AMD Roadmap For 2018 Looks Strong

AMD is in a much stronger position competitively against Intel in 2018 than it was in 2017.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) gave investors a roadmap and status update on the eve of Ryzen’s one-year anniversary. Here are some salient points in the presentation for investors to consider.

AMD has a much higher TAM today than during the Athlon days. In the image below, the “PC” represents the approximate size of AMD TAM during the Athlon days.

The importance of the slide is that AMD has much bigger potential today than during the Athlon days. Using stock valuation from the Athlon days as a guideline for how high AMD stock valuation can rise is not very meaningful. We believe that this is a dynamic that is not well understood by investors.

In a surprise announcement, AMD disclosed that Ryzen Mobile next generation is to be announced later this year. Investors may not have expected an update since Ryzen Mobile has only come to fruition in late Q4 2017, and a revision within a year is not very common. We suspect that this update is very likely a 12 nm variant of current Ryzen Mobile device. If so, we can expect Ryzen Mobile to pull away even further from Intel offerings in the second half of 2018.

In a not-so-surprising announcement, AMD announced that there will be a new version of Threadripper later this year. Threadripper was released in Q3 2017 and will be due for an update. The 12 nm, second generation, version should provide a meaningful performance boost for this high-end desktop chip family.

AMD claimed to be seeing significant traction from commercial OEMs, but the product ramp has been slow due to long qualification cycles. AMD claims to have commercial design wins at the top 3 OEMs for the first time in the Company’s history. i.e. the Company is seeing more penetration in commercial than in the Athlon days.

When it comes to the PRO product lines that targets business, AMD claimed that it now offers the widest range commercial products in AMD history. Business PCs are an important premium part of PC business, and the design wins are also stickier. AMD claimed that, in addition to performance, the commercial inroads are due to manageability, security, and longevity.

AMD claims that Ryzen will contribute 50% of client compute revenue in Q1 compared to 40% in Q4. AMD muddles its product segmentation, but we suspect that this comment indicates that the CPU business is finally ramping faster than the GPU business. If this interpretation is accurate, there will be a dramatic growth in CPU business in Q1. This is likely mainly due to Ryzen Mobile and Ryzen Desktop APU ramp.

The Company reiterated that all top 5 OEMs will launch Ryzen Mobile products in H1 2018. The Company also reiterated that OEMs will launch 60+ Ryzen platforms in 2018 and a vast majority of 60+ platforms will be Ryzen Mobile. This is a testament to the relative strength of Ryzen Mobile product line compared to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) equivalents. (some examples of the systems already in the market in the image below)

Benchmarks continue to demonstrate Ryzen Mobile superiority compared to Intel equivalents.

Ryzen Desktop APUs have also made AMD desktop product line much more attractive. We have little doubt that the desktop platform now has more credibility with the APU. While AMD garnered very few OEM design wins with Ryzen in 2017, we expect the landscape will change dramatically in 2018. AMD is rolling out a slew of desktop products to exploit its product advantage.

AMD continues to hammer away the significant performance, cost, and power gains its products get by integrating Vega core into the APU.

On an optimistic note about Q1, AMD stated that February initial sales of Desktop APUs are strong.

Market share

Historically, AMD has reached a peak of low 20s market share in Desktops and high teens in laptops. This occurred during the Athlon days almost 15 years back.

However, we expect that the Ryzen/Vega product combination puts AMD in a much stronger position than AMD has been during the Athlon days, and there is little reason why AMD should not be able to gain a larger market share than what it saw in the Athlon days.

AMD provided some evidence that the market share shift has begun. AMD desktop market share reached 12% in Q4 compared to 8% in Q4 2016 - a full 4-point jump. We expect Vega to make even faster gains during 2018.

AMD remains a strong buy on the relative strength of its products. We also continue to believe that the market is continuing to drive up Intel unwisely in the face of the biggest competitive challenge that Intel has seen in its history.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long INTC puts