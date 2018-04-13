Why TD Ameritrade Will Trade Higher After Earnings

Over half the analysts following AMTD have raised their estimates in the last 30 days, but the composite estimate is 12% below what the company reported last quarter.

What to Expect From the TD Ameritrade Earnings Announcement:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) announces earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Let's take a look at how the company has performed in the recent past. Here are the numbers for AMTD for the last eight quarterly earnings announcements:

AMTD has managed to exceed estimates for the past three quarters, but earlier results were less consistent. The best result occurred in the January 22, 2018 announcement when they exceeded estimates by 53%. Yet the stock fell 2% on the news, a good indication that expectations were running even higher than the published estimates. The stock had risen nearly 8% in the two weeks running up to the announcement day, making it the largest pre-announcement gain for the eight quarters and a strong indicator that expectations were running unusually high.

The green numbers in the table are less than the price of the stock on the close of the day before the announcement. The pattern for AMTD is similar to what we see for most companies heading into earnings - the stock usually trades higher as hopes rise for a positive announcement. Short-term gains in the stock prior to the announcement are common. If you are interested in buying shares of AMTD, now might be an excellent time to do it. For seven of the last eight quarters, if you had bought the stock two weeks before the announcement day, you could have bought it for less money than it was trading for after the announcement. The only time this was not true was when results fell 9% below estimates and the stock fell 4% on the news. That was by far the worst performance compared to estimates for the two years and seems to be an atypical outlier. Even though the stock fell 2% after earnings last quarter, you still would have picked up the stock for less money had you bought it at any time in the two weeks prior to the announcement than after results were made public.

Analysts seem to favor AMTD over its closest competitors in the discount brokerage industry, Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW):

AMTD IBKR SCHW Strong Buy 36% 29% 43% Buy 21% 0% 7% Hold 43% 43% 43% Sell 0% 0% 7% Strong Sell 0% 29% 0%



AMTD is ranked as either a strong buy or buy by 57% of the analysts, better than the 50% favoring SCHW and only 29% designating that honor for IBKR (and an equal number rate it as a strong sell). Two analysts have raised their ranking for AMTD in 2018, and a third initiated coverage with an Outperform ranking.

Ten of the fifteen analysts who follow AMTD have raised their estimates for the current quarter over the last 30 days (while only one has lowered his estimate). Yet the composite estimate is only $.71 which is less than the $.80 that they reported last quarter. That doesn't make much sense to me. Volatility has soared in the first quarter of 2018. When volatility rises, investors typically make more trades, especially with options. If anything, AMTD should be reporting higher earnings when volatility is higher, and it certainly has been much higher in the first quarter of 2018 than it was in the last quarter of 2017 when they made $.80.

AMTD crushed estimates in the January announcement (beating the expected number by 53%, by far the greatest report in the last two years). From my experience, when a company beats estimates by such a large number after several quarters of less spectacular results, if they had wanted to, they could have reported even greater numbers. Companies always have some discretion as to which quarter some expenses get charged against. When it looks like results are going to be far better than anyone expected, there is a good chance that they will push some expenses into the next quarter to give themselves a little cushion in case things are quite so good next time around. I have watched this phenomenon take place many times over my 40+ years of watching the market. I would be surprised if AMTD doesn't beat estimates by a fair amount this quarter.

The technical indicators seem to support a bullish sentiment as well:

AMTD has been held higher by a rising trendline that originates from a low posted in October. The most recent dip, in late March, saw buyer's stepping in from a confluence created by the rising trendline and a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement measured from lows printed in February to the recent high posted in late March. The stock has held above its 50-day moving average suggesting that bulls remain in control.

The options are pricing in a 4.1% stock fluctuation after the announcement. This more than doubles the 1.75% fluctuation over the past eight quarters. For investors bullish on the company, this would seem to be a great time to write an out-of-the-money short-term call on the stock and enjoy some generous premium income as well as some price appreciation once the announcement is made.

At Terry's Tips, we have developed what we call the Diagonal Condor Earnings Strategy as our preferred way to use options at earnings time. We particularly like situations where the options market has priced in a greater fluctuation than the stock usually changes after the announcement. You might check out the trades we suggest for AMTD here.

To summarize our thinking, we believe that AMTD will move higher after the announcement. Recent analyst thinking is bullish, but not nearly as much as we feel the prospects deserve. There seems to be technical support for a higher stock price as well.

Unless the stock rallies strongly between now and April 22 (an indication that expectations have grown unrealistically high), we expect to see a nice gain in the stock price after earnings are announced. Current estimates seem to be far less than warranted by the current high level of volatility and the recent earnings record for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMTD OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.