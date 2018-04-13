Exxon's Dividend Can Save Your Retirement

What if I told you there is a dividend champion out there today that has a 4% dividend yield, 36 years of consecutive dividend increases, and a 5 year annualized dividend growth rate of 7%? Would you be interested? You should be. That company is Exxon (XOM) and its 4% dividend yield is not easy to find in today’s market, especially from a company with such a long history of increasing its dividend.

Not only does Exxon have a relatively high dividend yield, they also have shown that during tough times, they’re still able to increase their payouts. During the last recession in 2008-2009, their dividend actually increased by 20%.

Exxon’s Fundamentals

One important thing to watch for Exxon’s prospects is the price of oil. Oil has been moving up for the past year and is now up over 19% since April of 2017. But Exxon is not just all about oil. It is a diversified company.

Exxon drills for both oil and gas. It uses both gas and oil to manufacture other products, such as gasoline. Looking back at 2015, we can see how diversification helped Exxon. The company’s drilling operations had a very tough year. Earnings for drilling fell by 75% as oil prices collapsed. However, its downstream operations had its earnings double, a benefit of lower oil prices. This diversification helped Exxon weather that storm.

Exxon’s Strong Dividend Can Completely Change Your Retirement Portfolio

The key to retiring stress-free is to make sure you have enough income to cover your retirement expenses. Since Treasury bonds still barely generate any income, I always look to solid dividend payers like Exxon. No matter how much you have saved for retirement, you need to make sure that you’re generating enough income.

Using our retirement planning software WealthTrace (which is available to Seeking Alpha readers for a two week free trial) I ran some scenarios to show how a dividend champion like Exxon can change a plan for the better. Let’s look at a 50 year old couple that has $500,000 saved in their IRAs. They plan on retiring at age 65 and will spend $50,000 per year in retirement. They are 50% in an S&P 500 index fund and 50% in a medium-term Treasury fund. I ran their plan and saw the following:

The blue line above the bars shows that in every single year their retirement expenses are greater than their income. This means they are withdrawing from their retirement portfolio every year, which means that eventually they will run out of money. In fact, in their case I found they are projected to run out of money by age 80.

The main problem here is their Treasury fund. It’s only yielding 2.8%, which barely covers inflation. But what if we move them into a portfolio of dividend champions, such as Exxon, instead? If we pick a diversified group of dividend champions with a 20% weighting in Exxon, and we replace their Treasuries with this portfolio, we see the following:

This is what we want to see. The growing dividends over time are providing enough income (once Social Security kicks in) to cover expenses in every single year. Because of this, they will never have to dip into investment principal, which gives them peace of mind that they will never run out of money.

The Risks

I understand that many readers consider the strategy of moving out of Treasuries and into dividend payers very risky. But keep in mind that if you never need the principal, you can live off of the dividends. In fact, due to the compounding of growing dividends over time, the principal becomes less and less important every year until one barely cares what happens to the stock price as long as the dividend checks keep rolling in. This is the beauty of using the best dividend payers for retirement portfolios.

So take matters into your own hands and be your own financial advisor when it comes to finding income for retirement. Don’t fall for the trap of annuities, which are loaded with hidden fees. Look to dividend payers like Exxon instead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.