I Have No Exit Strategy For Visa

The low dividend yield should not scare off investors due to the strong, consistent growth.

Visa is benefitting from one of the greatest tailwinds of our times.

Thesis

Visa (V) is a high-quality stock which just cannot seem to stop its super fast growth. It benefits from the powerful trend towards cashless transactions. This is a perfect example of a stock which one should set, forget, and just reinvest the dividends.

(Visa)

Tailwinds towards cashless society

The term "cashless society" refers to a world where there are no dollar bills and no quarters. All payments would be electronic through credit cards. Why is this such a powerful trend?

For one, it's much more convenient to simply swipe your card instead of looking for exact change. Less cash and coins also mean a smaller and lighter wallet. This is a trend that can compete with movie streaming and e-commerce.

It was only two decades ago when checks were still the primary payment source by number of payments:

(The Federal Reserve Payment Study 2016)

Banks are sponsoring this movement

Many banks are offering very lucrative credit card rewards. These involve generous rewards every transaction, like 3% cash back for dining out and traveling. These also offer lucrative signup bonuses as high as $1,500 in travel value.

This includes the revolutionary Chase Sapphire Reserve, offered by JPMorgan Chase (JPM):

(Chase Sapphire Reserve)

It is important to note that among the top rewards credit cards in 2018 as chosen by Nerdwallet, Mastercard (MA) has very poor representation - in fact, it is not even present among the 9 cards chosen, among which 7 were Visa and 2 were American Express (AXP). In addition to piggybacking on credit card convenience, banks are also counting on these credit cards being an entry ticket to a long-term consumer relationship, with the hope that they would be able to cross-sell other products (especially checking accounts).

The preeminent market leader

Visa has been a primary beneficiary of these tailwinds due to its standing as the credit card processor market leader.

(2017 10-K)

These metrics do include their acquisition of Visa Europe, so perhaps it may be more useful to look at their U.S. numbers alone.

In the U.S. alone, we can see that Visa is still head and shoulders over peers:

(Nilson Report)

This market share advantage has led to strong growth in total transactions:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

And more importantly, this has also led to growth in total credit and debit cards in use:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

This appears to be a virtuous cycle. Due to their greater market share, card issuers are more likely to choose Visa for new credit card issues. Then because consumers continue to open new Visa accounts, this leads to increased market share. This ensures that Visa will be the first choice for new credit card holders and those seeking to open new credit card accounts.

Strong share price outperformance

Due to their strong execution and outstanding growth, this has led to great outperformance compared to the broader market:



(Yahoo Finance)

Such a strong business model is not likely to go unnoticed - Visa has clearly been rewarded with very generous valuation multiples for the consistency of their earnings growth.

Valuation

Management has guided for EPS growth in the high 20s with about 10% coming from tax reform. This leads to an estimated 2018 EPS of $4.35. With shares recently trading around $120, this is a forward PE ratio of 27.5, which clearly isn't cheap. However, this looks like a case where paying up for quality is well rewarded due to the strong consistent growth supported by strong fundamentals. My 6-month price target is $131 or 30 times 2018 earnings.

Share buyback program

In 2017, Visa bought back $1.7 billion in shares. They have recently authorized a new $7.5 billion repurchase program, bringing their total funds available to buy back shares to $9.1 billion. I expect Visa to be more aggressive moving forward considering their pristine balance sheet with over $8 billion in cash on hand.

Low dividend yield, but strong growth

At recent prices, shares yield 0.7%. That's low, I know. The payout ratio is extremely low at 19.2%. Their dividend growth rate for the past 3 years has been 18%:

(Chart by Author)

These dividend increases are not just coming from a low payout ratio but instead are being backed by concrete earnings growth. With 9 years of consecutive dividend increases, I believe Visa will eventually be a dividend aristocrat (25 consecutive years of dividend growth), and even a future dividend king (50 consecutive years of dividend growth).

Don't let the low starting yield scare you - with such a rapid growth rate, the yield on cost will very quickly increase to more palatable levels.

Conclusion

Visa isn't a cheap stock and it's because everyone knows about their strong business model. Their strong grip on the payment processing market leads to newer cards using Visa, which then leads to greater market share - it's a virtuous cycle all around. Visa will also continue to benefit from the trend towards a cashless society as more and more consumers stop carrying cash in their wallets. I am long a core position in Visa and have not planned an exit strategy - and have no plans to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.