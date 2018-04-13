Bluerock Residential Growth: The Best Is Yet To Come

Investment Thesis

With the internalization process complete, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) is on track to start truly putting shareholders best interests on the forefront and return meaningful value to them. How so? Read below.

The Background

Bluerock has been externally managed since its IPO. The issue with external management is that it leads to conflicts of interest whether real or perceived within the REIT (real estate investment trust). The external manager receives fees annually that increase in size as the REIT's portfolio increases. This means that there is the ever-present temptation to grow the REITs asset base rapidly by issuing additional shares regardless if the acquisitions are accretive to the financial wellbeing of the REIT.

BRG Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

As you can see, Bluerock rapidly issued shares and grew all the way until mid-2017. Since then they have stopped the rapid increase in shares with a small spike occurring as they converted to internal management. Being managed internally has been a long time goal for Bluerock, since its IPO (initial public offering).

Since Bluerock's IPO, dividends were paid monthly to shareholders who enjoyed an outsized yield compared to other REITS.

O Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Dividend income lovers were drawn to Bluerock for its monthly dividends and yield, however when a deeper dive was done into its financials, it was revealed that Bluerock never covered its dividend during its existence. Realty Income (O) is a fantastic monthly dividend standard to compare against and regularly covers and raises its dividend.

The Future

Bluerock has completed its internalization and highlighted in the process the benefits for doing so:

source: Bluerock Group

Bluerock has finally removed their conflicts of interest and now sees cost saving from the removal of the fees associated with being externally managed. The real benefit in my opinion comes from the commitments that Bluerock's management has decided to take: they are actively slowing their rate of growth. Why am I excited about this? Bluerock has been growing and growing the value of the properties they possess but never getting a handle of turning out a covered dividend.

Bluerock sold off over $219 million worth of properties seeing an internal rate of return on those investments ranging from 22-38%. Bluerock is capitalizing of leaving properties at opportune times while focusing on a core set of properties. This refocusing will allow them to turn a larger profit from the properties they keep while not getting distracted by the amount of properties they own.

Wrapping up 2017, Bluerock went on what appears to be a spree of adjusting their asset base. They increased their assets to $1.6 billion, or 10% since the third quarter and they saw in increase in their net operating income of 37.6% year over year. Bluerock's active changes reflect in their same-store numbers. They only had 11 same-store properties versus a total of operating base of 28. Why all the shifting around? Management is now in control and moving out of what they deemed fully matured and no longer growth focused properties, which they sold at a premium, and recycled the capital into new properties. The benefits of this changeover can be expected over the coming quarters as they improve the locations and the revenue from the grow flows in. This coincides with management's decision to slow the growth rate for the next foreseeable period. They have quickly adjusted into the properties they see growing the best for the time being and are not expecting to rapidly expand as they fortify their new assets. This overall changes left Bluerock with $39 million of cash and credit lines to invest in their current properties or new ones.

The biggest blow to long time investors came with the change of the dividend. This was a much needed change. It hurt, but was a needed hurt. Bluerock changed from a monthly payment to a quarterly one, that was no big deal. It cut its dividend by 44% to $0.65 annually. This brought the dividend inline with the projected adjusted funds from operations of $0.65-0.70.

Another move made by Bluerock's management that I applaud is extremely unusual for a REIT. They have decided to authorize a buy back program of their shares. REITs typically grow by issuing out additional shares to continue to grow from accretive transactions. Bluerock has issued a large number of shares since it IPOed and every share it buys back is instantly accretive. How so? Every share they buy back reduces the amount of dividends they must pay out and increases their value per share.

Bluerock has been authorized to repurchase up to $25 million worth of shares. Estimating that Bluerock pays a premium for buying back their shares and pays $9 per share, they would be able to purchase 2,777,777 shares or about 8.78% of the total outstanding shares. Rebuying that many shares would instantly save Bluerock $1,805,555 in dividends annually. An externally managed REIT would not condone such actions since it would want those funds focused on growing the overall asset base.

Investor Takeaway

Bluerock is on the corner, about to turn from being an externally managed REIT that is actively enriching the external managers to an internally managed REIT that seeks to benefit its shareholders. I rate Bluerock a hold for current shareholders, the buy back program should raise the per share value of those who do not exit their position now and I am expectantly waiting to see the first quarter results to see the immediate impact of management's decisions before deciding to initiate a position myself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.