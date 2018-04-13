Tesaro: Time To Buy

Tesaro is pursuing a broad development program for niraparib in ovarian cancer, which, if executed appropriately, will provide significant competitive advantage for niraparib in this indication over other PARP inhibitors.

Tesaro’s (TSRO) share has lost 70% of its value over the last year. Initial valuation was driven by buy-out prospects at its peak. Now, investors have lost confidence in the company, mostly in favor of Clovis (NASDAQ:CLVS), due to competitive pressures and the recent adverse reactions (hypersensitivity) seen with Varubi. Tesaro did not benefit from the hype of the stock markets at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018 and current market cap is now in line with that of Clovis.

Tesaro’s main asset is the PARP inhibitor niraparib [Zejula]. At the time of writing, there are three PARP inhibitors approved by the FDA: Olaparib [Lynparza] (NYSE:AZN), rucaparib [Rubraca] (CLVS) and niraparib [Zejula] (NASDAQ:TSRO). PARP inhibitors, once a class that lost the favor of pharmaceutical developers, today represent an important therapeutic class to treat specific indications in ovarian cancer (it has been said that PARP inhbitors “have the potential to change the ovarian cancer therapy in ways that have not been seen since the introduction of paclitaxel in 1993”) and breast cancer. PARP inhibitors’ role could be significantly expanded in the future beyond these indications, and they could end up playing an important role in the immune-oncology -IO- space as well.

Several SA contributors have provided their view on Tesaro and Clovis lately (see the pieces by Altum Research and Bret Jensen). In this article, I provide my opinion on Tesaro and I focus on providing some context on the ovarian cancer indication and some commentary on the potential role of PARP inhibitors beyond BRCA+ cancers.

Ovarian cancer

Current approval and understanding differences in indications

According to NIH, there were approximately 22,500 new cases of ovarian cancer in 2017 and in 2014 there were 222,060 women living with ovarian cancer in the United States. 70-80% of patients present in advanced disease, which has a bad prognosis, and although most patients respond to first line therapy with platinum, 70-90% of patients will recur. As it can be seen unmet need is very substantial.

Olaparib [Lynparza] (AZN) and rucaparib [Rubraca] (CLVS), were approved to treat advanced ovarian cancer (in 2014 and 2016, respectively) in patients with prior lines of therapy and BRCA+ mutation. There are differences in the approved indications between products in terms of lines of therapy and types of mutations (germ-line vs germ-line /somatic), but the important point here is the fact that the approval was only granted for patients with the BRCA+ mutation. Approximately, 10-15% of ovarian cancer patients present with the BRCA+ mutation.

Beyond ovarian cancer, Lynparza was recently approved for breast cancer in BRCA+ patients. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is developing talazoparib also for BRCA+ breast cancer patients. A number of PARP inhibitors are being studied in a number of cancer types actually. For a nice review, I recommend this article in Science.

Coming back to ovarian cancer, niraparib [Zejula] was approved in 2017 (later that the previous two) in a different and broader indication: maintenance therapy of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer in patients with partial or complete response to a platinum based chemotherapy. That is, not restricted to those patients with the BRCA mutation.

This makes a very important difference, obviously, given that, again, only 10-15% of patients with sporadic ovarian cancer have a positive BRCA mutation. And this difference is the one that has allowed Zejula to become, according to Tesaro, the most widely prescribed, PARP inhibitor in ovarian cancer (6 out of 10 patients in the US), with more than 4,000 patients already treated since approval.

AZ has, however, caught up and brought Lynparza to approval also in maintenance in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer, regardless of BRCA mutation. Clovis’ Rubraca was just approved for the same indication on the 6th of April 2018. All the three PARP inhibitors can be used in the same ovarian cancer indication now in the US.

This head start for Tesaro in the maintenance setting in recurrent ovarian cancer remains in Europe, though. Niraparib was the first PARP approved in ovarian cancer regardless of mutation status in Europe, and it is already selling in Germany. Lynparza is only approved for BRCA+ ovarian cancer patients in Europe. The second and broader maintenance indication is expected in Q2. Rubraca is actually not approved at all in Europe and the initial approval (for BRCA+ patients only) is expected towards mid of 2018. After the first approval, Clovis actually needs to file the application of the second, and more interesting maintenance indication, whose approval would take an additional 8-12 months, after the first approval. This is a misunderstanding from some Clovis investors in some commentary I have seen, and so I wanted to be granular here. The point is that being first to market in identical indications is actually very important in Europe, so timing matters here.

With regards to efficacy and safety of niraparib [Zejula] vs rucaparib [Rubraca] and olaparib [Lynparza], there has been some commentary comparing rucaparib and niraparib specifically, suggesting that rucaparib is “the winner”. The publications that one needs to read to arrive at some conclusions are the following: niraparib [The NOVA trial was published in the New England Journal of Medicine], rucaparib [Ariel 3 study], and olaparib [studies SOLO-2 and so called study 19].

Not all PARP inhibitors are equal, of course, and there are pharmacodynamic differences, pharmacokinetic differences and may be different resistance patterns. But to me, with the current data, there is no foundation to claim “winners” among the three in the currently approved indications.

With regards to safety, a rate of 29% thrombocytopenia has been reported with niraparib and some have seen in this a disadvantage. Rates of discontinuation due to this adverse event (as well as neutropenia and anemia) were very low (≤ 3%). The recent analysis published by Tesaro at Society for Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2018 provides very good guidance on dose modification to clinicians, with no impact on efficacy. Management of adverse events is the "bread and butter" of oncology clinical practice and, in my opinion, I don’t think this issue puts niraparib at a significant competitive disadvantage over rucaparib.

With regards to commercial performance, Zejula is the current PARP market leader in the US in ovarian cancer with a share of 60%, according to Tesaro. Sales have been growing since launch for a total of $108 million in 2017, after its approval in April. Tesaro’s investment behind the compound is significant, with SGA reported at $340 million during 2017. This includes the whole of SGA expenses, and certainly the commercial effort behind the compound. Guidance from management for 2018 is $255-275 million for the compound.

Lynparza’s sales were $297 million (remember the compound is approved in ovarian and BRCA+ breast cancer) with growth of 11% in the US year on year. There is management focus on this product and I expect sales to progress.

Clovis recorded sales for rucaparib of $55.5 million for the whole of 2017. Sales in Q4 2017 ($17M) were flat vs Q3 ($17). In my opinion, even if the launch is restricted to the smaller indication, this is not good progress for Rubraca. SGA expenses totaled $138.9 million for the full year 2017. In my opinion, Rubraca faces formidable competition.

Other indications within the broader ovarian cancer setting

Beyond the recurrent setting, the other important indications are the first-line setting in advance ovarian cancer and the resistant setting (to platinum therapy). Tesaro is pursuing a comprehensive development strategy in ovarian cancer that encompasses all these settings and several combinations within them.

Source: company presentation.

Starting with platinum resistant ovarian cancer, Tesaro recently reported encouraging data, in my view, on the combination of pembrolizumab [Keytruda] and Zejula in the TOPACIO trial.

According to Tesaro, at the time of data cutoff, 60 patients were evaluable in the TOPACIO trial; these patients were heavily pre-treated, and 29% were platinum refractory. Overall response rate was 25% and disease control rate was 68%; ORR was 24% in the platinum refractory population. Response rates were not dependent on biomarker status. PARP inhibitors are believed face cross-resistance to platinum and Tesaro’s management cites response rates of 10-15% for anti-PD-1 monotherapies in this ovarian cancer population. With the obvious caution of making broad comparisons, the TOPACIO trial data in the ovarian cancer subset looks encouraging to me.

Regarding the first line therapy in ovarian cancer, Tesaro is pursuing 1) combination with Avastin [OVARIO trial], 2) the broadening of the maintenance indication after first-line therapy with platinum [PRIMA trial] and 3) combination therapy again with an anti-PD1, this time with its own asset TSR-042 [FIRST trial].

Starting with the IO combination, there is strong rationale for using anti-PD1s in ovarian cancer in the first place. Here is some perspective on the topic. The combination of PARP inhibitors and anti-PD1/L1s may work synergistically as well (some context below). Tesaro is pursuing this combination with internal assets. AZ is pursuing combinations with Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) asset Keytruda, and Clovis with Opdivo, from BMS (NYSE:BMY). I personally like the strategy of owning both assets in a combination, because that is a strategic advantage over relying on the commercial strategy of a partner, and having to pay for it. Many investors are not counting on the IO portfolio of Tesaro, because these assets are in early stages and there are other PD-1 assets out there. In my opinion, these assets have strategic value and provide flexibility.

Regarding the combination/maintenance with Platinum therapy in first line ovarian cancer, both olaparib and niraparib, alongside veliparib, new player here from Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV), are being studied in this setting.

They key point here is that Tesaro is pursuing in the front line setting the same strategy that was followed in the recurrent setting, that is, not limiting Zejula to BRCA+ ovarian patients [PRIMA study, NCT02655016]. In the PRIMA study, patients are being offered Zejula after frontline Platinum therapy and patients are stratified for HDR deficiency, but BRCA mutation is not a requirement. The PRIMA trial reads out around august of 2019.

What are AZ and Clovis doing in the front-line space?

AZ is evaluating olaparib in BRCA+ patients following first line platinum in the SOLO-1 trial [NCT01844986]. Expected read-out for this trial is in the first half of 2018. Again, patients are required to have a documented BRCA mutation, so the indication will be limited to these patients (around 15-20%). AZ is aware that, just like in the recurrent setting, PARP inhibitors could help patients beyond the BRCA mutation. This is good news for patients without the mutation. This is why the PAOLA-1 trial [NCT02477644] is ongoing. This trial does not exclude patients without the mutation. This more interesting trial reads out at a later stage, in June 2022. Just like in the recurrent setting.

With regards to Rubraca, I am not aware of any trials in first-line ovarian cancer sponsored by Clovis, either in BRCA+ or the broader patient population. There is one interesting study [MITO25, NCT03462212] sponsored by investigators in an academic center in Milan that will be studying rucaparib in front-line setting using “broad” eligibility criteria. This is a single center, investigator sponsored, open-label study that may or may not (most probably) be enough for FDA approval in this setting. But I call it out because, if anything, it is evidence of the validation of Tesaro’s strategy.

Without a comprehensive development strategy in ovarian cancer, the commercial prospects or Rubraca in ovarian cancer are likely to be less significant than either olaparib or niraparib.

Veliparib (ABBV) is also being studied in the front-line setting ovarian cancer, in patients with BRCA+ mutation [NCT02470585]. We don’t know how the trial will read, but veliparib already missed the primary endpoints two phase III trials. As pointed out in the Science article that I referred to before, there may be very significant pharmacological differences when comparing PARP inhibitors.

In my opinion, if executed well, the comprehensive development strategy of Tesaro in ovarian cancer may allow Zejula to become one of the main PARP inhibitors in ovarian cancer, together with the formidable competitor from AZ Lynparza.

Beyond ovarian cancer

Beyond ovarian cancer, PARP inhibitors are being developed in a number of indications. Most prominent indications are breast cancer, prostate cancer and lung cancer. Moreover, some of these indications don’t rely on patients being BRCA+.

The idea is to target tumors that share the molecular features of BRCA-mutant tumors — that is, those with ‘BRCAness’. For an excellent review on the topic I recommend this article in Nature. BRCA1 and BRCA2 are key for the process of DNA repair. Loss of function BRCA mutations cause tumors and other specific molecular features that render tumors susceptible to PARP inhibition. The hypothesis is that other molecular features that result in DNA repair deficits may also cause susceptibility to PARP inhibitors, beyond BRCA mutation. An example of a sporadic cancer that shares some of these 'BRCAness' features would be Triple Negative Breast Cancer. An example of a feature that could be shared across tumor types that share the BRCAness signature is sensitivity to platinum therapy. An example of a tumor that is sensible to platinum is (epithelial) ovarian cancer, as a whole. Another example: non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC]. The science behind this is fascinating and I encourage readers to spend some time digging into this, because the PARP inhibitors class is not another "anodine" small molecule inhibitor-type.

We don’t know whether this is going to work-out, but it may be that PARP inhibition works in these tumors that share these molecular features of BRCAness. The road, however looks bumpy and there will be setbacks. We have already pointed to the fact that veliparib missed two phase III studies: they were in TNBC and NSCLC, actually. But as pointed out not all PARP inhibitors share the same pharmacological features.

In a prior phase II trial, there were no confirmed responses with olaparib in TNBC.

Connecting this with the PARP inhibitors and combination in the IO space: it is thought that anti-PD1/L1s work well when there is high mutational burden an neoantigen formation, so PARP inhbition and these agents may work synergistically. Merck and AZ seemed to think so when they signed a “strategic worldwide collaboration to maximise the potential of PARP inhibitors in combination with PD-L1/PD-1 medicines”.

I personally think that PARP inhibitors as a category has potential beyond the specific approvals in BRCA+ ovarian and BRCA+ breast cancer and that not all molecules are the same. The potential for IO combinations is plausible in some indications, but of course needs to be demonstrated.

Niraparib, specifically, is being developed in a number of indications beyond ovarian, namely TNBC (data to be presented at ASCO'18 from the TOPACIO trial), NSCLC and prostate cancer, that I am aware of.

Other Tesaro assets

Varubi (oral tablets) is the other marketed compound. Sales were tiny in 2017 ($11.9 million) in the US.

The other assets in clinical development stage are TSR-022 (anti-TIM-3 antibody) and TSR-033 (anti-LAG-3 antibody) and the mentioned TSR-042 (anti-PD1). The previous two assets are interesting mechanisms of action and the TSR-042 is a strategic asset to me. Of course, they are in early stages.

Milestones and latest financials

Here is a snapshot of the upcoming news flow provided by Tesaro.

Source: Company presentation.

As can be seen, there are some significant read-outs in 2018.

With regards to financials Tesaro reported for the full year (2017), R&D expenses of $308.7 million and SG&A expenses of $336.8 million. That is a lot, actually.

As of December 31, 2017, Tesaro had approximately $643.1 million in cash. Tesaro managed to ink a credit facility of $500 million at the end of 2017 and it plans to draw $200 million in 2018 from this facility. Revenue for 2018 is expected in the $310 to $345 million range. Tesaro anticipates year-end 2018 cash and cash equivalents to be approximately $400 million.

Valuation

It is always challenging to me to come up with valuations. Plus, I always tend to think there is a lot of variability in parameters that drive huge swings, but if we try to back-engineer, here is an insight.

Current market cap is around $3 Billion. This valuation can be explained with 2 billion in sales in US and Europe (a third less than what Tesaro seems to project in ovarian cancer - $3 Billion in some slides) in 8 years from now, with a probability of success of 80%, a multiple of 5 and a discount rate of 13%. I personally think these numbers make sense.

And this valuation basically means that 1) the additional indications of niraparib beyond ovarian cancer 2) the revenue from partnerships outside US/EU 3) niraparib’s potential in IO combinations (this is a long shot), 3) the value of early assets (TSR-022, TSR-033, TSR-042) and 4) the sales from Varubi (not huge), are an upside at this point.

To sum up I think Tesaro’s development program in ovarian cancer will position Zejula very well in this indication and its current valuation may provide with an opportunity that bodes well for the future.

