, the company should have raised its dividend in March 2018, but declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 again. For 2017, the payout ratio was about 55% and the dividend can be described as safe as it leaves room for increases although the payout ratio is not extremely low either. But we don’t have to fear the company won’t be able to pay its dividend from its generated cash flow. The dividend yield is currently about 4.7% which is – considering the overall market – an extremely good dividend yield and should make the company an interesting investment for dividend investors. Over the past five years, the company increased its dividend about 13% annually and although I wouldn’t expect such increases for the near future, we can at least be confident the company will continue to increase the already high dividend.

Conclusion

Patterson Companies is among the top stocks on my watchlist as the company has a wide moat protecting its business, a high dividend yield and is definitely fairly valued right now. If we assume that Patterson can achieve growth over the years to come, the stock is already undervalued. Nevertheless, I would like to wait for Patterson Companies to drop a little further and I am hoping for a real bargain at about $17 in the months to come.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.