REX American: A Good To Great Ethanol Company

When it comes to making ethanol profitably, no other public company comes close to REX American Resources (REX). Since 2013, the company has doubled the profits of its two primary peers Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) and Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE). While other ethanol firms focus on financial engineering and/or leveraged acquisitions, REX has quietly and steadily built a cash cow. Unlike these peers who have arguably over-extended themselves to grow, REX has paid off all of its long-term debt and continues to buy back its public shares. Since 2014, REX has already purchased 18% of its shares, and recently announced a plan to buy back another $50 million. With over $190 million in cash, we should expect to see REX's share buy-back program increase.

REX is a low-cost producer because it built large, high quality ethanol plants with good logistics. REX has out-performed its public peers almost every single quarter in terms of EBITDA per gallon since 2013. Over this timeframe, REX's average EBITDA per gallon has been 35 cents/gal, while PEIX's average margin has been 13 cents/gal and GPRE's average margin has been 19 cents/gal. In other words, REX is on average TWICE as profitable as its peers. Not all ethanol companies are created equal.

Stuart Rose - A Level Five Leader?

In the book Good To Great, Jim Collins introduces the concept of a Level Five leader - the kind of leader who can take a good company and make it great.

Level 5 leaders display a powerful mixture of personal humility and indomitable will. They're incredibly ambitious, but their ambition is first and foremost for the cause, for the organization and its purpose, not themselves. While Level 5 leaders can come in many personality packages, they are often self-effacing, quiet, reserved, and even shy. Every good-to-great transition in our research began with a Level 5 leader who motivated the enterprise more with inspired standards than inspiring personality. - Jim Collins

If one looks at the share performance of REX, it is easy to see that the company matches the out-performance of other companies in Mr. Collins' Good To Great research sample. Here is REX's performance from September 2007 to September 2017 versus various stock indices.

I have never met Stuart Rose, but I certainly admire what he has done and how he has done it. If you listen to the company quarterly calls, it is clear to see that he is self-effacing; he gives any credit to all of the people who make REX a great company. When asked a question, he talks straight and doesn't make promises that he cannot keep.

The company is about is un-flashy as a company can be. Its website might have been designed in the 1990s. On the other hand, REX sells a commodity and it quite frankly doesn't need a good website. REX isn't trying to promote its stock for retail investors. In fact, if you look at the ownership list for REX, you can see that it is majority owned by institutions and insiders.

Stuart Rose owns 8.6% of the company and therefore his interests are fully aligned with shareholders. I agree with Mr. Rose that a share buy-back plan is the best thing that the company can currently do with its cash. At the end of 2017, there were approximately 6.6 million shares of REX stock outstanding. At a recent value of $73/share, REX has a market capitalization of about $482 million. The current $50 million buy-back plan could therefore increase the future value of each share by 10%.

Stuart Rose's "hedgehog concept" was to focus on large, high quality ethanol plants with good logistics, and find good farming and other partners nearby. Meanwhile, REX continues to upgrade, improve and de-bottleneck its world-class facilities. It is clear to see that Mr. Rose is following through with his original mission. It is impressive to think that the company has followed this disciplined plan for such a long time. The company paid off all of its long-term debt, and now they are focused on buying back stock. This is business fundamentals at its finest.

Stuart Rose as a business leader reminds me of Vince Lombardi as a football coach. Vince Lombardi would line up his players at the beginning of each season and say, "Gentlemen, this is a football."

REX Financial Analysis and Forecast

Since REX has little or no investment banking needs, Wall Street analysts don't cover it. You see, if REX announced that it was going to do an "infrastructure MLP" or a large leveraged acquisition, then the Wall Street analysts might initiate coverage with a buy rating in order to get the investment banking business. This is unfortunately how the game works . . . and also why you shouldn't trust the stock recommendations of a Wall Street sell-side analyst.

Having founded and run a biofuel company for 10 years, I understand the importance of having very little debt in a volatile commodity environment. The best thing that any biofuel company can do is to eliminate financial leverage. This enables them to ride out any margin storms that are sure to arise.

REX originally built its high-quality ethanol plants for about $2.0/gal of installed capacity, and now its enterprise value suggests that the company is worth less than $0.90/gal. As a result, it is very clear that REX should keep buying back its stock. There is quite frankly no point in REX making an external acquisition when its stock is as under-valued as it is now.

Here my forecast for REX earnings for 2018. Ethanol earnings can be quite variable, and as a result my forecast changes regularly.

The stock has a favorable forward P/E ratio in part because it has zero forecast tax liability. REX's recent acquisition of a renewable coal facility may enable REX to offset income taxes for the next several years. This is yet another problem deftly solved by a disciplined, exceptional company.

If ethanol margins increase from here, then REX forward earnings will look very attractive. One might even consider an investment in REX at this point to be equivalent to a low-cost call option on future spikes in ethanol margins.

What About the RFS?

There has been a lot of discussion about the Renewable Fuel Standard ("RFS") this year, and that discussion has likely contributed to the recent softness in ethanol company shares. Despite claims to the contrary, high RIN values do not necessarily lift the profitability of ethanol companies. RIN values are actually negatively correlated with ethanol production margins. Over the period 2013 through 2017, the monthly correlation of D6 RIN values to ethanol margins is negative 25%.

The reason for the lack of correlation is quite simple. Ethanol producers sell their product with the RIN attached, and the RIN premium is monetized by someone else- either by the downstream blender or the RIN trader. I covered some of the mechanics of this in an earlier article. The reader can click this link and search for the heading Valero's Ethanol Trap. In the case of Valero (VLO), it has been "knee deep in a river of RINs and dying of thirst."

There has been a firestorm of news and lobbying surrounding the recent announcement that the EPA has granted small refinery waivers to certain firms like Andeavor (ANDV). In my view, this has been a "tempest in a teapot" which will be resolved to the satisfaction of most interested participants. There is actually a very simple win-win-win America-First solution to satisfy the refiners, the ethanol producers and corn growers.

The cost of RINs to small refiners is indeed burdensome, and that pressure needs to be relieved. Small refiner exemptions make perfect sense and are actually written into the law. On side of the ethanol producer, they are faced with a 10% "blend wall," even though a 15% ethanol blend is perfectly fine for most vehicles. My four-year old Chrysler 300 is equipped with the standard ability to consume up to 85% ethanol. Many new gasoline vehicles are equipped with this flex fuel ability.

Just recently, it was announced that the Trump administration is weighing the removal of the 10% ethanol blend wall. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. More ethanol consumption will mean more ethanol production. More ethanol production will mean more demand for American corn. The small refiner exemptions make the playing field a lot more level. And all of these initiatives help American businesses. This would be a win-win-win-win.

Any effect of Chinese tariffs (another tempest in a teapot in my view) will be completely mitigated with the removal of the blend wall.

Even if the current political theater does not work out in REX's favor, the company is built to withstand this kind of storm. Being a low-cost producer takes away a lot of financial pressure. And unlike its highly leveraged competitors, REX does not have debt obligations to worry about. If ethanol mandates are reduced and its peers reduce capacity, then REX will continue to make ethanol - but with less competition.

$75 Is the New $45

Here is the most compelling point. It is important to look beyond the technical chart when considering the value of REX shares. At a share price near $75, the company is as good of a value as ever. This is a case where technical analysis does not tell the whole picture. Since Q3 2013, the company has reduced its long-term debt by $78 million, bought more than 1.5 million of its shares and increased its cash by $100 million. In addition, it has apparently eliminated its income tax burden for the foreseeable future.

The Enterprise Value graph above shows the effects of some of these changes. This graph shows the real value of REX shares. A current share price near $75 per share results in an enterprise value per share of about $43 per share.

Here is another way to look at this concept. At the end of Q3 2013, REX had $15 million more in cash than it had in long-term debt. At the end of Q4 2017, REX had $190 million more in cash than it had long-term debt. The value of REX's cash minus debt in 2013 was $1.84/share (15 divided by 8.14). The value of REX's cash minus debt at the end of 2017 was $28.8/share (190 divided by 6.6). So, REX's shares are $27 "cheaper" now than they were in 2013. For REX, seventy-five is the new forty-five.

REX is a fabulous buy-and-hold investment at these values. It is not unreasonable to think that REX can double in value over the next year. If it does, it will still be worth less than its replacement value of $2.0/gal of installed capacity. I therefore have a price target for REX of $150/share, although it may take some time to achieve that price.

Finally, buyers or sellers of REX shares should note that there is often a wide bid-ask spread. We only buy or sell REX with limit orders.

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

