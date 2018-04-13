Sodexo SA - A Resilient Consumer Discretionary Company

Following a reduction in guidance earlier this year, Sodexo's stock price has declined meaningfully and the company is now worth taking a close look.

Despite operating in an industry that is rarely at the center of attention of the investment community, Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXAY)(OTCPK:SDXOF) is a solid and resilient consumer discretionary company that is worth putting on your radar for a number of reasons described in more detail below.

Company background & description

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo is the second-largest food services company globally. As of the end of 2017, the company served over 100m customers daily in 80 countries, employing some 427’000 people worldwide.

The company organizes itself along two main segments: i.) on-site services, and ii.) benefit & reward services. In 2017, on-site services accounted for 96% of sales and 77% of operating profits, while benefit & reward services accounted for only 4% of sales but 23% of operating profits. Across both reporting segments, food services account for 66% of total sales, with other services such as facility-management accounting for over 30% of sales. The company derived 44% of sales from North America, 38% from Europe, and 18% from the rest of the world in 2017.

Industry background

According to market-leader Compass Group Plc, the global food services market amounts to over US$ 250 billion annually. It is a highly-fragmented market, in which less than 25% is served by global companies such as Compass Group, Sodexo, and a few other players. Smaller, regional players account for another 25% of the global market, leaving a sizable 50% of the market self-operated, which represents a structural growth opportunity related to the ongoing trend of outsourcing to drive cost savings. Overall, the global food services market is expected to grow at about 4% over the next decade.

Competitive position & barriers to entry

Sodexo operates in what is essentially a duopoly, as far as global players are concerned. The market leader, Compass Group Plc, holds a global market share of approx. 11% in 2017, while Sodexo is the #2 player with a global market share of approx. 9%.

As such, Sodexo holds a strong competitive position in this market, protected by customer switching costs, as well as some level of intangible assets related to brand name and a small cost advantage from scale versus smaller regional players.

Customer switching costs stem from the fact that food services contracts are typically multi-year agreements, with legacy contracts ranging from 3 to 5 years. More recently, Sodexo has pursued a differentiated strategy, whereby it aims to sell ‘integrated contracts’ to its clients, combining food services with other facility-management activities. Not only are such integrated contracts of greater length (for example, Sodexo signed a 10y contract with Rio Tinto in 2016), they also serve to further embed the firm into their client’s activities. As a result, client retention rates in the industry are extremely high. For instance, Sodexo boasts a 90%+ client retention rate over the past decade, and a client retention rate of 94% in 2017.

Another aspect that differentiates Sodexo from its competition is its benefits & reward services segment, which offers pre-paid vouchers (such as a meal pass, gift pass, culture pass, sport pass, childcare pass, mobility pass, …) to employees on behalf of their employers. This is a highly profitable and asset-light business, which contributes over 20% of the firm’s operating earnings.

Overall, we would argue that as one of only two global food services providers in a highly-fragmented market, Sodexo is well-positioned to benefit from the structural growth of what remains largely under-penetrated market.

Fundamental profile

Profitability, capital efficiency, and returns on investment:

While profitability levels in the food services industry aren’t particularly high, as these represent services of low value-added to customers, they are remarkably stable, even during severe macroeconomic downturns. As shown next page, over the past 10 years, Sodexo has consistently achieved operating margins of 5-6%. This is of course helped by the fact that there is a high share of recurring revenues via multi-year contracts. There is some operating leverage built into these business models, and Sodexo will typically benefit from a higher growth environment in expanding operating margins (and vice versa).

While not terribly attractive in terms of profitability levels, food services companies such as Sodexo are very capital-light businesses, both in terms of fixed assets and working capital requirements. As a result, the average asset turn over the past 10 years is nearly 1.5x, while the invested capital and equity turns are approx. 2.5x and 6.0x respectively.

Therefore, Sodexo consistently generates ROICs and ROEs in excess of our hurdle rates, averaging nearly 10% and 18% respectively over the past 10 years.

Growth:

Sodexo’s growth profile over the past decade is pretty indicative of what one can expect from the company going forward. Once again, perhaps the main thing that stands out is how resilient the underlying business is, even during weak macroeconomic backdrops such as the 2008-2009 period. Having said that, it should be noted that the growth rates below incorporate external growth via acquisitions, and that Sodexo did make meaningful acquisitions in 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2017.

Looking forward, total sales should grow slightly in excess of global GDP growth, at approx. 4% p.a.. Operating profits and EPS can reasonably be expected to grow a tad faster, resulting in mid-single-digit EPS growth rate.

Cashflows:

As an asset-light business model, Sodexo is a highly cash-generative company. This is helped by the fact that the company holds little to no inventory, and is typically able to collect receivables within 70 days. As a result, its cash conversion cycle is only 40 days on average over the past decade, with working capital averaging only 10% of sales.

Predictably, earnings quality and cash conversion are therefore very high. Over the past decade, cash from operations has averaged over 150% of net income, and free cash flow has averaged over 100% of net income.

Financial position

Sodexo is in a strong financial position which affords the company a significant amount of flexibility. At the end of fiscal 2017, the company had over € 3’500m in debt, over € 2’000m in cash & equivalents, and about € 3’500m in shareholders’ equity. Its net debt to equity stood at about 40%, and net debt to EBITDA stood at 1x. Note that these figures exclude approx. EUR 900m held as restricted cash and financial assets related to the benefits & rewards services activity, which, if included to the firm’s cash & equivalents, would further reduce leverage metrics.

Sodexo’s debt load of EUR 3.5b at the end of 2017 carried an average cost of 2.4%. Over 90% of the debt is contracted at a fixed interest rate. Nearly 60% of the debt load is EUR-denominated, while the rest is mainly US$-denominated. Nearly 60% of the firm’s debt load has a maturity of over 5 years.

Management team & track record of capital allocation decisions

As is not uncommon for family-owned businesses, Sodexo has had a very low level of management turnover throughout its corporate history. Pierre Bellon founded the company and ran it as CEO between 1966 and 2005, at which point he became Chairman of the Board. He remained Chairman of the Board until 2016, until his daughter Sophie Bellon took over. It is also worth noting that another 4 family members are also on the company’s Board of Directors.

Michel Landel ran Sodexo as CEO between 2005 and 2018, and has completed a 30+ year career at the company. In January 2018, Denis Machuel was appointed as Sodexo’s new CEO. Previously, he ran the firm’s highly profitable benefits & rewards services segment and has been at the company since 2007.

Sodexo’s historical track record of capital allocation decisions paints a remarkably coherent and consistent picture. First and foremost, the company aims to achieve profitable growth of approx. 4-7% p.a. over the mid-term by a combination of organic and external growth via acquisitions. Remaining cashflows are typically returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

As shown below, capital expenditures in productive assets as well as acquisitions have accounted for approx. 60% of the firm’s cumulative operating cash over the past decade, split more or less equally. The remaining 40% have been returned to shareholders, mainly via dividends (30%) and share buybacks (10%).

Dividend

The Group’s dividend policy is ‘aimed at securing long-term shareholder loyalty’ by a regularly increasing the dividend, a dividend payout ratio of around 50% of net income, and a dividend premium of 10% for shareholders who have held their shares in registered form for an unbroken period of at least four years (capped at 0.5% of the share capital for any single shareholder).

This is a rather unusual combination of items, but which combined are clearly in the interest of income-focused investors. And the dividend premium of 10% for long-term shareholders is a nice touch.

Looking at the company’s dividend track record since 1992, or a 26-year period, one can observe that the company has never cut its dividend, although it did freeze it for a couple of years on a number of occasions (1993-1995, 2000-2001, 2002-2003, 2008-2009). On the positive side, the company has increased its regular dividend per share at a CAGR of 9% over the past decade, and 11% since 1992.

The fiscal 2017 dividend rate of € 2.75 per share represents a yield of 3.5% at today’s price, vs. 2.4% for the MSCI World and 3.2% for the CAC 40. The EPS and CFO payout ratios stand at approx. 57% and 39% respectively. Considering the reasonable payout ratio, the strong balance sheet, and the firm’s resilient underlying business, we rate the dividend as very safe presently. We believe that the company will grow the dividend at about the same pace as long-term earnings per share growth of about 5.0%, which together with the current 3.5% yield, leads to a total return proposition of 8.5%. This only just about matches our current hurdle rate for a (defensive) consumer discretionary company such as Sodexo.

Last, please note that the dividend is paid out annually, typically throughout the month of February. Dividend payments from public French companies are subject to a 30% withholding tax. Having said that, under the double taxation treaty between the U.S. and France, U.S. investors are only subject to a 15% withholding tax. This does however require some paperwork. Whether you are considering investing in the shares listed on the Paris stock exchange, or the American Depositary Share (ADR), you should first assess the tax consequences of such an investment.

Valuation

We model Sodexo’s intrinsic value using a range of valuation methodologies including a discounted cashflow model, a dividend discount model, earnings power, and multiples, to derive a fair value estimate of approx. € 90-100 per share, or an upside of 15-20%.

To give you more details on the main inputs to our DCF model, we assume sales to grow at a CAGR of only 3% over the next 10 years, average EBIT margins just shy of 6%, a 2% terminal growth rate, and a WACC of 7% (CoE of 9%, CoD of 2.7%, and equity ratio of 80%).

Looking at forward (FY18) valuation multiples based on consensus estimates, we would argue that Sodexo is attractively priced relative to its historical trading range. The current forward PE multiple of about 15x is sensibly below both its 10y and 20y averages of 18x and 20x respectively.

According to our estimates, the forward free cash flow yield is close to 7%, and EV/EBIT is about 11x, both of which are reasonable in today’s market.

Ownership

The Bellon family owns slightly over 40% of the outstanding shares, but control nearly 56% of the voting rights. Most of the remaining outstanding shares are held by French and foreign institutions, amongst which First Eagle, Janus, Comgest, Artisan Partners, and DNCA Investments.

We generally have a positive inclination towards family businesses, and like the owner-operator model, as it creates a strong alignment of interests between all stakeholders. However, we do believe that it is very important for family-owned businesses to adhere to sensible corporate governance practices, and think long and hard about succession planning. Here, we take comfort in the fact that if need be, the company is willing to go outside of the family in order to find the necessary business acumen to run the firm, as evidenced by the recent appointment of a second consecutive CEO that isn’t part of the Bellon family.

Risks & red flags

Macroeconomic risk: the company is exposed to broader economic conditions, and certain sectors that it serves can be highly cyclical (i.e. energy and mining). The company also serves entities in the public sector, which are in an increasingly precarious financial position.

Client retention: Sodexo’s business depends on retaining and renewing contracts with existing clients, and bidding successfully for new contracts. This generally depends on various factor including the quality, cost and suitability of its services, and its ability to deliver differentiating services. The firm’s historical client retention rate has been in excess of 90%, but there is always a risk of new entrants in what is generally a low barriers to entry business.

Safety risk: being engaged in the business of providing food services to over 100m customer every day, the company is exposed to safety risks.

Cost inflation: the company typically engages in a mixture of P&L and cost-plus contract, which provides it with some pricing power (although with a delay). It is however exposed to both price and wage inflation.

Acquisition risk: the company has and will continue to perform acquisitions, which carries a level of integration risk. Having said that, the company typically make deals of sensible sizes, reducing the complexity of large acquisitions.

FX risk: Sodexo’s financial statements are subject to foreign currency translation effects. However, exchange rate fluctuations do not generate operational risk, because each subsidiary bills its revenues and incurs its expenses in the same currency. The company uses derivative instruments to manage its exposure to interest rate and foreign exchange risk.

Initial conclusions

Sodexo is a family-owned business that boasts a solid 50+ year corporate history. In that time, the company has established itself as the #2 player in the global food services market, not far behind market leader Compass Group Plc.

The company has an ‘installed base’ of over 100 customers and a proven ability to retain and attract new clients, which makes for a highly resilient business. The underlying market is expected to continue to grow steadily as a result of the structural trend of outsourcing, in what remains a largely unpenetrated market. The company consistently runs a profitable business and achieves satisfactory return levels while maintaining a high level of financial strength and flexibility. Despite the second consecutive CEO appointment going to a non-family member, Sodexo remains a family-owned and family-controlled business, which largely aligns the interests of all stakeholders, resulting in a sensible capital allocation policy. Shareholders are regularly remunerated via dividend payments, and long-term shareholders are rewarded for their loyalty.

Appendix

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PARIS-LISTED SHARES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.