How Far Could Paychex Fall?

Paychex is a high-quality stock that has shown in the past it is susceptible to significant drawdowns on a regular basis, but recently, it has performed similarly to the wider market.

With the dramatic rise in prices of many stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far popular stocks could fall if there is a downturn.

Introduction

Several months ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. Beginning in March, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question, examining Union Pacific (UNP), Costco (COST), FedEx (FDX), S&P Global (SPGI), CSX (CSX), Carnival Corporation (CCL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), and Ross Stores (ROST). In this article, I will examine Paychex Inc. (PAYX) to see what its historical cycles might be able to tell us about its next potential downcycle.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of Paychex. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning Paychex, and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This article also serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part to see if Paychex is a stock I might want to buy during the next downturn. Because I employ a medium-term investment strategy, that is the time-frame I focus on in the article. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is 'normal' for a certain stock, and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine Paychex?

PAYX data by YCharts

Since my primary technique for analyzing Paychex involves estimating how far the stock might fall from its peak, the first thing we must consider is whether it is reasonable to think that at some point in the next 3 years Paychex might be close to a peak price. There are several pieces of data I like to look at in order to estimate this. The first is how far the price has risen since the stock's last major downcycle. In the case of Paychex, it has more or less tracked the S&P 500 the past ten years and hasn't seen any sort of alarming price appreciation whatsoever. Normally, might skip analyzing a stock like this, but, since I usually use highly cyclical stocks when I do this sort of analysis, I wanted to at least analyze one stock that appeared 'average' compared to the market on a 10-year basis, and I also wanted to explain a little bit how I adjust for good stocks that have experienced a major shift from growth stock to income stock at some point in the past. Additionally, I don't write about stocks from an income perspective a whole lot, and Paychex has some unique income producing qualities that I think investors who are currently in retirement should examine closely.

First, let's look at a longer-term return comparison of Paychex and the SPY:

PAYX data by YCharts

When we go back to 1995 we see much bigger outperformance from Paychex than we have the past ten years. We also see, in the year 2000, Paychex experience what I refer to as a 'supercycle' when I'm writing about more cyclical stocks, but, what is for Paychex, more of a permanent shift from a growth-oriented stock to an income-oriented stock. Since that shift, from January 2002 to January 2018, the total return from Paychex and the SPY has been very similar.

PAYX Total Return Price data by YCharts

What might be interesting for dividend investors, though, is that if we just look at the price performance from January 2002 to January 2018 in the chart below, Paychex underperforms the SPY. This is because Paychex's dividend is considerably higher than that of SPY's.

PAYX data by YCharts

Quite often I get comments from folks who are dividend investors who prefer to buy individual stocks instead of ETFs. I think Paychex could serve as a higher yielding proxy for the general market, provided one does their homework on the business fundamentals of the company and everything checks out. Paychex's current dividend yield is 3.23% compared to the SPY's 1.84%. Basically, what this means is that Paychex is growing close to the same rate as the general economy, but it is paying out a higher percentage of its profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. For those investors who choose to focus on dividends, this is an ideal stock.

Let's take a quick look and see how it is currently valued based on its historic p/e average ratio using F.A.S.T Graphs:

Based on a 10-year 'normal' p/e ratio of 23.3, Paychex is only 5% overvalued, however, I think it is important to take into consideration where we are likely at in the economic cycle. Even on this F.A.S.T. Graph, we can see that at the bottom of the Great Recession, Paychex traded around a 15 multiple, and as recently as January of 2018 it traded at a 28 multiple. Given the long run that the market has had and the fact that the Federal Reserve now seems committed to tightening monetary policy over the next couple years. I think it's fair to start considering how far Paychex could fall due to multiple contraction over the medium-term of 3-5 years.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current Paychex shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 35 years, Paychex has had six sell-offs of 35% or more as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Time until bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1983 6 months 2 years 45% 1987 2 months 1.5 years 45% 1989 15 months 30 months 49% 1996 6 months 1 year 40% 2001 18 months 14 years 66% 2007* 18 months 6 years 56%

*This was not a full recovery. I reset Paychex parameters after 2002 when it switched from growth stock to income stock.

With the exception of the sell-off in 2001, Paychex has been pretty consistent, dropping in the 40-50% range during downturns. What happened during the 2001 decline is one of the main reasons I wanted to write this article. In the past, I've written about how I go about buying cyclical stocks after they have recently experienced a super-cycle. (Check out my article on 3D Systems (DDD) for an example.) When I first looked at Paychex, I thought I was looking at something similar to a super-cycle in 2001, but instead what was actually happening was Paychex was transitioning from a growth stock to an income stock. The long-term historical p/e chart tells the story:

PAYX PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

From the early 1990s through 2001, Paychex was valued as a growth stock with a p/e consistently above 30, briefly peaking over 100. By the time the market bottomed in 2009, Paychex had fully converted to an income stock with a new p/e to reflect the change. Now take look at Paychex historical dividend yield:

PAYX Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Basically, the yield didn't break 1% until 2002 after the price had bottomed. For a long period of time after the Great Recession, the yield was above 4%. And we can see that when times are good, Paychex is willing to significantly increase the dividend, but when times are tougher, they hold it steady. Lately, they've been raising it. The fact that Paychex hasn't raised the dividend every single year no matter what, which would have placed it on a number of popular dividend streak lists, is allowing it to trade at a much better valuation compared to many other dividend growth stocks. If DGI stocks have gotten crowded, Paychex hasn't joined in much.

Some dividend investors might think it reflects negatively on Paychex that they haven't insisted on consistency with their dividend increases over the years. I think completely the opposite of that. I think it shows excellent and prudent management that is focused more on their business than on temporary stock gains that could be achieved by appealing to a certain class of investors. It's actually quite refreshing to see.

Did I mention that Paychex essentially has no debt? It's almost unbelievable when you consider how levered up many other companies are. Even so, this year Paychex has been punished by the market relative to the S&P 500:

SPY data by YCharts

If this trend continues it should create an opportunity. It appears right now, at least, that the market plans to disproportionately punish Paychex during the next downturn. I think once Paychex declines about 35% from its high price of $73.10, and there is a significant spread of say 20% between the SPY's decline from its high price (For example, if SPY fell ~15% off its high, and Paychex fell ~35% off its high.) then I would consider Paychex a good buy. If Paychex doesn't recover to that high of $73.10, I would be targeting a price of $47.52, which should yield well over 4%.

That yield should be pretty safe, too. During the Great Recession, Paychex earnings fell 15%. That was the only time earnings had had a significant fall in the history of the company. Its payout ratio is about 78% right now, so even with an earnings decline of 20%, they should easily be able to cover the dividend.

Conclusion

Paychex appears to me to be a great income stock for retirees. Its business prospects more or less track those of the country as a whole, but it provides far more income than an S&P 500 index fund. Additionally, the market might punish the stock disproportionately if we have a bear market. If this happens it would create a great opportunity for income investors to get a relatively safe long-term income stream.

As for me, since I'm not in retirement yet, and Paychex will likely have a fairly slow recovery time (I think the 6 years we saw after the Great Recession is likely to become the norm in the future.) I probably won't be buying it unless there becomes a really big disconnect between Paychex value and all the other stocks I track. There is a scenario where Paychex might lag the recovery so much that it becomes a great relative value midway through the next economic cycle. But I'll probably be buying Paychex much later in the cycle than I would most of the deeper cyclicals I focus on.

As for those who already hold Paychex, it's obviously not the prime time to rotate out of the stock since it has already underperformed the market by 9% this year, but I think PowerShares S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF (SPLV), even after the decline we've already seen in Paychex, could probably still offer some protection to the downside. What SPLV does is take the least volatile 100 stocks of the S&P 500, rebalance them quarterly, and weight them more heavily toward those stocks that have demonstrated the least volatility over the previous 12 months. SPLV's most recent rebalance and reconstitution occurred near the end of February. This allowed the ETF to factor in the volatility associated with the mini-correction we had at the end of January, which in my estimation makes it more defensive.

I think if one rotated out of Paychex here and into SPLV, they would likely be able to rotate back into Paychex and own 15% more shares at no extra cost during the next bear market. The tricky part here is that the market (and Paychex) could still rally between now and then. Current Paychex owners might want to wait for a rally and see if they can get the price back up to around $70 before rotating out. This would probably be my exit point if I was a current Paychex owner and that would likely net 20% more shares using the rotational strategy I noted above. Plus, Paychex isn't a dangerous stock to own during a downturn. If the price never recovers to $70 before the next bear market, it wouldn't be the end of the world to just ride out the storm holding Paychex.

To sum everything up: For value investors watching the stock looking for an entry point, I wouldn't consider buying until the price falls below $47.52, and I would also like to see it trading at a discount to the S&P 500. For current shareholders, I would hold and look for a rise in price to around $70 per share, at which point I would rotate into SPLV until we have a bear market, at which point I would rotate back into PAYX. I think this stock mainly appeals to dividend and income investors who are in retirement because of the likely longer recovery time the stock price will experience after the next downturn in the market.

Going forward, I will provide monthly updates that compare how my alternative ideas have performed against those I thought were overvalued, as well as commentary about what I think we should be watching for in the marketplace. You can read the most recent of those installments "Tracking How Far They Fell: March Edition" here. And thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.